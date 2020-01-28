SPM Steuer, Nikko, AAmstamp, and IIJIMA MFG entered in Hot Foil Stamp Printing Machine Market

Hot foil stamp printing is a process of printing a hologram, metallic or pigmented foil on the solid surfaces such as light papers, carton board, laminated board, plastics, and corrugated boards by applying pressure and heat. The equipment used in this type of printings are known as hot foil stamp printing machines. The machines consist of the metal printing die in the form of loose letters, which is hot stamped onto the solid surface. The hot foil stamp printing machine market is anticipated to register significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Hot Foil Stamp Printing Machine Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growth of global hot foil stamp printing machine market is dependent upon various industries. Hot foil stamp printing is widely used in the decorative products manufacturing and also used in printing holograms as anti-counterfeiting measures in the packaging industry, for packing of foodstuffs, drugs luxury good packaging. Hence, the hot foil printing machine market growth is directly attributed to the growth of packaging industry and its significant applications in the industries such as food & beverages, tobacco, and pharmaceutical industry. Apart from the packaging industry, hot foil printing is expansively used in currency printing, which can be considered as one of the factors for hot foil stamp printing machine markets growth.

On the plus side, use of hot foil stamp printing in the commercial printing industry can be attributed to the growth of hot foil stamp printing machine market globally. Trends identified in the global hot foil stamp printing machines market include launch of innovative machinery with enhanced features to increase the output and reduce the job setup time. Moreover, the most prevailing trend identified is the end-users affinity towards using hot foil stamp printing in their products packaging to seek the attention of consumers towards their product. However, the popularity of cold foil stamp printing machine, which has more advantages over hot foil stamp printing machine might hinder the market for foil hot stamp printing machine market globally.

Hot Foil Stamp Printing Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, global hot foil stamp printing machine market is segmented into five key regions — North America’s hot foil stamp printing machine market, Latin America’s hot foil stamp printing machine market, Europe’s hot foil stamp printing machine market, APAC hot foil stamp printing machine market, and the Middle East & Africa hot foil stamp printing machine market. Among the regions above, APAC market is expected to be the dominant region for hot foil stamp printing machine market in terms value share. The key factors attributing to the rapid industrialization in the region, and the significant growth in use of printing machineries in the packaging division of the various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals among others.

The North America and Europe market for hot foil stamp printing machine market are followed by the APAC market regarding value share, owing to the prominence of packaging sector in these regions. The Latin America and Middle East Africa market for hot foil stamp printing machine market is expected to witness sluggish growth over the forecast period. The hot foil stamp printing machines market is anticipated to register significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Hot Foil Stamp Printing Machine Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global hot foil stamp printing machines market include, BOBST, PDS International Limited, LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung & Co. KG, SPM Steuer, Nikko, AAmstamp, IIJIMA MFG, Masterwork, Shanghai Yawa Printing Machinery, Zhejiang Guangya Machinery, Shanghai YOCO Machinery, Bajaj Printpack Machineries Ltd. and Tangshan Yuyin Printing Machinery among others