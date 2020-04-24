Connect with us

Sports Analytics Market : Future Growth and Challenges Analyzed

17 hours ago

Press Release

This market research report identifies IBM, SAP, and SAS as the major vendors operating in the global sports analytics market. This report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by components (Solution Suite and Services), applications (Team Performance, Athlete Performance, Fan Engagement, Price Optimization, and Others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World).

Overview of the Sports Analytics Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global sports analytics market will grow at a CAGR of 43.5% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The growing demand for providing athletes with detailed analogy with various performance indicators, enhancing fans experience by leveraging data generated through social media and smartphones, and optimizing revenues through ticket pricing are some of the key drivers that are expected to boost the growth of the sports analytics market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy Of The Report 

According to the sports analytics industry analysis, North America holds the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the sports analytics market during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the market in North America include high integration of sports analytics solutions in this region and early adopters of sports analytics by teams of MLB and NBA in this region, which has made the difference by enhancing their game and optimizing revenues. Moreover, increasing demand from sports organization to enable them to increase their fan retention and revenue opportunities has further bolstered the need of sports analytics solutions. For example: Fanisko, a fan engagement platform provider has now become official fan engagement partner for North American Hockey League (NAHL), North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), North American Prospects Hockey League (NAPHL) which will engage fans to stay updated and increase revenue opportunities for NAHL, NA3HL, NAPHL.

In most of the sectors, analytics is transforming industries completely and changing the aspect of consumer experience by providing them the offerings which they expect for. Sports organizations and leagues utilizes analytics for data-driven decisions, rather than based on gut feelings and intuitions. Sports analytics is rapidly becoming an integral component for most of the global sporting events, with leading sports federations such as UEFA and NFL and organizations such as MLB and Manchester United using sports analytics solutions to enhance constructive engagement with their prospective sponsors and to expand their fan base. Sports analytics can be used to monitor and analyze individual players as well as overall teams, thereby enabling team managers and support staff to make constructive decisions to enhance overall performances. Sports analytics by using predictive models, predicts about the team or players who can succeed and in which season there will be highest tickets sold, and what can boost the fan experience.

The report covers and analyzes the sports analytics market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the upcoming years. The key players are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.

Some of the Sports Analytics market key vendors are:

  • IBM
  • SAP
  • SAS

Other prominent vendors in the global sports analytics market are STATS, Opta, TruMedia Networks, Catapult, Zebra technologies, and Sports Mechanics. Under Armour’s Health Box the connected fitness system which is created for monitoring, measuring, and managing factors of progress. IBM Watson Analytics is being used by these connected devices for providing data and insights required for improving performance. University of North Carolina Athletics Department and Rams Club are using SAS analytics to gain more insights into fan engagement and maximize their revenue streams.

Request For Report Discount 

Sports Analytics Market by Components

  • Solution Suite
  • Services

In 2017, the solution suite occupied the largest share, but services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Sports Analytics Market by Applications

  • Team Performance
  • Athlete Performance
  • Fan Engagement
  • Price Optimization
  • Others

In 2017, the team performance occupied the largest share, but fan engagement segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and take the largest market share at the end of the forecast period.

Benefits

Sports analytics enhances fan experience and provides performance statistics of team as well as individual player to improve the game. For example: In 2008 Beijing Summer Games, in Taekwondo the match referee gave an incorrect decision as he missed a winning hit, but the decision was reversed after an hour from that time onwards analytics made its importance in sports sector. Sports analytics helps sports organizations as well as individual players in attaining competitive edge and enable them in taking effective decisions and developing effective game strategies.

The report comprises an analysis of vendor profile, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views. The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis. In the vendor profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to have an impact on market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture revenues in the specific verticals. The report will help companies interested or established in this market to analyze the various aspects of this domain before investing or expanding their business in the sports analytics market.

Make an Inquiry before Buying

Biomaterials Market 2020: Analysis by Growth, segmentation, performance, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2027

34 seconds ago

April 25, 2020

Press Release

Biomaterials Market research report profoundly accentuates the industry environment, growth momentum, consumption tendencies, and ever-changing trends in global industry.  Highly influential factors such as market share, size, target consumer base, dynamics, driving forces, and restraining factors are also analyzed in this report.  The Biomaterials report also considers facets such as market history, overview, industry cost structure, and success factors. The market also deeply impacts global revenue generation and economic system respectively.

Historic and current occurrence in the global  market have thoroughly studied in the report to provide  a precise futuristic evaluation based on various crucial aspects including market trends, size, trends, earnings, growth rate, and business impact. The current market phase is experiencing economic volatility, which makes it difficult to track fluctuating trends and assess their impacts simultaneously. The report intends to satisfy all queries with a concise market forecast that enables a market player to avoid the effects of changing market trend

Get the inside scope of the Sample report

MARKET INTRODUCTION
Biomaterials are artificially derived synthetic or natural materials used in several medical technology for improving the functionality of damaged tissue and organs. These are used for interacting with biological systems for medical purposes and treatments of cardiovascular, dental, orthopedic and neurological disorders.
Key Competitors In Biomaterials Market are DSM, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Orthovita, Inc, AdvanSource,  Biomaterials Corp, Invibio Ltd, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, CAM Bioceramics B.V, Dentsply Sirona, Corbion NV And Others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Biomaterials Market Landscape

4 Biomaterials Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Biomaterials Market – Global Analysis

6 Biomaterials Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Component

7 Biomaterials Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Technology

8 Biomaterials Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Application

9 Biomaterials Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Connectivity

10 North America Biomaterials Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

11 Europe Biomaterials Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Biomaterials Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Biomaterials Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

14 South and Central America Biomaterials Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

15 Industry Landscape

16 Key Company Profiles

17 Appendix

17.1 About The Insight Partners

17.2 Glossary of Terms

17.3 Research Methodology

Click here to buy full report with all description

MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Biomaterials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Biomaterials market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global Biomaterials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Biomaterials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

By Type (Metallic, Ceramic, Polymers, Natural);

By Application (Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Dental, Plastic Surgery, Wound Healing, Neurological disorders, Tissue Engineering, Ophthalmology)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Customization of the Report: Global Biomaterials report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Connect with us, we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Inquire Here Get customization and check discount for report

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are committed to provide highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand the key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions with our market research offerings at an affordable cost.

We understand syndicated reports may not meet precise research requirements of all our clients. We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Global Connecting Rod Market Outlook: Insightful Review and Forecast up to 2025

2 mins ago

April 25, 2020

Press Release

The Global Connecting Rod Market Research Report is released by Market Research Explore, aiming at providing readers the ability to review the pivotal dynamics and numerous segments of the industry. A thorough regional analysis is also conducted in the report by our expert analysts on the major geographical regions to offer Connecting Rod market players opportunities to dominate and expand their business reach across the globe. The study also highlights precise assessments of market size, share, demand, revenue, sales volume, and growth rate of the global Connecting Rod market.

The global Connecting Rod market has been expanding vigorously since the last decade with a steady growing CAGR. Observing growth-boosting factors such as rapidly surging demand for the Connecting Rod , rising disposable incomes, a swelling population of developed countries, stable economic system, improved infrastructures, and product awareness, the global Connecting Rod market is anticipated to grow more swiftly during the forecast period of up to 2025. The international revenue generation is also expected to be influenced by the development momentum of the industry that can allure more individuals to invest and become a part of the booming industry.

Get Sample of Global Connecting Rod Market Report 2020

Concise review of global Connecting Rod market rivalry landscape:

The research study further emphasizes the impulsively swapping competitor landscape, one of the pivotal facets impacting on market development. The Connecting Rod market report studies how competitors deliver better products and pose robust challenges for their rivals by executing product research, innovations, developments, and technology adoptions. The report also analyzes their products and services at a minute level and explores their way of competition to increase revenue share and reach in the market at both the national and international levels.

Their financial assessments are also involved in the report to enable other market players and investors to comprehend the strengths, weaknesses, and market positions of their rivals. Companies’ manufacturing base, Connecting Rod production capacities, volume, processes, raw material details, organizational structure, major vendors, and corporate alliance are also evaluated in the report. The global Connecting Rod market report also sheds light on their effective business strategies, which include mergers, acquisitions, ventures, amalgamations, as well as product launches, and brand promotions.

Major influential factors in the global Connecting Rod market:

The study also elucidates extensive analysis of changing Connecting Rod market dynamics, contemporary trends, consumption tendencies, uneven demand-supply ratios, volatile pricing systems, market fluctuations, restraints, limitations, as well as growth-boosting forces, as all these have been considered to influence the market structure in a positive/negative manner. Additionally, provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, social, political, atmospheric, and financial circumstances are also examined in the report that falls under the industry environment and deemed to pose an impact on market development.

Get Expansive Exploration of Global Connecting Rod Market 2020

Pivotal segments of the global Connecting Rod market:

The global Connecting Rod market has been divided into extremely significant segments such as types, applications, regions, and end-users. The report offers a profound rundown based on each market segment with consideration of their market acceptance, current performance, profitability, demand, production, and growth prospects. Regions including North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific are also included in in-depth regional analysis of the Connecting Rod market.

You can contact us in case you need detailed information or have queries regarding the market study.

School and Campus Security Market Insights with StatIstics and Growth Prediction By 2023

3 mins ago

April 25, 2020

Press Release

School and Campus Security Market

The role of the school and campus security is to enhance a secure and open environment wherein maintaining the safety is of prime importance. In the recent past, there has been an increasing focus on the part of school authorities to improve upon the security measures.

The school and campus security market can be segmented on the basis of type, components and geography. Based on type, the market can be categorized into IP based video surveillance and analog video surveillance. On the basis of components, the market can be segmented into two categories; hardware and software. The hardware category can be further segmented into monitors, encoders, cameras, storage and recorders. In addition, the software category can be further segmented into services, video management systems (VMS), and video analytics. The market on the basis of geography has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample

The school and campus security market is mainly driven as a result of the increasing number of attacks on schools. Schools are constantly being held as soft targets by the terrorists and criminals. This has led to the installation of technologically advanced security systems in schools and campuses in order to minimize the risk of such attacks and also provide proper security solutions. The introduction of cost-effective security systems is also propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, increased investments in infrastructure is also fuelling the growth of the school and campus security market. Factors such as thefts, vandalism and intrusion are also expected to drive the demand for school and campus security during the forecast period. Government regulations pertaining to enhance the security levels are also impacting the school and campus security market positively. These factors collectively are expected to impact the growth of school and campus security market positively during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023.

However, a major restraint obstructing the growth of the school and campus security market is the high cost involved in the procurement of security solutions and thus the budget constraint often leads the end-users to opt for alternatives that are cheaper. Moreover, the privacy concerns involved in public surveillance is also affecting the market for school and campus security negatively.

Request To Access Market Data School and Campus Security Market

As per recent trends it has been observed that there has been an increasing focus towards the installation of high definition (HD) video surveillance cameras. Moreover, the vendors of school and campus security are constantly introducing products that are cost effective. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer one of the fastest growing markets for the school and campus security market as a result of the growing security concerns in the region due to increasing criminal attacks.

Some of the key players operating in the school and campus security market are Bosch Security Systems Inc., HikVision Digital Technology Co., Honeywell Security Group, Cisco Systems Inc, Pelco Inc., Genetec Inc., Axis Communications AB, Plustek Technology Inc., Apollo Video Technology, March Networks, SEICO Security and A & T Network System among others.

