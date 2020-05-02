Sports Bras Market Expected to Reach US$ 38.4 Billion by 2026

Kandj Market Research announces that it has promoted a new study Sports Bras: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2020 to 2026. The 2020 study has 192 pages, 106 tables and figures.

There are a number of different sports bra designs in the market that can be found in the on-line listings and in retail stores. The athleisure trend is here to stay because it provides significant health benefits. Improvements in comfort provided by sports bras has extended their use to all day. Sports bras represent a breakthrough in innovation and will likely completely replace traditional bras.

Sports bra market in 2019 at $9 billion is rising to $38.4 billion by 2026, expressive significant growth. Growth is urged by a rapid shift away from regular bras to the far more comfortable sports bra. Support and protection of the upper body is achieved by use of the sports bra.

When working out, the bust is put through more stress and impacts than during daily activities. Breasts are subject to movements and bouncing that can create a force of up to five times their actual weight creating the possibility of tears. Wearing a sports bra provides both support and comfort needed when doing a physical activity. This change requires physiological and psychological adaptation. Containing the body becomes an issue. Sport bras have emerged as a way for females to adjust to those body changes in a way that supports participation in all walks of life. The sports bras offer a freedom that lasts a lifetime.” And Technology Evolves To Provide Better Support and More Comfort to Women.

Key Companies Profiled by Market Leaders: – Nike, Under Armour, Aimer, Champion, Decathlon,L Brands /, Reebok, Triumph, New Balance, Wacoal, VF Vanity Fair, Hanesbrands, Li-Ning, Columbia Sportswear, Asics, Berkshire Hathaway / Brooks, Lululemon, Lorna Jane

Key Topics for Sports Bra Markets Report: Sports bras, Low Impact Sports bras, Medium Impact Support Sports bras, High Impact Support Sports bras, Specialty Stores Sports bras, E-commerce Sports bras, Sports bras For Exercising, Sports bras for Running, Sports bras for Biking, Sports bras for Older Women, Sports bras for Hockey, Sports bras for Basketball.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Sports Bra Market Report includes major TOC points:

Sports Bra Market Overview and Scope Classification of Sports Bra by Product Type, Market Share by Type Market Size Comparison by Region, by Application Market Status and Prospect Competition by Players/Suppliers, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate Key Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data, Price and Gross Margin Sports Bra Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis, Manufacturing Process Analysis

