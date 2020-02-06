Sports Compression Clothing Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2019 to 2029

Sports Compression Clothing Market from FMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, FMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Sports Compression Clothing Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Sports Compression Clothing Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2019 to 2029. Rising demand for Sports Compression Clothing among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the Sports Compression Clothing Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Sports Compression Clothing Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Sports Compression Clothing Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Sports Compression Clothing

Queries addressed in the Sports Compression Clothing Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Sports Compression Clothing ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Sports Compression Clothing Market?

Which segment will lead the Sports Compression Clothing Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the Sports Compression Clothing Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

Key Trend

Product differentiation remains the only strategy for sustaining in the sports compression clothing market. While multiple avenues are being explored for differing products, some companies in sports compression clothing market have developed trademarked fabrics. Virus Performance is one of the companies carrying multiple trademarked fabrics such as COOLJADE, BIOCERAMIC and COFFEE CHARCOAL. This product differentiation has facilitated the company to provide sports compression clothing according to consumer inclinations, and in turn increase their sales.

Companies Leveraging Online Retail to Boost Sports Compression Clothing Adoption

The sports compression clothing market is highly fragmented with top players controlling around 20% of revenue share. Under Armour and 2XU Pty. Ltd. are the market leaders in sports compression clothing market, while Wacoal, WOLACO, MudGear and Nike Inc. are some of the top competitors. Being in nascent stage of development, multiple players in the market have shown high reliance on domestic markets. To increase their reach, companies have been shown to make their products available through online retail. While some sports compression clothing manufacturers have been reliant on third party e-commerce, others have been focusing on increasing traffic and conversion rate of their proprietary sites.

In 2019, Brooks Sports, Inc announced to pull out production bases for multiple products from China and establish these units in alternative countries. Focus of the company on Vietnam is expected to be high during upcoming years.

In January 2018, Adidas AG entered the market of sports compression clothing with their new product line “Alphaskin”. The product line was launched in three different varieties Alphaskin 360, Alphaskin Tech and Alphaskin Sport.

In 2018, WOLACO launched new products in their sports compression clothing line tailored for women. The company also established their showroom and office in New York City.

