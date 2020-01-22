Sports & Energy Drinks Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024

Sports & Energy Drinks Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Sports & Energy Drinks industry growth. Sports & Energy Drinks market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Sports & Energy Drinks industry.. The Sports & Energy Drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.

The global Sports & Energy Drinks market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.

The study considers the present scenario of the Sports & Energy Drinks market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Sports & Energy Drinks market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

The competitive environment in the Sports & Energy Drinks market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.

The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Sports & Energy Drinks industry.

List of key players profiled in the report:

ABBOTT NUTRITION INC, AJEGROUP, ARCTICO BEVERAGE COMPANY INTERNATIONAL INC, BRITVIC PLC, CHAMPION NUTRITION INC, CLOUD 9 ENERGY DRINK, D’ANGELO, DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC, EXTREME DRINKS CO, FRASER AND NEAVE HOLDINGS BHD, FRUCOR BEVERAGES LTD, GLANBIA PLC, GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, HANSEN’S NATURAL CORP, KRAFT FOODS INC, THE MONARCH BEVERAGE CO INC, NESTLÉ S.A., OTSUKA HOLDING CO LTD, PACIFICHEALTH LABORATORIES INC, PEPSICO INC, PROVEXIS PLC, RED BULL GMBH, ROCKSTAR INC, STARBUCKS COFFEE CO, SUNTORY HOLDINGS LTD, THE COCA-COLA CO, THE FRS CO,

By SPORTS DRINKS TYPES

Isotonic Sports Drinks, Hypertonic Sports Drinks, Hypotonic Sports Drinks

By CONSUMPTION TIME

Before Exercise, During Exercise, Recovery

By END-USERS

Sportsperson/Athletes, Casual sports drink users, Recreational users, Lifestyle users,

By SPORTS DRINKS INGREDIENTS

Electrolytes, Carbohydrates, Sodium, Sugar, Preservatives, TYPES, Alcoholic Energy Drinks, Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks,

, ENERGY DRINK INGREDIENTS, Caffeine, Taurine, Guarana, Vitamin B, Ginseng

Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.

Sports & Energy Drinks Market segmentation by region:

APAC

EMEA

North America

Latin America

Europe

The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Sports & Energy Drinks industry across the globe.

Key Market Insights:

The report provides the following insights into the Sports & Energy Drinks market for the forecast period 2019–2024.