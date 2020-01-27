Stadium Lighting Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Stadium Lighting Market is expected to reach US$ XX million by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Stadium Lighting is used for International and National matches of the sport.

Upcoming national and international sports matches, superior stadium experiences of fans using LED and low cost of LED are enhancing the demand for stadium lightings, which drives Stadium Lighting Market at high level. High cost equipment and lack of standardisation are restrains of the Stadium Lighting Market.

Stadium Lighting Market is segmented by Light Source, Offering, Set-Up and Installation Type. Stadium lighting is replaced by LED lighting over the usage of traditional lighting. LED lighting provides better quality with low energy consumption. LED light source reduces the maintenance cost.

By the offering type, stadium lighting market has been segmented into lamps & luminaires, control systems, and services. Stadium lighting market for services is estimated to reach high growth rate owing to growing demand of replacing tradition lighting by LED lighting and upcoming national and international events.

Stadium lighting market for outdoor set-up is estimated to grow at high CAGR during forecast period owing to high quality lights are required in outdoor set-up for uniformity and visual comfort.

Based on the region, Europe held the largest share, in terms of value, of the stadium lighting market in 2017. The growth of the stadium lighting market can be credited to the presence of the highest number of professional football associations and clubs, such as the Premier League.

Some of the major players operating in the stadium lighting market are Philips Lighting Musco Sports Lighting, Eaton, Cree, Zumtobel Group, Acuity Brands, Hubbell, LG Electronics, General Electric and Panasonic. These major players have implemented various strategies such as product launches and developments and business expansions, to grow in the Stadium lighting market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Stadium Lighting market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Stadium Lighting market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Stadium Lighting market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Stadium Lighting market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope for the Stadium Lighting Market:

Stadium Lighting Market, By Light Source

• LED

• HID

• HPS

• Induction

Stadium Lighting Market, By Offering

• Lamps & Luminaires

• Control Systems

• Services

Stadium Lighting Market, By Set-Up

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Stadium Lighting Market, By Installation Type

• New

• Retrofit

Stadium Lighting Market, By Region

• Europe

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

Key Players of the Stadium Lighting Market

• Philips Lighting

• Musco Sports Lighting

• Eaton

• Cree

• Zumtobel Group

• Acuity Brands

• Hubbell

• LG Electronics

• General Electric

• Panasonic

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Stadium Lighting Market Overview

Chapter Two: Stadium Lighting Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Stadium Lighting Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Stadium Lighting Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Stadium Lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Stadium Lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Stadium Lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Stadium Lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Stadium Lighting by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Stadium Lighting Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Stadium Lighting Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Stadium Lighting Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

