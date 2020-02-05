Staffing Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2020 – Adecco Group, Randstad NV, ManpowerGroup, Recruit Holdings

The report titled “Global Staffing Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2024)”, provides an in depth analysis of the global staffing market by value, by staffing type, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the staffing market, including the following regions: The US, Japan, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, China, Australia, Switzerland, India, and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the US temporary staffing market by value, by segments, by sector, etc.

Key players profiled in the report include Adecco Group, Randstad NV, ManpowerGroup Inc., Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global staffing market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Staffing refers to the process of finding, selecting, and training of qualified personnel to fill various positions in an organization. The recruitment process and other related activities are mainly performed by the staffing agencies, to provide staff to their clients. Staffing agencies also offer adjacent services such as permanent recruitment, training, and consulting.

The major benefits of outsourcing staffing process to recruitment agencies include, access to best candidates, entry to worldwide markets, smooth communication, less risk involved, easy and smooth staffing process, and reduced expenditure.

