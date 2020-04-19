MARKET REPORT
Stainless Steel Foil Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2027
Key Highlights:
- The global stainless steel foil market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period
- The width < 100mm segment accounted for major share of the stainless steel foil market, owing to excellent anti-oxidative properties of these products
- The electrical & electronics segment is estimated to hold a leading position by the end of the forecast period, owing to high demand for smartphones, televisions, and computers across the globe
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to be one of the high growth regions of the stainless steel foil, owing to an increase in demand for electronic devices and automotive vehicles in developing economies such as China and India
Key Drivers of Stainless Steel Foil Market:
- Stainless steel foil is widely used in the manufacture of solar panel components as a substrate material inside panels. It is extensively employed in the solar industry due to its excellent thermal conductive properties. This is estimated to boost the demand for stainless steel foil during the forecast period.
- Stainless steel foils are thin sheets that provide excellent heat resistance and chemical resistance. These foils also provide electric insulation by coating materials to the films. Stainless steel foil offers low maintenance requirements in several applications.
- Stainless steel foils are also used for shielding, sealing, radiant barrier, liners, reduction in heat transfer, and vapor retardant applications. They provide nonmagnetic property with excellent weldability and formability for major end-use applications. This is anticipated to fuel the stainless steel foils market during the forecast period.
Width < 100mm to Gain Momentum:
- In terms of product, the width < 100mm segment constituted a key share of the global stainless steel foil market in 2018 owing to extensive use of this width range in electronics end-use industry
- The width < 100mm segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to the high demand for mobile, computers, and other electronic devices across developing economies
Electronic Segment to Expand at Considerable Pace:
- In terms of end-use, the electrical & electronics segment held a significant share of the global stainless steel foil market in 2018. The segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2019 to 2027.
- Increase in adoption of smartphones, smart televisions, and computers owing to the constant innovation and technological advancement is estimated to boost the stainless steel foil market during the forecast period
- Stainless steel foils are extensively employed in the electronics industry due to their excellent conductive properties. Stainless steel foil products are relatively lighter even after the application of coatings. One of the key benefits of stainless steel foil is extended shelf life for crucial applications. This is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the stainless steel foil market in the next few years.
Asia Pacific Dominates Global Stainless Steel Foil:
- Asia Pacific and North America were key regions of the global stainless steel foil market in 2018. The stainless steel foil market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace owing to capacity expansion of electronic companies in high growth countries including India and Southeast Asia.
- Rapid urbanization and rise in population are major macroeconomic drivers anticipated to fuel the stainless steel foil market in the next few years.
- China is expected to become a key country of the stainless steel foil market. It is expected to account for around 58% share in Asia Pacific by 2027, owing to the increase in demand for electronic gadgets, electrical components, and parts for smart devices.
Global Stainless Steel Foil – Key Developments:
- On July 4, 2017, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Materials (NSSM) announced plans to expand the production capacity of stainless steel foil in order to cater to the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries around the globe
- On September 24, 2018, Ulbrich Solar Technologies and Heraeus Photovoltaic launched new product portfolio of selectively coated ribbons
Competition Landscape:
- Global stainless steel foil market is anticipated to be fragmented with a large number of players operating in the market. Players operating in the stainless steel foil market depict a low to medium level of backward integration. High investment or high capital investment is required to set up a stainless steel foil production plant. This may act as a major threat for new entrants.
- The top five players operating in the stainless steel foil market accounted for combined market share of 22% in 2018. These players are Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Olin Brass, Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc., A.J. Oster, and Nisshin Steel Co. Ltd.
- Other players operating in the market include Meru Impex, Bhandari Group, Riddhi Siddhi Impex, IUP Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd., Hollinbrow Precision Products (UK), and Rikazai Co., Ltd.
Global Anthrax Vaccines Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Anthrax Vaccines Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Anthrax Vaccines market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Anthrax Vaccines market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Anthrax Vaccines market: Emergent BioSolutions, Merial, Merck, Zoetis , Bayer Sanidad Animal, Colorado Serum, PharmAthene, Tiankang, Biogénesis-Bago, CAVAC, Rosenbusch, Agrovet, Vecol, CVCRI, IVPM, Prondil, CDV, Indian Immunologicals, Botswana Vaccine Institute, Ceva Santé Animale, Intervac, JOVAC, and among others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Anthrax Vaccines for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Anthrax Vaccines market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
Reasons To Purchase Global Anthrax Vaccines Market Report:
- Assessing the global industry outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- The developing market dynamics, industry plans, competition, and policies are evaluated in this study.
- This report offers market insights and in-depth statistics on every market segment
- The factors compelling market growth and risks are presented
- To provide visions about aspects affecting the market growth
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, recent developments, and key financial information
Customization of the Report:This report can be customized to meet the client's requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market: Advanced Insulation, AFGlobal, Aspen Aerogels, BASF, Cabot Corporation, DowDuPont, Shawcor Ltd, TechnipFMC, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Tenaris, Aegion Corporation, Balmoral Group Holdings Ltd, Engineered Syntactic Systems and Materia Inc among others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
Reasons To Purchase Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market Report:
- Assessing the global industry outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- The developing market dynamics, industry plans, competition, and policies are evaluated in this study.
- This report offers market insights and in-depth statistics on every market segment
- The factors compelling market growth and risks are presented
- To provide visions about aspects affecting the market growth
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, recent developments, and key financial information
Customization of the Report:This report can be customized to meet the client's requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market: Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin Inc., Becton Dickinson And Company, and others. The Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Gilead Sciences Inc.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
Reasons To Purchase Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market Report:
- Assessing the global industry outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- The developing market dynamics, industry plans, competition, and policies are evaluated in this study.
- This report offers market insights and in-depth statistics on every market segment
- The factors compelling market growth and risks are presented
- To provide visions about aspects affecting the market growth
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, recent developments, and key financial information
Customization of the Report:This report can be customized to meet the client's requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
