Stair Lift Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2018 – 2025
A stairlift is used for transporting people over stairway who are unable or have problem with climbing the stairs. Such lifts are normally used by elderly people or patients. The stairlifts are installed on rails which are either straight or curved. A stairlift is typically an assembly of rail, seat and motor (A.C.or D.C). In terms of application, straight stair lift is used for single floor or multi floor buildings. Whilst, curved stairlift is mainly used for multistory building or house. Straight stairlifts are mainly made from extruded aluminum and curved stairs. Stairlifts are anticipated to capture the eyes of geriatric population owing to its outstanding features such as they can be folded while not in use. Curved rails are made from materials such as steel or aluminum and can come in various cross-sectional shapes as per the design and customization required. in terms of price, curved stairlifts are costlier when compared with straight stairlifts owing to more length of rail and high power of motor is required. The stairlifts are manufactured in parts and are installed as per the client’s requirements. The manufacturers take the whole responsibility of shipping the parts and stairlift installations. Apart from homes, stairlifts foresee a bright future in case of hill climbing. In the future instance, the global stairlift market is projected to grow with double digit CAGR during the forecast period.
Stair Lift Market: Dynamics
Geriatric population or 65+ aged people having a problem with taking stairs and increasing the home aesthetics in some cases are the driving factors for the global market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing single family houses particularly in hilly area is projected to drive the market. In Europe, hip replacement cases are increasing day by day owing to increase the demand for stairlifts in near future.
Modern stair lifts can be found with a wide variety of features such as adjustable seat height, battery isolation switches, call stations, ‘flip-up’ rail, key switch, folding step, speed governor, seatbelt, soft start and soft stop. Introduction of IoT has also been a trending factor for the market.
Stair Lift Market Segmentation:
The global Stairlift market can be segmented on the basis of Rail Type:
- Straight Stair Lifts
- Curved Stair Lifts
The global stair lift market can be segment on the basis of Application:
- Residential
- Commercial
The global stair lift market can be segment on the basis of Power Source:
- C. (Alternating Current)
- C. (Direct Current)
Stair Lift Market: Regional Outlook
North America is projected to dominate the global stairlift market owing to increasing demand from U.S. Europe is anticipated to second largest market for the global stair lift market. Furthermore, APAC is projected to grow with significant CAGR over the forecast period. Middle East and Africa in anticipated to grow with sluggish CAGR and China is anticipated to gain superior traction in the global market between the historical and forecast period.
Stair Lift Market: Key Players
- Stannah Stairlifts Ltd.
- Acorn Stairlifts, Inc.
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc
- Platinum Stair Lifts Ltd.
- Handicare
- Savaria Corp.
- Lehner Lifttechnik GmbH
- Otolift Stairlifts Ltd.
- Harmar Mobility LLC
- Prism U.K. Medical Limited
- HIRO LIFT
- Symax Lift (China) Co, Ltd.
- Gruppo MillepianiS.p.a
Immunosuppressants Market 2016-2028,Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size Forecast
A recent report published by QMI on the Immunosuppressants Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of Immunosuppressants historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the Immunosuppressants during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of Immunosuppressants to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The market report on the Immunosuppressants offers detailed information for stakeholders in the most comprehensive way on the current and future growth prospects of the demand for the Immunosuppressants market.
This report provides comprehensive taxonomy and the description of industry-related products, applications and end-user channels for the Immunosuppressants market. This report also provides insight into market concepts for Immunosuppressants. This contains opportunity analysis which provides information on the most relevant macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market revenues and estimates for the Immunosuppressants.
The market background is discussed in the report which sheds a light on the key drivers, threats, patterns, and opportunities in the demand for the Immunosuppressants market. A global overview has been presented for Immunosuppressants products, supply chain analysis, and hazard analysis, which is expected to help readers identify the key factors that support the growth of the demand for the Immunosuppressants market.
The report discusses the regulatory scenario affecting approvals for the products, across leading regions. It also provides information on the demand for the Immunosuppressants market adopted in leading countries. It includes a specific list of retailers and manufacturers dealing in the Immunosuppressants market. Readers will also be able to find regional developments and regulations that impact market growth.
Significant growth prospects are given for countries that also include key regional developments and factors that influence the growth of the demand for the Immunosuppressants market. The report studies business patterns of top companies like- Astellas Pharma, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mylan Laboratories Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi S.A.
Market Segmentation:
By Drug Class:
- Corticosteroids
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
- Calcineurin Inhibitors
- mTOR Inhibitors
- Anti-Proliferative Agents
- Others
By Indication:
- Organ Transplantation
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Non-Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases
By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital pharmacies
- Retail pharmacies
- Online pharmacies
By Region:
- North America
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Eastern Europe
- Middle East
- Rest of the World
Kaposi Sarcoma Market 2016-2028,Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size Forecast
A recent report published by QMI on the Kaposi Sarcoma Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of Kaposi Sarcoma historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the Kaposi Sarcoma during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of a Kaposi Sarcoma to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The market report on the Kaposi Sarcoma offers detailed information for stakeholders in the most comprehensive way on the current and future growth prospects of the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market.
This report provides comprehensive taxonomy and the description of industry-related products, applications and end-user channels for the Kaposi Sarcoma market. This report also provides insight into market concepts for a Kaposi Sarcoma. This contains opportunity analysis that provides information on the most relevant macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market revenues and estimates for the Kaposi Sarcoma.
The market background is discussed in the report which sheds a light on the key drivers, threats, patterns, and opportunities in the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market. A global overview has been presented for Kaposi Sarcoma products, supply chain analysis, and hazard analysis, which is expected to help readers identify the key factors that support the growth of the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market.
The report discusses the regulatory scenario affecting approvals for the products, across leading regions. It also provides information on the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market adopted in leading countries. It includes a specific list of retailers and manufacturers dealing in the Kaposi Sarcoma market. Readers will also be able to find regional developments and regulations that impact market growth.
Significant growth prospects are given for countries that also include key regional developments and factors that influence the growth of the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market. The report studies business patterns of top companies like- Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Hoffman-La Roche, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly & Co.
Market Segmentation:
By Treatment:
- Chemotherapy
-
Liposomal Anthracyclines
-
Alkaloids
-
- Immunotherapy
- HAART
By Distribution Channel:
- Hospitals
- Cancer Research Institutes
- Multispecialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region:
- North America
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Eastern Europe
- Middle East
- Rest of the World
G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market 2016-2028,Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size Forecast
A recent report published by QMI on the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The market report on the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) offers detailed information for stakeholders in the most comprehensive way on the current and future growth prospects of the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market.
This report provides comprehensive taxonomy and the description of industry-related products, applications and end-user channels for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. This report also provides insight into market concepts for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs). This contains opportunity analysis that provides information on the most relevant macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market revenues and estimates for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs).
The market background is discussed in the report which sheds a light on the key drivers, threats, patterns, and opportunities in the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. A global overview has been presented for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) products, supply chain analysis, and hazard analysis, which is expected to help readers identify the key factors that support the growth of the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market.
The report discusses the regulatory scenario affecting approvals for the products, across leading regions. It also provides information on the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market adopted in leading countries. It includes a specific list of retailers and manufacturers dealing in the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. Readers will also be able to find regional developments and regulations that impact market growth.
Significant growth prospects are given for countries that also include key regional developments and factors that influence the growth of the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. The report studies business patterns of top companies like- DiscoveRx Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Promega Corporation, Abcam plc, and HD Biosciences Co. Ltd.
Market Segmentation:
By Assay Type:
- cAMP Assays
- Calcium Level Detection Assays
- GTPÎ³S Binding Assays
- Reporter Gene Assays
- Receptor Internalization Assays
- cGMP Assays
By Therapeutic Areas:
- Cardiovascular System
- Central Nervous System
- Respiratory System
- Immune System
- Reproductive System
- Oncology
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Eastern Europe
- Middle East
- Rest of the World
