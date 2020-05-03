Stakeholders Eye Untapped Opportunities in Asia-Pacific to Expand their Footprint in the Audiological Devices Market 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Audiological Devices Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Trends and Opportunities

Of the key factors supporting the overall growth of the global audiological devices market, the report cites the rising incidence rate of diagnosed hearing loss cases, technological advancements enabling high sound quality, and the vast rise in world’s geriatric population – a demographic highly vulnerable to age-related hearing loss. Rising support from government and international bodies for the increased usage of hearing assistance devices is also boosting the uptake of audiological devices across the globe. Improvements in design and innovations, bringing compact and less visible devices packed with several new features to the market, are also driving the increased adoption of audiological devices across the globe.

The high costs of technologically advanced audiological devices and their exclusion from medical reimbursement plans across most key markets have limited their uptake to a huge extent. The Hearing Loss Association of America states that over 48 mn people in the U.S. suffer from hearing loss and only about 20% of the people who can benefit from hearing aids wear them. With low cost products, the remaining 80% population can be turned into potential consumer base. This is an excellent incremental opportunity as the world’s population is ageing at a rapid pace. A report by United Nations states that over the period between 2015 and 2030, the number of people aged 60 years or more across the globe will rise from nearly 901 mn to 1.4 bn, denoting a 56% rise.

From a geographical standpoint, the market for audiological devices in Europe contributes to the leading share of revenue to the global market. As a large number of key players in the audiological devices market are based in Western Europe, the region is often the first choice for new product launches. The Europe market also benefits owing to the rapid pace of technological advances, the increasing consumer demand for less visible audiological devices, and the rising prevalence of hearing impairment conditions.

The report identifies excellent future growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific market. Factors backing this assumption include the rising population of geriatrics and the subsequent rise in hearing disabilities, positive developments across the healthcare infrastructures of developing countries, rising disposable incomes, and easy availability of technologically advanced products. The Asia-Pacific market for audiological devices is expected to exhibit growth at a promising pace over the report’s forecast period.

The global market for audiological devices features a largely concentrated vendor landscape, with a small number of companies accounting for a significant share in the overall market. The need for continuous research and technological advancements in products have developed high entry barriers for new entrants in the global audiological devices market. Nonetheless, the market features intense competition, with leading companies constantly striving to maintain their stronghold. Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Widex A/S, GN ReSound Group, Siemens Healthcare, Cochlear Limited, William Demant Holding A/S, Starkey Hearing Technologies, and Sonova Holding AG.

