Stakeholders Eye Untapped Opportunities in Asia-Pacific to Expand their Footprint in the Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market 2017 – 2025

This report on the porcine vaccine market analyzes the current and future scenario of the North America market. Increase in disease indication among swine, technological advancement of RNA strand methodology, and cultivation of pig for growth in standard of living is accounted to form growth in porcine vaccine segment. Increase trading facilities of live hogs/pigs, demand of pork meat and innovation through clinical research activities are some of the drivers expected to drive the North America porcine vaccine market during the forecast period.

The North America porcine vaccine market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the country’s market with respect to the segments based on disease indication, technology, end-user, and country. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises Porters Five Forces Analysis to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of country and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the North America porcine vaccine market.

North America Porcine Vaccine Market: Segmentation

Based on disease indication, the market has been segmented into diarrhoea, swine influenza, porcine reproductive and respiratory virus (PRRSV), porcine circovirus associated disease (PCVAD) and others. Diarrhoea is the most widely spread disease across the North America; porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV) hit the United States in 2013 and spread to Canada in 2014 which infected piglets and has 80%-100% mortality rate. The market segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference from veterans for treating the swine with various disease indications. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Based on technology, the North America porcine vaccine market has been segmented into inactivated vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, conjugate vaccines, and DNA vaccines. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on increase in demand for disease treatment such as PEDv, PRRSv, and PCVAD. Demand of disease free pork meat, and increasing awareness for treating the cultivated pigs are driving the market share of technological segment. Different types of end-user utilize porcine vaccines to treat swine diseases either. Under the end-user segment, hog/pig production farms plays a major role followed by veterinary hospitals. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

North America Porcine Vaccine Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the North America porcine vaccine market has been categorized into key countries: North America (the U.S. and Canada). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

The report also profiles major players in the North America porcine vaccine market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Bayer AG., Bimeda Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Santé Animale, Elanco (Eli Lilly and Company), Merck & Co., Inc., Merial (Sanofi), Vetoquinol, Zoetis Inc. and others.

The North America porcine vaccine market has been segmented as follows:

North America Porcine Vaccine Market, by Disease Indication

Diarrhoea

Swine Influenza

Arthritis

Bordatella Rhinitis

Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Virus (PRRSV)

Porcine Circovirus Associated Disease (PCVAD)

Others

North America Porcine Vaccine Market, by Technology

Inactivated Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

North America Porcine Vaccine Market, by End-user

Veterinary Hospitals

Hog/Pig Production Farm

North America Porcine Vaccine Market, by Country

North America U.S. Canada



