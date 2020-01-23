MARKET REPORT
Stand-Up Pouches Market Size & Future Development Status 2025
A pouch is a container, which is used to hold products, while the stand-up pouch is capable of standing on its own. The base of the stand-up pouch is known as bottom guzzet. It is popular and is extensively used in flexible packaging. They are user-friendly and provide features such as hang-hole features, zipper reclosure, tear notches, and attractive billboards for label and graphics, thus they are broadly used in the food and beverages industry. Stand-up pouches have a scope in other end-use packaging applications including pet food, dry food packaging, natural products, and baby food. These pouches can easily change shape on the basis of the product being packed. They go through the detailed conversion process, which consists of coating, printing, extrusion, and lamination.
Global Stand-up Pouches Market: Growth Factors
The key factor that is driving the market is the decorative appearance of the stand-up pouches. Another factor that leads to wide acceptance of the stand-up pouches is its features such as lightweight, better branding, and easy to handle couple with reduced cost of storage and shipping of products. They offer flexibility, improved shelf visibility, and are more cost effective as compared to glass this may give rise to the market growth. Use of stand-up pouches is growing in the end user industries across the globe. Stand-up pouch prevents products from spoilage, provides convenience for the consumers for carrying the product, improves the overall aesthetic appeal of the product, maintains freshness of food and beverages, provides essential information about the product, these factors anticipate to open up new growth opportunities. However, the huge investment needed for buying the stand-up pouches packaging line and large space required for keeping these pouches expect to restrain the market.
Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Material Type
Plastic
Polyester (PET)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene (PE)
LDPE/LLDPE
HDPE
Polyamide (PA)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
EVA
Metal (Foil)
Paper
Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Product Type
Aseptic Stand-Up Pouches
Retort Stand-Up Pouches
Standard Stand-Up Pouches
Hot-Filled Stand-Up Pouches
Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Design
Round Bottom/Doyen
K-Seal
Plow Bottom/Corner Bottom
Flat Bottom
Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Capacity
<2 Oz
2 – 6 Oz
6 – 10 Oz
10 – 14 Oz
>14 Oz
Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Closure Type
Tear Notch
Spouts & Fitments
Zippers and Sliders
Market, By Application:
Food & Beverage
Cosmetics & Toiletries
Healthcare
Oil & Lubricants
Auto Glass Wipes
Agricultural Products
Lawn & Garden products
Paints
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to huge market share of stand-up pouches, the rise in the number of middle-class people, and wide adoption of stand-up pouches in India and China. The other factors that are contributing to the market growth are a rise in per capita consumption of the stand-up pouches along with increasing adoption of these pouches and high population base in Asia Pacific anticipate to boost the stand-up pouches market growth, which is followed by Europe and North America.
Some of the key players in the global stand-up pouches market include Amcor Ltd., Glenroy, Inc., Mondi Group, Berry Global Group, Sonoco Products Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG, Winpak Ltd., KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S., ProAmpac LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Hood Packaging, and Printpack, Inc. among others.
MARKET REPORT
Beauty Devices Market 2020 Detailed Analysis by Emerging Technology, Development and Forecasts to 2024
The most advanced study released by AMR on the Beauty Devices market comprising key market segments such as Type, Application, Sales, Growth, Comprises details of companies manufacturing field, production volume, capacities, value chain, product specifications, raw material sourcing strategies, concentration rate, organizational structure, and distribution channel.
The research is a precise offset bridging both qualitative and quantitative data of Beauty Devices market.
The study provides historical data to compare for evolving Sales, Revenue, Volume, Value of 2014 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026.
It becomes necessary to analyze the competitor’s progress while operating into the same competing environment, for that purpose, the report provides thorough insights into market competitor’s marketing strategies which include alliances, acquisitions, ventures, partnerships, as well as product launches, and brand promotions.
Some of the key and emerging players profiled in this market study profiled are Philips, Panasonic, Conair, Hitachi, Clarisonic, MTG, KAKUSAN, Ya Man, Home Skinovations, Clinique, KINGDOMCARES, HABALAN.
Beauty Devices Research objectives
- To study and analyze the Beauty Devices market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of the Beauty Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Beauty Devices players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To analyze the Beauty Devices concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Beauty Devices submarkets, concerning key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Competitive Structure and analysis of The Beauty Devices Market:
- Constant growth, expanding margins
Some of the players have a stellar growth track record for 2014 to 2018, some of these companies have shown tremendous growth by sales and revenue while net income more than doubled in the same period with performing as well as gross margins expanding. The growth in gross margins over the years points to strong pricing power by the company for its products, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold.
The report further features analysis that contains details of companies manufacturing base, production volume, sizes, value chain, product specifications.
- Manufacturing growth forecasts and market share
According to AMR, key market segments sales will traverse the $$ mark in the year 2020. Unlike classified segments by Type (Cleaning, Whitening, Massage, Others), by End-Users/Application (Online Sales, Offline Sales).
2020 report version is the most advanced which is further divided and highlights a new emerging twist of the industry.
Beauty Devices market will increase from $XX million in 2020 to strike $YY million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx%. The most robust growth is anticipated in Asia-Pacific, where CAGR is presumed to be ##% from 2020 to 2026. This prediction is good news for market players, as there is good potential for them to continue developing alongside the industry’s projected growth.
- Devised growth plans & rising competition?
Market players have determined strategies to offer a whole host of new product launches within several markets around the globe. Remarkable models are variant to be launched in eight EMEA markets in Q4 2020 and 2020. Acknowledging all-around exercises some of the player’s profiles that would be worth reviewing are Philips, Panasonic, Conair, Hitachi, Clarisonic, MTG, KAKUSAN, Ya Man, Home Skinovations, Clinique, KINGDOMCARES, HABALAN.
- Status of the market in today’s world
Although recent years might not be that inspiring as market segments have registered reasonable gains, things could have been better if manufacturers would have plan-driven move earlier. Unlike past, but with a decent estimate, investment cycle continuing to progress in the U.S., many growth opportunities ahead for the companies in 2020, it looks like a good for today but stronger returns can be expected beyond.
Report Answers Following Questions:
- What are future speculation openings in the Beauty Devices scene investigating value patterns?
- Which are the healthiest organizations with reaches and late advancement inside the market till 2026?
- How is the market expected to create in the forecasting years?
- What are the principal issues that will impact advancement, including future sales estimates?
- What are the advertise openings and potential hazards related to the Beauty Devices by investigating patterns?
MARKET REPORT
Compressor Rental Market To Witness An Impressive Growth During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025
The global Compressor Rental market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Compressor Rental market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Compressor Rental market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2019 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Compressor Rental market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global Compressor Rental market report on the basis of market players
segmentation. The leading market players are analyzed in terms of their market shares, product portfolios, and business strategies.
Global Compressor Rental Market: Drivers and Restraints
With the development of designs of compressors, more efficiency has been attained so as to meet the demands of various end-users. Some of the compressors being portable, are extensively used in industrial and domestic activities, benefitting the growth of the global compressor rental market. Technological advancement in the field of compressors is expected to boost the adoption rate of compressors. One example is that of air compressors. Traditional air compressors are run at full speed, and have to be stopped when they reach the right pressure. Then, the compressed air is stored to allow pressure hysteresis. As this is a wasteful practice, technological upgrades in air compressors have been carried out to control speed, thereby saving energy, and contributing toward market growth. Air compressors facilitate transfer of air in several industries such as chemical plants, oil extraction, food and beverage, automobiles, and transport. This is expected to expand the global compressor rental market.
On the other hand, factors such as high maintenance costs and the contamination of air caused by oil lubrication are expected to limit growth. Also, oil-free compressors can be noisy, and thus can restrict demand for them.
Global Compressor Rental Market: Key Segments
The compressor rental market can be segmented based on end user, technology, types, and geography. On the basis of their design and function, compressors can be divided into centrifugal compressors and positive displacement compressors. In terms of end user, the market for compressor rentals was dominated by the construction segment. The construction segment gained prominence because the execution of construction and building activities such as blasting, piling, spraying, and operating pneumatic tools require portable air compressors.
Oil-free air compressors have been growing popular recently as they supply non-contaminated air. The portable air compressors, on account of the convenience they offer, are high in demand in off-site operations. The key end-user segments for air compressors can be industrial, commercial, and residential. Industrial air compressors are similar to commercial air compressors; only they are more powerful and bigger in size and volume. Commercial level air compressors are not very portable when compared to residential ones, but they are certainly more powerful. They can run for a long time without a refill. On the residential level, air compressors are used to spray paint, fill air in balloons, balls, and tires. These functions are generally conducted with electric air compressors, which are ideal for domestic purposes. As the demand for air compressors in all these sectors increases, the compressor rental market is slated to present significant opportunities.
Global Compressor Rental Market: Regional Outlook
According to geography, the key segments can be Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and EMEA. The region of Asia Pacific has been exhibiting substantial growth, thanks to the presence of a number of capital-intensive companies that are inclined towards renting compressors instead of buying them. Large- scale construction projects in the countries of Asia Pacific, such as China, Thailand, and India, will further fuel compressor rental market growth.
Global Compressor Rental Market: Vendor Landscape
Some of the key players operating in the global compressor rental market include Caterpillar Inc., Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Aggreko plc, and United Rentals, Inc. One key development in the competitive landscape is the launch of new GA VSD+ oil-injected, compact, rotary screw compressors by Atlas Copco in 2013. These air compressors are designed to cut energy consumption to half the amount required by traditional compressors of similar type. The leading companies in the global compressor rental market have been emphasizing on better product offerings through increased investments in R&D activities.
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
Highlights of the report:
- Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Compressor Rental market.
- Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Compressor Rental market.
- Comprehensive evaluation of the Compressor Rental market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
- In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.
- Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Compressor Rental market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.
The Compressor Rental market report answers the following questions:
- Why are the players focusing on the production of segment?
- Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Compressor Rental market players?
- What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Compressor Rental ?
- Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Compressor Rental market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Compressor Rental market?
MARKET REPORT
Worldwide Analysis on FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2025
The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market.
The FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.
The FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market.
All the players running in the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market are elaborated thoroughly in the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market players.
competition landscape with company market share and performance to provide a competitive dashboard view of key players operating in the global floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market along with their business strategies. This is expected to enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the report include Citec Group Oy Ab, BW LPG Limited, Leif Höegh & Co, EXMAR NV, FLEX LNG Management AS, Excelerate Energy L.P., Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd, PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd., COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., Gaztransport & Technigaz, SENER Group, MITSUI & CO., LTD., Golar LNG Limited, Ochre Energy and NextDecade Corporation.
The FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market report answers the following queries:
- Why consumers are highly inclined towards the consumption of segment in the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market?
- What are the opportunities available for players operating in the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market?
- Why region leads the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market?
- What are the drivers and restraints affecting the market size of the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market?
What the report encloses for the readers:
- Critical insights of each segment, including volume growth outlook, and demand & supply pattern.
- A to Z of each player – positives & negatives, current status, future developments – of the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market.
- Detailed information regarding the trends influencing the growth of the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market.
- In-depth assessment on the utilization of FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) in each end use industry.
- Historical data and future growth outlook of the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market.
