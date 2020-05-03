Staple Gun Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2016 – 2024

Global Staple Gun market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint

Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the Staple Gun market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Staple Gun market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Staple Gun market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation:

The global staple gun market is segmented on the basis of type, application and staple leg length. On the basis of type, staple gun market can be segmented into manual, electric and Pneumatic. Electric staple guns can set staples at a quicker rate than compared to manual or pneumatic staple gun. On the basis of application, staple gun market can be segmented into Insulation, house wrap, roofing, wiring, carpeting, upholstery and craft material. On the basis of staple leg length, staple gun market can be segmented into 4.5mm, 6-10mm, 12 -15mm and

Staple Gun Market – Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the staple gun market is the rising demand for heavy duty corrugated packaging and it is most likely that this demand will grow along with the growth of packaging industry. Moreover, since staple guns are also easily accepted by movers and packers companies as they are quick and easy to use, their wide acceptability among movers and packers is further anticipated to drive the staple gun market over the forecast period.

However, these staple guns are not suitable for soft and thin surfaces such as paper cartoons and this is one of the restraining factors that can hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. That apart, the staple gun market is a highly fragmented market due to presence of numerous regional and local players. These manufacturers offer staple guns at a price much lower than that offered by multinational players. This has resulted in an intense price war over the years. It is expected that large multinational players will acquire small regional and local players over the forecast period.

Staple Gun Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global staple gun market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global staple gun market is expected to witness a stable CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. It is expected that due to rising construction and industrial activities, APAC will be the largest contributor to the staple gun market. The growing movers and packers industry in India and China is further expected to fuel the growth of staple gun market over the forecast period. While North America will most likely follow APAC, the rest of the world will exhibit a steady growth during the forecast period.

Staple Gun Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the staple gun market are Rapid, Stanley, RS Pro, Arrow, Steinel, Tac Wise, Heavy Duty, Dorking, Dewalt, Senco, and Spotnails

