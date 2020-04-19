ENERGY
Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market by Platform Type, Technology and End User –Industry Statistics, Scope, Demand by 2025
Global Static and Rotating Equipment Market: Overview
Static and rotating equipment play a vital role in the oil and gas industry as midstream, upstream, and downstream activities depend on the quality and reliability of these equipment. Some of the static equipment used in oil and gas industry are furnaces, valves, heat exchangers, and boilers. The rotating equipment used by the oil and gas industry include pumps, turbines, and compressors. Static and rotating equipment are thus widely deployed in the oil and gas industry. These equipment include pumps, turbines, and compressors. The investment of static and rotating equipment is dependent on exploration and production budget of oil and gas companies. Also, the investment of these equipment depend on specific country’s outlooks for the hydrocarbon industry.
Global Static and Rotating Equipment Market: Key Trends
Some of the factors boosting the global demand for static and rotating equipment include, oil production from unconventional sources, shale gas boom, and LNG infrastructure. In addition to this, extensive investments in the refining sector in countries of the Middle East will also drive the market for static and rotating equipment. Static and rotating equipment are manufactured by OEMs across the world, who supply to E&P companies and EPC contractors. Few countries such as China, Canada, the U.S., and GCC countries have high demand for static and rotating equipment on account of their developed hydrocarbons sector.
Global Static and Rotating Market: Market Potential
The growth of the static and rotating equipment market is cemented by the discovery of new oil sands in countries such as Canada. There is also a re-opening of offshore exploration and production activities in the Gulf of Mexico, which will create a positive market outlook. The privatization of the hydrocarbons sector in Mexico will also boost the growth of the market. In addition to this, the ever increasing focus on the drilling of shale wells will push the market towards growth. The development of LNG industry is also anticipated to create growth opportunities in the market.
While the overall outlook for the global static and rotating equipment market looks positive, it is possible that some of the hostile macroeconomic factors will impede the demand for these useful equipment. The pricing factor is becoming a major issue for manufacturers and is restraining the growth of the global static and rotating equipment market.
Global Static and Rotating Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of geography, the global static and rotating equipment market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. Of these, North America is expected to continue to lead in the market throughout the forecast period, after being the regional segment even in the past. In contrast to this, Europe is expected to witness a sluggish growth as operators are faced with the challenge of maintaining the margins within this expensive industry. The market condition in Asia Pacific is expected to improve. This is because several steps are expected to be taken to improve the infrastructure and enhance the exploration of LNG. Similarly, improvement in infrastructure is predicted in the Middle East and Africa, and thus the region will bode well for the static and rotating equipment market in the future.
Global Static and Rotating Market: Competitive Landscape
Some of the key vendors operating in the global static and rotating equipment market are Pentair plc, Sulzer Limited, Metso Oyj, Alfa Laval AB, Siemens AG, FMC Technologies Inc., Atlas Copco AB, General Electric Company, Flowserve Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Technip SA, Tenaris SA, Wartsila, OAO TMK, and Doosan Group.
Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market Analysis, Type, Size, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2017 to 2025
Global Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market: Overview
Energy storage is referred to as the capturing of energy produced at one point of time for future use. A device that is used for storing energy is often known as an accumulator. Energy is found in multiple forms such as kinetic, latent heat, elevated temperature, electricity, electrical potential, gravitational potential, chemical, and radiation. Battery energy storage comprises converting energy into a form that can be easily stored in the form of battery and are more convenient and economically feasible. Battery energy systems are gaining prominence among residential, commercial, and transportation sectors as a mean of storing natural energy and using it at the time of emergency. Manufacturers seek huge growth potentials in the micro-grid developments in advanced battery energy storage systems for disaster relief and military purposes. Batteries such as lithium ion used for energy storage are witnessing high demand owing to factors such as low cost, long battery life, fast charging, light weight, and low requirement for space.
The report examines the growth of the global advanced battery energy storage systems market that occurred in the last over the last few years and is likely to occur in the coming years. The research publication additionally explains the causes of the fluctuations in the global market. It does this by assessing of the facets and the different trends that have been prevalent from past few years and also the aspects that are anticipated to maintain a strong impact on the market over the coming years. The Porter’s five forces analysis has been considered by analysts to present a clear picture of the vendor landscape to readers. Agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and other dealings have been further mentioned in the study. It focuses on the strategies, products, and market share along with position of the companies operating in the market.
Global Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market: Trends and Opportunities
The global market for advanced battery energy storage systems is likely to benefit from the growing emphasis on decreasing the dependence on fossil fuels and magnifying the share of clean resources in the energy mix. The burgeoning demand for enhanced power quality, time shifting, improved grid network utilization, and the availability of emergency power source for protecting and controlling equipment is expected to further drive the global advanced battery energy storage system market. These advanced battery energy storage systems have application in sectors such as forklifts, UPS, telecom, grid storage, and transportation. The growing demand from these sectors is likely to boost the growth of the market over the coming years. In order to enhance business productivity, there is an incessant need for uninterrupted supply of power in telecommunications and data centers. As a result of this, the demand for these storage systems is likely to exponentially rise.
Global Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market: Regional Outlook
Regionally, the global market for advanced battery energy storage system can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America and Europe are likely to emerge as prominent regions in the market owing to high availability of natural resources and advanced means of converting and storing them. Asia Pacific is also expected to catch up in the run owing to rising focus on the use of the available natural sources for energy needs.
Global Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market: Competitive Landscape
Some of the key participants in the market are EnerSys, Samsung SDI, AES Technologies, Exide Technologies, Hitachi Ltd., and General Electric.
Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Promising Growth and Opportunities Forecast 2017-2025
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: Overview
Rotor blades are attached to the rotor and thus, form an important part of a wind turbine. The material of turbine rotor blades holds high significance as it provides the preferred density, stiffness, and fatigue life features to wind turbines. Material cost, reliability, and light weight are some of the factors imperative in material selection. Blades are usually made up of glass-reinforced plastic (GRP). The adoption of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) and composites is estimated to gain traction in the forthcoming years as these are useful in reducing weight and cost up to a certain extent.
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: Key Trends
The increasing global population and improving economic conditions in several parts of the world are among the key stimulants of the global market for wind turbine rotor blade. The growing concerns regarding environmental stability coupled with the rising awareness about the environmental and economic advantages offered by wind power are prompting governments worldwide to pour funds into the development of wind turbines and their paraphernalia.
Moreover, the falling cost of per kWh of wind energy is working in favor of the market. Growing emphasis on repowering and rapid technological advancements are also providing a fillip to the market. However, manufacturers need to focus towards addressing critical challenges such as difficulties in transportation and high development cost to capitalize on potential opportunities.
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: Market Potential
As companies operating in the global wind turbine rotor blade market strive for enhancement in manufacturing capacities, mergers and acquisitions and geographical expansion are expected to be common trends in the market over forthcoming years. This, in turn, is likely to provide significant momentum to the global market. For instance, General Electric (GE) acquired Denmark-based LM Wind Power in October 2016 for US$1.65 bn and got it approved from the European Commission in March 2017. By acquiring its largest supplier of rotor blades, the deal is anticipated to help GE in in-source turbine blade design and manufacturing. Another case in point is Siemens, which in December 2016, inaugurated its new plant for in Hull, U.K. for offshore wind turbines, assembly, and logistics.
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: Region-wise Outlook
The key segments studied in the report on the basis of geography are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific will account for a substantial share in the revenue pie throughout the review period, owing to the burgeoning demand for electricity in emerging nations such as India and China along with the increasing government initiatives promoting the production of wind energy.
Europe is anticipated to rise at a healthy pace during the same period. The demand for wind turbine rotor blades is expected to post a sharp rise, especially in Western Europe, due to the strong demand for technologically advanced turbines and the presence of favorable environmental conditions.
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: Competitive Landscape
The abundance of wind power is rendering the global market for wind turbine rotor blade a high potential arena, which is attracting new players to venture into the market. This, in turn, is likely to trigger the competition in the market in the near future. In order to ensure minimum transportation costs and regulation compliance, prominent participants are trying to install their set-ups in proximity to their target markets. Some of the key companies operating in the global market for wind turbine rotor blade are LM Wind Power Group, Moog Inc., Blade Dynamics, Kemrock Industries And Exports Limited, Siemens AG, SGS SA, and TANG Energy.
Waste to Energy Market Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast 2017 to 2025
Global Waste to Energy Market: Snapshot
A number of commercial, residential, and industrial sectors in various parts of the world are producing municipal waste. In recent decades, several waste-to-energy processes and technologies have emerged for the conversion of this municipal waste to useful energy, notably electricity, apart from steam and fuels. These unconventional sources of energy are proving to be useful in powering commercial and residential spaces and supplementing the energy requirements of various industries.
The intensifying demand for unconventional sources of energy in various developing and developed economies has emerged from the spiraling concern of the rapidly falling levels of conventional sources, such as fossil fuels. In addition, these methods are gaining traction in the proper disposal of a vastly mounting municipal waste in several developed nations. Add to this, the stricter implementation of a number of governmental regulations to manage landfills and the intensifying need for reducing solid waste are notable factors driving the market. Governments in developing and developed regions are offering tax rebates and subsidies to support the application of waste-to-energy conversion technologies in industries. This has offered a robust fillip to the growth of the market. In recent times, the adoption of thermal technology for the conversion of waste to energy has gained traction in various regions. Their flexibility in feedstock requirements is a key factor boosting the popularity of this conversion technology. However, it is proving to be largely inadequate in the variation of efficacy of waste conversion plants since its application leads to variable output. The growing popularity of anaerobic digestion waste to energy conversion process is opening up exciting avenues for market players. In addition, recent research and development activities on the anaerobic production of the energy are positively impacting the adoption of these technologies. The presence of robust waste management systems in developed nations and the government focus on adopting unconventional energy production methods bodes well for the market.
Waste to Energy Market: Overview
Waste to energy involves generation of energy in the form of electricity or heat using municipal solid waste, which is produced from commercial, domestic, and industrial sectors. Several technologies are deployed to compress and dispose waste from various sectors to generate steam, fuel cell, and electricity. While each technology employs a unique course of action, the end product is utilizable for domestic dwellings, commercial spaces, and industries.
Waste to Energy Market: Key Trends
The global waste to energy market is predominantly driven by the need to develop alternate or unconventional energy sources as conventional forms of energy are nearing exhaustion and to safeguard the environment from ill-effects of conventional fuels. Furthermore, several governments around the world are imposing stringent regulations to control production of waste and to control landfill waste. To address this, waste treatment plans have been developed to minimize solid waste to become part of landfills or to be exported to third world countries. The market is anticipated to be further benefitted from incentives offered by governments in the form of tax rebate and subsidies.
In recent years, the utilization of thermal technology for conversion of waste to energy has gained prominence over biological technology. This is because the former is flexible in terms of feedstock used in the plant and is advantageous in terms of weight and volume of ash produced from waste. In 2012, thermal technology held a share of 80% in the global waste to energy market. However, thermal technology faces challenges due to the various types of feed that are used resulting in varying output and unsteady effectiveness of waste conversion plants.
The adoption of biological technology is also on the rise as it employs anaerobic digestion for converting waste in to energy. This technology is preferred by farmers due to the biodegradability and high moisture content of the process.
Waste to Energy Market: Market Potential
The development of mega capacity waste to energy plant is in the developmental agenda of several governments around the world for a sustainable ecosystem. In a bid for sustainable economic development along with safeguarding the environment, India’s largest solid waste to energy plant has been developed at Delhi. The project will convert 2,000 metric tonnes of waste each day to produce 24 megawatt of energy. The development of the plant has finally provided a solution to the garbage woes of the capital and some respite to overflowing landfills as it will convert waste to generate energy.
Waste to Energy Market: Regional Outlook
Asia Pacific is currently the leading regional waste to energy market contributing a significant revenue to the global market. This regional market is expected to rise further due to improving economic conditions and increasing awareness about safeguarding the environment for humans and for the ecosystem. India, China, and Japan are the major countries that are boosting growth of the waste to energy market in Asia Pacific. At present, Japan has a well-established waste management system for converting waste into energy for everyday operations. On the other hand, rapid economic development in China and India leading to the production of large volume of waste also holds immense potential for the growth of the Asia Pacific waste to energy market.
Waste to Energy Market: Competitive Outlook
Some of the key players that operate in the global waste to energy market are Suez Environment S.A., Constructions industrielles de la de la Méditerranée, Covanta Energy Corporation, Veolia Environment, Waste Management Inc., C&G Environmental Protection Holdings, and China Everbright International Limited.
