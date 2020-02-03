Sterilization Technologies Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% By 2026 – Johnson & Johnson, Sterigenics, Sterile, 3M, Anderson, Steris

Sameer Joshi

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Sterilization Technologies” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Sterilization Technologies Market is accounted for $8.06 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing prevalence of various diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis, increasing demand of sterilization in various industries such as the food industry and rise in number of hospital acquired infections (HAI). However, stringent regulations associated with harmful gases, high cost of sterilization equipment & devices are some factors restricting the market growth.

Sterilization Technologies are the processes used to decrease the growth of all feasible life forms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spore forms from the surfaces of equipment, food ingredients, biological culture medium etc. Sterilization makes sure nontoxic products for human expenditure and commercial processes. Sterilization services are probable to witness the fastest growth in the sterilization technology market and are categorized into contract sterilization services and sterilization validation services.

By End User, Medical devices sterilization accounted for considerable market share during period. It requires sterilization as it prevents the growth and distribution of further infections to the patients. If unsterilized equipment is used, it can cause an infection and may require surgery upon exposure and can lead to further complications. By Geography, The Asia-Pacific market has been experiencing significant growth owing to rising aging population, increasing healthcare expenses, rising pharmaceutical trade in the region, high pollution levels, and increasing medical tourism.

Some of the key players in global Sterilization Technologies market include Johnson & Johnson, Sterigenics International, LLC, Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH, Sterile Technologies Inc., 3M Company, Anderson Products, Inc., Steris Plc, In Vitro Technologies, Matachana Group, Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), Donaldson Co. Inc, Getinge AB, Beta Star Life Science Equipment Inc, Belimed AG, Ethicon, Inc., Noxilizer, Inc., TSO3 Inc. and CISA Group.

Types Covered:

-Thermal Sterilization

-Filtration Sterilization

-Ionization Radiation Sterilization

-Chemical & Gas Sterilization

-Devices

-Consumables

-Services

Processes Covered:

-Physical Processes

-Physicochemical

-Chemical Process

-Synergetic Processes

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By Type

6 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By Process

7 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By Application

8 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By End User

9 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

