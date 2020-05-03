ENERGY
Stevia Market by Application, Consumption, Industry Share, Growth Opportunities, Regions & Forecast by 2025
The global stevia market size is estimated to be worth USD 844.2 million by 2025. The growing concerns over health and nutrition is a primary factor resulting in an elevated demand for natural sweeteners across the globe. Furthermore, rising diabetes incidences have led to an increasing interest in the use of stevia to help people manage their blood sugar levels. Another factor facilitating the growth of the global stevia market as it rendered safe by various food safety organizations, which has led to increased use in different applications by manufacturers. For instance, the European Food Safety Authority and the World Health Organization, both, have recognized stevia as safe.
Beverages are projected to hold a valuation of approximately USD 300 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period within the global stevia market. Stevia is one of the most popular natural sweeteners used in beverages such as flavored water, fruit juices, diet carbonated drinks, soft drinks, sports & energy drinks, and ready-to-drink beverage. In alcoholic drinks like beer and cocktails, stevia is used to reduce sugar. It also enhances the mouthfeel perception in iced coffee to make it seem creamier. This application is expected to see the fastest growth in the forecast period due to the increasing demand for stevia in different carbonated beverages. In addition, stevia is also used in low-calorie and zero-calorie drinks to cater to the increasing demand from health-conscious consumers.
Adroit Market Research published a study titled, “Global Stevia Market Size 2017 By Application (Beverage, Food, Pharmaceutical, Tabletop Sweeteners, and Others), and by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global stevia market. It also covers the impact of these market trends on the global stevia market share. The report provides a detailed value chain to provide a comprehensive view of the stevia market. The global stevia market size has been also analyzed considering the stevia market trends in different geographies. The report also provides a deep understanding of the strategies adopted by key players which are bound to impact the stevia market growth.
Growing investments by leading food and drink manufacturers such as Cargill, The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are also expected to increase the global stevia market demand over the forecast period. Increasing concerns over added sugars are creating new opportunities for beverage innovation. The rapid growth of stevia in the beverage market is a testament to its many advantages, including 100% natural origin, tooth-friendly, zero calories, pH stable, non-fermenting, thermally stable, highly soluble and shelf-stable. As consumers cut calories from their diets, they shift from traditional alternatives to sparkling and still waters to keep them refreshed. Flavored water launches have doubled over the last five years. Carbonated soft drinks are the next developing segment having immense potential for growth.
The global stevia market analysis reveals that trends differ across various geographies. North America is projected to hold a market share of more than 20% of the global stevia market size by 2025. Rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of natural sweeteners is expected to have a positive impact on the global stevia demand. The demand for natural food products is increasing due to the growing awareness of the health effects of artificial ingredients among consumers. The increasing number of diabetic consumers is another major driver for the increased consumption of stevia. The annual health report of the United Health Foundation in the United States found that obesity rates among American adults increased by 5% in 2018, from 29.9% in 2017 to 31.3% in 2018. Obesity was the highest among adults between 45 and 64 years of age, which is expected to grow further in the future. Government support for the reduction of sugar intake is also anticipated to push the demand for stevia. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline recommends adults and children to reduce their daily free sugar intake, thereby driving stevia demand. Companies like Coca Cola and PepsiCo have already included stevia as a sweetener in their drinks in the United States. These factors have thus, impacted the stevia market share growth in the region.
The competitive landscape of the global stevia market is fragmented with a large number of players with a global presence. The key players covered in the global stevia market includes Evolva Holding S.A., Cargill Inc., Stevia Corporation, PureCircle, Ingredion Incorporated, The Coca-Cola Company, Pepsico Inc., GLG Life Tech Corp, Tate & Lyle Plc, and Stevia First Corporation among others.
Key segments of the global stevia market
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Million)
Beverage
Food
Pharmaceutical
Tabletop sweeteners
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key Players analysed in the report include
Evolva Holding S.A.
Stevia Corporation
Cargill Inc.
Ingredion Incorporated
PureCircle
Others
Some Points from Table of Content:
- Executive Summary
- Research Methodology
- Market Outlook
- Global Stevia Market Overview, By Application
- Global Stevia Market Overview, By Region
- Competitive Landscape
- Company ProfilesEvolva Holding S.A.
Online Food Delivery Market 2020 Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2025
Global online food delivery market was valued at USD 65.91 billion in the year 2017 and is expected to raise a revenue of USD 161.74 billion by 2023 owing to changing consumer lifestyles with decreased waiting time for delivery of ordered food. Changing consumer lifestyle, young population and increasing disposable income are the major factors driving the emerging economies growth.
In terms of region, Asia Pacific dominated the global online food delivery market with market revenue of USD 34.31 billion and share of 52.1% for the year 2017. Asia Pacific is also the growing region for this market and is anticipated to contribute revenue of USD 91.0 billion and share of 56.2% by 2023. The regional growth is driven by a surge in demand for easy and quick food delivery services.
Adroit Market Research today presented a research study on the “Global online food delivery Market Size 2017 by Type (Delivery and Takeaway), by Application (Family and Non-Family), Region and Forecast 2018 to 2023”. The global online food delivery market size is estimated based on the ongoing trends and increase in the company’s spending on better and efficient online food delivery. The report also provides various insights related to competitive strategies, value chain analysis, market dynamics, and regional analysis.
Browse Complete Report on Online Food Delivery Market
In terms of application, Non-family segment generated a maximum revenue share of 70.6% in the year 2017 and is anticipated to maintain a similar trend over the forecast period. The nonfamily segment is expected to generate a revenue of USD 115.43 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.2%. Generation Z spends ~ 6 to 8 hours daily over the web, “connected” through numerous electronic devices. Majority of the preference for things related to food or clothing is derived from word-of-mouth posts on social media and peer references. This group also turns to community applications to read reviews of restaurants and gauge prices. Food service delivery options are especially important to Gen Z since this group represents around 32% of the global population, a large target group who will drive the growth in delivery far into the future.
The U.S. is one of the key countries across America’s online food delivery market as it stands as a hub for the most successful start-ups to date. U.S. accounted for a maximum market revenue share of 83.4% in America’s online food delivery market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. Also, online food delivery services are one of the fastest and most frequently used services in China. Huge populous and technological advancement is backing the growth of online food delivery services across this country.
Zomato, Deliveroo, Just Eat, Swiggy, Takeaway.com, Delivery Hero, Food panda, is expected to be the key potential entrants for the expanding online food delivery market. The top companies in the online food delivery market such as Domino’s, Grub Hub/Eat 24, Pizza Hut, Papa John’s International, Inc., and Jimmy John’s accounts for nearly 90% of the global online food delivery market.
Key segments of the global online food delivery market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Takeaway
Delivery
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Family
Non Family
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Americas
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of America
Europe
France
UK
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa
GCC
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Cancer Insurance Market 2019 Forecast, Trend, Marketing Channels, Major Industry Participants and Strategies to 2025
Cancer is one of the most important health problem and the most costly illness in the United States. It is also regarded as having a heavy out-of-pocket health care costs which is often physically and emotionally difficult for those living with it. For people suffering with cancer, the yearly out of pocket expenditures is USD 1,061 which is approximately three times more as compared to people without it i.e. USD 375. These surplus expenditures particularly become burdensome for low income category which end up paying a higher amount for health care. Also the people having cancer and having annual income below USD 20,000.0 spend approximately 9% of their annual income on healthcare as compared to 1% expenditure by people having cancer and annual income of USD 55,000. With the rising number of cancer detection cases and burden of healthcare expenditure, cancer insurance can help to provide a financial cushion to help through the time of need and recovery.
Adroit Market Research launched a fresh research study titled, “Global Cancer Insurance Market Size 2018, By End User (Male, Female), By Distribution Channel (Brokers, Bancassurance, Agents, Direct Sales, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global cancer insurance market value for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global cancer insurance market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as pipeline analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, drivers and restraints.
The global cancer insurance market is estimated to account for over USD 112.5 billion revenue by 2025, driven by increasing incidences of cancer, growing healthcare awareness and increasing government initiatives is fuelling the growth of this market at a healthy growth rate. The fact, however is that chances of being detected with cancer has increased with the changing lifestyle patterns. Worse there are over 100 types of cancer and any person can fall victim to this deadly disease. According to British Journal of Cancer, the cancer diagnosis rate has increased tremendously over the years and the cancer risk to people born since 1960 stands greater than 50% now.
Browse Complete Report on Cancer Insurance Market
In the 21st century the probability of getting caner has increased substantially and the treatment cost has increased many fold. In fact the total cost of cancer treatment has a potential to burn the hard earned money and causes financial burden on the uninsured medium and low class society. As per the reports by ‘’The American Cancer Society’’, cancer is the leading cause of death with approximately 1.5 million fresh cancer cases detected in 2017 and over 15 million cancer patients are currently residing in U.S. The cancer has not only put a toll on the health of the patients but has contributed to a tremendous financial burden. In the year 2014, over 80 billion USD were spent on cancer related health care expenditures.
Total U.S. Expenditure For Cancer By Source of Payment (2014)
Potentials of Asia Region Markets
The cancer insurance market in Japan is the largest, however the Japan’s insurance market is in the maturation stage and the companies have been working to expand their business base
overseas. The emerging country markets of Asia region countries and BRICs have the potential for large growth. The insurance penetration rates (ratio of insurance premiums against GDP) of the United States and European countries are roughly as high as Japan’s – about 7%-12%. On the other hand, the insurance penetration rate of emerging markets of the Asian region and BRICs is relatively low – in the 1%-4% range – so, those markets can be considered to have considerable growth potential.
Cancer in India – Background and Facts
Growing Incidences- Cancer is the leading cause of death in India and as of 2016 approximately 1.4 million new cases were detected and among these the women dominated the cases with most of the cases were of breast, lung and cervical cancer.
Insufficient Intervention – There has been not enough intervention by government in providing cancer awareness which has pushed approximately 45% of families with one cancer patient into catastrophic expenditures.
Inadequate Infrastructure – The total number of hospitals, staff and equipment for oncology are not enough to manage the current trend of existing and the growing trend of new cancer cases.
Poor Awareness and no early detection technique– Cancer of all types if detected at early stage can be efficiently cured and treated. However the disease and techniques to test it is having low awareness among the general and the well educated people.
High Costs – The treatment cost of dreadful cancer is very high and in the range of INR 20-50 lakhs.
Cancer Treatment Cost India (USD)
The prominent players operating in the global cancer insurance market are Allianz SE, Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., American Express Company, Cancerex Insurance Services, Atlas Cancer Insurance Services Ltd., Aviva PLC, Saga PLC, Bajaj Finserv Limited, China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd., AFLAC INCORPORATED, Munich Reinsurance Company, Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., China Life Insurance Company Limited, MAPFRE Insurance Company Inc., Prudential Financial Inc., Chubb Limited among others. Key growth strategies such as strong focus on development of new and innovative products, collaborating with other players to generate awareness for breast health among patient population and expanding its geographic presence are adopted by the market players to expand their presence in the global cancer insurance market. For instance in the year 2014, Aflac Incorporated announced that Aflac Japan will introduce a cancer insurance product exclusively for Japan Post Co., Ltd. and Kampo (Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd.). This new cancer insurance product was sold through Japan Post and Kampo will provide a lump-sum benefit for initial cancer diagnosis as well as benefits for hospital stays, outpatient visits and anti-cancer drug treatments.
Key segments of the global cancer insurance market
End User Type Overview, 2015 – 2025 (Revenue)
Male
Female
Distribution Channel Type Overview, 2015 – 2025 (Revenue)
Brokers
Bancassurance
Agents
Direct Sales
Others
Regional Overview, 2015 – 2025 (Revenue)
North America
U.S.A
Rest of North America
Europe
U.K.
Italy
France
Denmark
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
The report analyzes several players in the market, some of which include:
Allianz SE
Munich Reinsurance America, Inc.
American Express Company
Cancerex Insurance Services
Atlas Cancer Insurance Services Ltd.
Aviva PLC
Saga Plc
Bajaj Finserv Limited
China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
AFLAC INCORPORATED
Munich Reinsurance Company
Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd.
China Life Insurance Company Limited
MAPFRE Insurance Company Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc.
Chubb Limited
High-Power Diesel Gensets Market Current Status, Statistics, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2020-2025
The global high power diesel gensets market size is projected to reach USD 5.32 billion by 2025. The market for high power diesel gensets is primarily driven by increasing demand from ever-growing data centers as the diesel generators work as the most efficient backup power system for such establishments. Similarly, other industry sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure development, real estate, healthcare and many others which require uninterruptable heavy power supply are preferring high power diesel generators for backup power. Diesel gensets are primarily used as a backup power source in developed and major developing countries. However, for many backward countries, diesel generated power is a primary source of electricity, which is expected to further drive the market for high power diesel gensets. Secondary factors such as accelerating demand and consumption of electricity across residential, commercial and industrial sectors will drive the market for high power gensets.
Despite projected growth for the market, increasing stringent government and environmental regulations on the use of diesel gensets to restrict air pollution are affecting the further orders of new diesel gensets. For instance, in September 2018, the government banned the use of diesel gensets to control the air pollution in Noida and Gurgaon, leading metropolitan cities in India. Similarly, increasing use of gas-based gensets over diesel gensets is hindering the growth of high power diesel gensets market.
Adroit Market Research published a study titled, “Global high power diesel gensets market Size 2017 by Capacity (300-750KVA, 750-3,500 KVA and >3,500 KVA), by Application (Industrial, IT/ITES, Hospitality, Healthcare, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Others), by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global high power diesel gensets market revenue and volume for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global high power diesel gensets market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as value chain, the company’s competitive landscape, drivers and restraints.
Browse the complete report on High-Power Diesel Genset Market
In the capacity segment, 750 – 3500 KVA capacity segment is estimated to dominate the high power diesel gensets market. The diesel gensets generally offers numerous benefits such as high efficiency, longer life span, and cost-effectiveness over gas or petrol gensets in the same capacity range. In addition, the most common power output required from high power diesel gensets lies between 750 to 3,500 KVA capacity ranges. Diesel gensets portfolio of major vendors primarily include gensets with capacity in between 750 to 3,500 KVA.
Geographically, Asia Pacific will be leading the global high power diesel gensets market driven by increasing demand from major economies such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia among others. Industries in the region such as IT, real estate, Infrastructure, healthcare are expanding and using high power diesel gensets specifically in back up power systems. However, there is still demand for high power diesel gensets for prime power requirement in countries with inadequate power infrastructure and distribution network.
The global high power diesel gensets market includes players such as Cummins, CAT Perkins, MTU, KOEL, Greaves Cotton, Volvo Penta, MTU, KOHLER-SDMO, Atlas Copco and Aggreko among others.
Key segments of the global high-power diesel gensets market
Capacity Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
350 – 750 KVA
750 – 3500 KVA
> 3500 KVA
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
Industrial
IT & ITES
Hospitality
Healthcare
Real Estate
Infrastructure
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Columbia
Venezuela
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of Middle East & Africa
What does the report include?
- The study on the global High-Power diesel gensets market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis
- The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of capacity, application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.
- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
- The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence
Who should buy this report?
- This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the High-Power diesel gensets industry, who want an in-depth insight into the market
The report will benefit:
- Executives of High-Power diesel gensets manufacturing companies that are engaged in the manufacturing and distribution
- Executives from companies who are looking to buy diesel gensets for comparative analysis
- Managers within financial institutions looking to publish recent and forecasted statistics pertaining to High-Power diesel gensets.
- Venture capitalist looking into investing capital
- Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers and financial organizations looking for innovative solutions.
- Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies
