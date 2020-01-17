Stock Exchanges Market 2019, Business Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2025

MarketInsightsReports has announced the addition of the “Global Stock Exchanges Market Research Report” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Stock exchanges comprise all establishments which act as a market place for trading securities. Customers use stock exchanges as a trading platform to transact securities such as equities and bonds. This segment includes capital markets, post-trade activities and information and technology services. This channel does not include investment and advisory activities of these stock exchanges.

Companies Covered –

New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, London Stock Exchange, Japan Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Others….

Blockchain technology, a major trend in the stock exchanges market worldwide, and is being used by companies in this market for ways to leverage the technology. This technology helps the entities involved to reduce duplication of processes, settlement time, collateral requirements and operational overheads. The Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) is the world’s first stock exchange to use blockchain technology to develop distributed ledger based solutions.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Stock Exchanges market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Stock Exchanges.

The Stock Exchanges Market is segmented by the types such as,

Clearing And Transaction Services

Listing Services

Market Data

Not only this, figures covering the end user applications are also provided according to the classification such as,

Online

Offline

This report researches the worldwide Stock Exchanges Market size (value, Volume, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, North America (Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa), RoW (Rest of World)..

