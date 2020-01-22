Stock Option Plan Administration Software Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights: Oracle, Global Shares, Morgan Stanley

The ‘Global Contact Lens Market With Focus on Cosmetic Lens Market’ study added by MarketReportsOnline.com provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers in this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical.

The report entitled “Global Contact Lens Market With Focus on Cosmetic Lens Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)” provides an in-depth analysis of the contact lens market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the contact lens market by value, by product, by design, by modality, by application and includes regional analysis as well. The report further provides detailed analysis of the global cosmetic contact lens market by product, by material and includes in-depth regional analysis also.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall contact lens market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the contact lens market are Johnson & Johnson, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch+Lomb) and Alcon. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

Company Coverage

Johnson & Johnson

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch+Lomb)

Alcon

Contact lenses are thin lenses that are worn directly on the cornea of the eye. Contact lens help in correcting refractive errors and thus improves vision in numerous conditions such as myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia, etc. Contact lenses are also used for cosmetic purpose for changing the appearance of the eyes. However, there are certain risks associated with the use of cosmetic contact lenses such as eye pain, bacterial infections, corneal ulcers, vision damage, etc.

Contact lenses have been segmented on the basis of product, design, modality and application. Based on product type, contact lenses have been divided into soft lens, rigid gas permeable (RGP) lens and hybrid lens. On the basis of design, contact lenses have been segregated into spherical, toric, multifocal and others. Applications of contact lens include corrective, therapeutic, cosmetic and prosthetic. Based on modality, contact lenses have been divided into two broad categories: daily and reusable.

Cosmetic contact lenses have been further segmented on the basis of product and material. On the basis of product type, cosmetic contact lenses have been divided into circle and colored. Based on material, cosmetic contact lenses have been distributed into hydrogel and polymer.

The global contact lens market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as increasing purchasing power, rising demand by young generation, increasing demand for cosmetic lenses in the entertainment industry, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are presence of counterfeit products and lack of awareness among consumers.

