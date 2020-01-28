Streaming Analytics Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

The Streaming Analytics Market size is expected to grow from US$ 10.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 35.5 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.2% during the forecast period. The streaming analytics market is driven by various emerging technologies, such as big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) a strategic shift toward real-time accurate forecast.

Top Companies profiled in the Streaming Analytics Market:

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

Microsoft (US)

SAP (Germany)

Software AG (Germany)

SAS (US)

TIBCO (US)

Impetus Technologies (US)

Striim (US)

WSO2 (US)

Informatica (US)

Kx Systems (US)

SQLstream (US)

EsperTech (US)

Axonize (Israel)

“Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The streaming analytics market is segmented on the basis of types, such as software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient streaming analytics service helps organizations develop a connected environment by integrating streaming analytics solution with their existing Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

“Energy and utilities vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The streaming analytics market by vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and IT, retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment and others (outsourcing services, travel and hospitality, and eductaion).

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China India, Singapore,Japan, and Rest of APAC,growing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company: Tier I:15%, Tier II:42%, and Tier III:43%

By Designation: C-Level Executives:62%, Directors:20%, and Others:18%

By Region: North America: 40%, APAC: 30%,Europe: 20%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%

Competitive Landscape of Streaming Analytics Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping Overview

1.1 Visionaries

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Strength of Product Portfolio

3 Business Strategy Excellenc

