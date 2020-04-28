Street And Roadway Lighting Market Size, Status, Recent Trends and Future Scope Analysis 2020 to 2026

The 3D image sensors market is one of the outstandingly increasing markets due to growing investment in next-generation manufacturing infrastructure and technologies, integration of 3D image sensors in next-generation automobiles, growing adoption of 3D image sensors in the aerospace industry, and the continuous innovations and improvements in the medical industry. Also, the growing demand for image sensing devices across the globe is the major factor which is driving the growth of the 3D image sensors market. Parallelly, the increasing demand for 3D image sensors for face recognition is also gaining momentum in various developed and developing nations. It has been observed that, various global players are expanding their product portfolio with advanced and next-generation face recognition 3D image sensors.

3D image sensors have been widely used to investigate and to quickly determine real objects or hidden objects. 3D image sensing is changing the way object inspections are taking place in various manufacturing applications. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of 3D image sensors for Time-of-Flight cameras, and ongoing smartphone unlock functionality by face recognition are supporting the growth of the 3D image sensors market.

3D Image Sensors Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

The worldwide growth of the 3D image sensors market is propelled by the rising adoption of 3D image sensors in the aviation industry and the increasing demand from the discrete manufacturing industry. 3D image sensors are used in a number of areas in process and discrete manufacturing industries including object tracking, component designing, component inspection, etc.

The current trends towards industrial automation and increased demand for face recognition technologies are generating high demand for 3D image sensors. These sensors ensure the real objects, and thus rise in the use of face recognition technologies for security purposes is anticipated to fuel the growth of 3D image sensors market.

Challenges

On the other hand, factors such as capital investment and utilization in the development of new advanced technologies, may pose a challenge to the 3D image sensor market. Other challenges in the 3D image sensors market such as macroeconomic situations, currency exchange rates and economic difficulties, and worldwide financial uncertainty are some of the major challenging factors in the 3D image sensors market. Furthermore, the competition from local players in developing nations is disrupting the growth of the 3D image sensors market.

3D Image Sensors Market: Segmentation

The 3D image sensors market has been classified based on the basis of technology and application.

Segmentation of the 3D image sensors market on the basis of technology:

CMOS FSI BSI

CCD

Segmentation of the 3D image sensors market on the basis of application:

Consumer Electronics Smartphones & Tablets Photography & Videography Products Desktops & Laptops Drones

Medical Care

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Robot

Entertainment

Automobile

Manufacturing

Security

Others

3D Image Sensors Market: Key Players

The prominent players in the global 3D image sensors market are:

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Inc.

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductors

Microchip Technology Inc.

PMD Technologies AG

Softkinetic

Cognex Corporation

Intel Corporation

LMI Technologies Inc.

Occipital Inc.

Omnivision Technologies Inc. and others.

3D Image Sensors Market: Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share in the 3D image sensors market due to the increasing demand from healthcare, automotive industries, consumer electronics, and manufacturing. It has been observed that various countries in the Asia Pacific are witnessing growth in the consumer electronics and automotive industries, owing to this factor the Asia Pacific region will create potential revenue opportunities for the 3D image sensors manufacturers. Furthermore, Europe and Latin America are potential markets for the manufacturing, automotive, and consumer electronics sectors. Due to the high demand for 3D image sensors from these industries, the 3D image sensors market is expected to grow with a high CAGR over the forecast timespan.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global 3D Image Sensors Market Segments

Global 3D Image Sensors Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global 3D Image Sensors Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

3D Image Sensors Market Solutions Technology

3D Image Sensors Value Chain of the Market

Global 3D Image Sensors Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the global 3D image sensors market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.