Stretch Ceilings Market Business Attractiveness and Forecast to 2025 | Normalu, Serge Ferrari, Pongs, Mehler, VERSEIDAG

“Global Stretch Ceilings Market” Research Report 2019 to 2025 segmented by product type, applications and offers complete details including recent trends, Stretch Ceilings statistics, and growth factors to assist the users in planning the business strategies and prioritize the business which will lead to huge market returns.

According to the report, global Stretch Ceilings market size will increase to 960 Million US$ by 2025, from 460 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Stretch Ceilings.

Stretch Ceilings Industry Top Key Players Studied In This Research Normalu

Serge Ferrari

Pongs

Mehler

VERSEIDAG

Hiraoka

CLIPSO

ACS Production

Saros

Newmat

Heytex

Vecta Design Others

Market insights:

Stretch ceiling is a suspended ceiling system consisting of two basic components a perimeter track and lightweight fabric membrane which stretches and clips into the track. Stretch ceilings allow the incorporation of all types of light fixtures, grilles and fixing points by the use of a proprietary background support.

The global average price of stretch ceilings is in the decreasing trend, from 7.37 USD/Sqm in 2012 to 6.51 USD/Sqm in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of stretch ceilings includes PVC ceilings, PVDF ceilings and other types, and the proportion of PVC ceilings in 2016 is about 82%. Stretch ceilings are widely used in indoor and outdoor. The most proportion of stretch ceilings is indoor, and the consumption proportion is about 54%. Europe region is the largest supplier of stretch ceilings, with a production market share nearly 37% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of stretch ceilings, enjoying production market share nearly 30% in 2016.

Different product categories include:

PVC Ceilings

PTFE Ceilings

Global Stretch Ceilings industry has a number of end-user applications including:

Indoor

Outdoor

A thorough analysis has been provided for every segment of the business in terms of market size across diverse regions. This section provides a detailed analysis of the key market trends in each region.

Global Market Regional Analysis:

The next section of the report consists of a detailed analysis of the market across various countries in different regions. It provides a industry outlook for 2019–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the market research to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings.

— South America Market (Brazil, Argentina)

— The Middle East & Africa Market (South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

— Europe Market (Spain, U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France)

— North America Market (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

— Asia-Pacific Market (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia)

Global Stretch Ceilings Market Report Highlights:

In the final section of the market report, we have comprised a competitive landscape to provide clienteles a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their occurrence in the Stretch Ceilings portfolio and key differentiators in the global market. This section is primarily intended to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative valuation of the key providers specific to a market segment in the supply chain and the major players in the market.

