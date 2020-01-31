String Inverter Market – Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends And Forecast 2017 – 2025

String Inverter Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global String Inverter industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the String Inverter manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global String Inverter market covering all important parameters.

The report provides a basic overview of the String Inverter industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of String Inverter industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of String Inverter industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of String Inverter Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of String Inverter are included:

Segmentation

The global string inverter market can be segmented on the basis of end-user, system type, power rating, phase, and geography. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into the segments of commercial and industrial, residential, and utilities. Utilities is expected to be the largest end-user due to the increasing solar power production. On the basis of system type, on-grid is expected to dominate the global string inverter market until the end of the forecast period. Based on power rating, the market can be divided into 10 kW, 11-40 kW, 41-80 kW, and above 80 kW. Amongst these, the 41-80 kW segment is expected to lead the market as they are compact and light weight, thus provide enhanced design flexibility for PV plants of varied sizes and provide higher level of protection and enhanced durability in harsh outdoor environments.

On the basis of phase, single-phase and three-phase are the segments of the market; of the two, three-phase is expected to lead the market due to the increasing installation of solar power systems in utilities in China, Japan, and other European countries.

Global String Inverter Market: Regional Outlook

The global string inverter market can be divided into the regional segments of the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the dominant position in the global market during the forecast period due to government initiatives for solar power generation, incentives such as feed-in-tariffs, policy support, and tenders and competitive bidding. On the other hand, the Americas is expected to be the fastest growing string inverter market among other regions.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies that operate in the global string inverter market are KACO New Energy GmbH, ABB Limited, Ningbo Ginlong Technologies, Fronius International GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Delta Energy Systems GmbH, Chint Power Systems Co. Ltd., Samil Power Co. Ltd, and SMA Solar Technology.

