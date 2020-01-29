Stripper Packers Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2018 – 2026

In Depth Study of the Root Beer Market

Root Beer , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Root Beer market. The all-round analysis of this Root Beer market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Root Beer market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.

Market Segmentation: Root Beer

Root beer can be segmented on the basis of alcohol presence, flavor, and caffeine content and distribution channel.

Root beer market can be segmented on the basis alcohol presence. Most of the companies sell alcohol-free root beer while in many parts of North America; you may find alcoholic root beer also. Root beer market is again segmented on the basis of the flavor of the root beer. There are different flavors accessible in the market of root beer, some of them are vanilla, wintergreen, cherry tree husk, licorice root, nutmeg, acacia, anise, molasses, cinnamon, sweet birch, and nectar. Root beer market is also segmented on the basis of caffeine presence. Whether root beer has caffeine or decaffeinated. Root beer market is also segmented on the basis of distributive channels as supermarket/ hypermarket, specialty stores, liquor shops, online sales, retail stores and departmental stores etc.

Root Beer Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global root beer market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.

Root beer is almost exclusively a North American drink. America and Canada are the main producers and consumer of the root beer. Sassafras, the main flavoring agent of root beer is banned in the USA because of the presence of safrole, a carcinogenic ingredient. Root beer is emerging in many other countries like Australia, Argentina, Germany, and Mexico etc.

Global Root Beer Market: Drivers

Rising disposable income, the ever-increasing population, increasing in the number of bars, restaurants, increase in the acceptance of western culture and relaxation in the rules and regulation related to the operation of the beer industry, preference to on to go beverages are some of the major driving force for root beer market. Increasing disposable income among the working class population allows the customer to go out more to restaurants and bars and spend more on brewer industry. In addition, consumers are now willing to pay more for premium segments also. Quick adoption of western culture has largely influenced the drinking habits in the Asia Pacific region. People living in the west usually have a habit of drinking beer with their meals, at parties and even during meetings. Teenagers wish to drink, parents allow to drink root beer which has less or no alcohol; also give the kick to root beer. Rising Anti-alcohol campaigns and rising aging population are some of the major restraints for beer market.

Global Root Beer: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global root beer market include: DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Blitz-Weinhard Brewing Co., The Dad's Root Beer Company, LLC., Sprecher Brewing Co. Inc., Stewart’s Restaurants, Inc., Berghoff Beer, WHOLE FOODS MARKET IP L.P.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

