Styrenic Polymers Market SWOT analysis – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2025

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Bayer Material Science (Germany),Lanxess Ag (Germany),Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), Nova Chemicals Corporation (Canada),ENI S.P.A, LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea),Ashland (United States),Styrolution Group GmbH (Germany),Ineos Group Ag (Switzerland),Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan),Alpek Sab De Cv (Mexico),BASF(Germany),Kraton Polymers (United States),CCP Composites (United States),Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan)

What is Styrenic Polymers?

Styrenic polymer is formed by polymerization of styrene in the presence of vinyl group results. The styrene based resins are widely applicable in manufacturing wide variety of everyday goods, kitchen appliances, hospitals and school supplies. The styrenic polymers offer several facilities such are flexibility of materials and design in the field of medical industries. There has been significant rise in number of polymer production capacity with figure stood up to USD 10.8 million ton in global in 2016, the future for styrenic polymers looks promising. The major companies are introducing latest technology based styrenic polymers in Asia-Pacific and Middle East region as its demand is observed in electrical and electronics industries that consume a majority of styrenic polymers.

The Global Styrenic Polymers Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS), Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (MABS), Styrene Methyl-Methacrylate (SMMA), Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS), Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene (SEBS), Others), Application (Medical, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Other), Process (Geometric, Fluid-Dynamic, Thermodynamic)

Market Trends:

Rising Demand of styrenic polymers due to urbanization and industrialization.

increasing demand of styrenic polymers in automobile industry at South America region.

Market Challenges:

Adverse Impact Due to Economic Uncertainties in Styrenic Polymers.

Market Drivers:

Increase In Demand of Lightweight Materials in Consumer Goods Industries.

Rise In Demand Of Styrenic Polymers in Asia-Pacific Regions Fuelled Up The Market.

Market Restraints:

Substitutes Products are Available Such as PVC and Polyethylene Hamper the Styrenic Polymers.

High Cost Associated With Styrenic Polymers.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

