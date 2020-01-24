Submarine Cable System Market Latest Trends and Business Outlook 2020 to 2027| Subcom LLC, NEC Corporation, Nexans SA

The global submarine cable systems market accounted to US$ 13.4 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 30.4 Bn by 2027.

Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002688/

Geographically, the Submarine Cable Systems market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. Asia Pacific leads the submarine cable systems market in 2018 with a significant market share, Whereas Middle East is anticipated to gro with a highest CAGR. Various significant developments have been witnessed with regards to the deployments of the submarine cable systems in the Asia Pacific region. By 2020, the bandwidth demand for the trans-pacific undersea cables network is anticipated to grow to seven-folds of the current bandwidth value, and thereby attract huge investments for the market. Asia Pacific region is considered to be one of the important communications hubs across the globe and therefore efficient communication cabling infrastructure for empowering seamless information exchange across the data centers is one of the most crucial aspects for the region. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness high demand due to, government focus on increasing optical fibers in the region owing to the high efficiency and reduce power consumption. In the Middle East region, based on the cables installed, the UAE leads the region (19 cables), followed by Saudi Arabia and Oman correspondingly. Further, over 50% of the 39 cables serving the region land in these three countries.

Market Insights

Internet is the backbone of advancements in an economy

Developments in the developing economies have been exponential in the recent few years whereas, in the already developed nations, the internet is considered to be the backbone of the entire digital infrastructure. Dependence on various industry verticals on the internet to serve better to their customers has been increasing resulting in the explosion of data traffic. Governments of various countries worldwide have laid their stress on the reach of high-speed internet services in urban and rural areas of their countries.

Growing investments of content and cloud service providers

The data center footprints are extensive and have been increasing at exponential rates. However, large parts of the world are still underserved. Data centers have become increasingly important nodes of information that store, process and transfer large amounts of data, and is used by various industry sectors across the globe. As economies develop, the deployment of data centers is also expected to rise. Interconnection of these data centers is through the content distribution networks that use the submarine-based cabling for their usage. This trend is expected to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow and thus, positively impacting the submarine cable systems market.

Avail [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002688/

GLOBAL SUBMARINE CABLE SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Submarine Cable Systems Market – By Service

Installation

Maintenance & Upgrade

Global Submarine Cable Systems Market – By Application

Communication

Energy & Power

Global Submarine Cable Systems Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Singapore China India Hong Kong Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Global Submarine cable systems Market – Company Profiles

Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited

Subcom, LLC

NEC Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Nokia Corporation

Hawaiki Cable Limited

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Nexans SA

Prysmian Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Global Submarine Cable Systems Market – By Service

1.3.2 Global Submarine Cable Systems Market – By Application

1.3.3 Global Submarine Cable Systems Market – By Geography

KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 COVERAGE

3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.3 PRIMARY RESEARCH

SUBMARINE CABLE SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.3 PEST ANALYSIS

4.3.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.3.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.4 EXPERT OPINIONS

GLOBAL SUBMARINE CABLE SYSTEM MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.1.1 An advancing global economy revolving around the internet as its backbone

5.1.2 Increasing bandwidth demands from the cloud and content service providers

5.1.3 Burgeoning optical fiber demands in growing economies such as China and India

5.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 High Initial Investments and susceptible to climatic conditions

5.3 KEY MARKET OPPORUNITIES

5.3.1 Large number of ongoing projects for submarine cables

5.4 FUTURE TRENDS

5.4.1 Content and cloud service providers to govern the market

5.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

To Be Continued…

To Buy the Report,Click [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002688/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]