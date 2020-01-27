Subsea Cable Tracker Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2025

Interactive Whiteboard Market is expected to grow from USD 4.6 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.24 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.45% between 2017 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

An Interactive whiteboard (IWB) is a large interactive display that can be connected to a computer. Projectors are used to display the images on the whiteboard. Basically, there are four technologies used in IWB, touch-based board, a resistive, an ultrasonic pen, and an electromagnetic pen and associated software. Interactive whiteboards found itself useful in a variety of applications such as training room, classrooms, broadcasting studios, corporate board rooms, and others. The whiteboard screens can be controlled with the help of stylus, pen, or the human finger.

The rising trend of gamification in education, increased funding from different governments to incorporate IWBs for various end users, and increasing adoption of e-learning and virtual learning courses are the major factors contributing to the growth of interactive whiteboard market.

However, high investment costs of IWBs and lack of awareness of the interactive whiteboard are the key restraining factors for the IWB market growth. Moreover, replacement of IWBs by interactive flat panels and growing adoption of smartphones and tablets are some of the major challenges faced by IWBs market.

Further key findings from the report:

• The IWB market for screen size up to 69” is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud storage features in IWBs used in the corporate sector

• From the technology segment, infrared technology is anticipated to hold the largest share of the interactive whiteboard market by 2026 owing to the fact that IWBs based on infrared technology is user-friendly and easy to operate as compared to other technologies. An increasing use of Digital Vision Touch in the industry is also contributing to infrared technology segment growth

• Among Geographical regions, APAC is expected to account for the major share of the interactive whiteboard market by 2026. Increased funding activities and the presence of key players in major countries in APAC such as Japan, China, and India is contributing to this market growth

• Interactive Market for the education sector in end-user industry segment is anticipated to hold the largest share between 2017 and 2026. The growth of the education sector is attributed to increasing government funds for interactive education and the growing need for interactive education products to create a technology-based educational environment. Within the education segment, K-12 level of education to account for the major share

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Interactive Whiteboard Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Interactive Whiteboard Market on the basis of screen size, technology, end user, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Interactive Whiteboard Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in the report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Interactive Whiteboard Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2016

• Estimated Year – 2017

• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Interactive Whiteboard Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Interactive Whiteboard Market globally.

Key Players in the Interactive Whiteboard Market Are:

• Panasonic

• Hitachi

• Foxconn

• LG Display

• NEC Display

• Netdragon

• Samsung Electronics

• Ricoh

• Returnstar Interactive Technology

• Alphabet

• Boxlight Corporation

• Cisco

• Ludia

• Microsoft

• QOMO

Key Target Audience:

• Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

• ODM and OEM technology solution providers

• Semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers and distributors

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Interactive Whiteboard Market:

Research report categorizes the Interactive Whiteboard Market based on screen size, technology, end user and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Interactive Whiteboard Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Interactive Whiteboard Market, By Screen Size:

• IWBs With A Screen Size Up to 69”

• IWBs With A Screen Size Ranging From 70”–90”

• IWBs With A Screen Size Above 90”

Interactive Whiteboard Market, by Technology:

• Resistive

• Capacitive

• Infrared

• Electromagnetic

Interactive Whiteboard Market, By End User:

• Corporate

• Education

• Government

Interactive Whiteboard Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Interactive Whiteboard Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Interactive Whiteboard Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Interactive Whiteboard Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Interactive Whiteboard Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Interactive Whiteboard Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Interactive Whiteboard by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

