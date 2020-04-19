MARKET REPORT
Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (SURF) Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2025
Production of oil & gas from the known, old, and mature fields has started declining. As a result, companies are now seeking newer fields. These fields are located in deeper waters as compared to the mature fields. They are situated in the less explored locations of the world such as Latin America, West Africa, and the North Sea. SURF is primarily employed in these deep offshore fields. SURF helps connect the surface systems and subsea production. In line with this objective, SURF can be divided into two parts: umbilicals, and risers and flowlines.
Umbilical is the connective medium between the surface equipment and subsea equipment. The Umbilical Termination Structure (UTS) facilitates transportation of services such as electric power, chemicals, telecommunications, and instructions to various subsea equipment. These services reach the various subsea equipment through flying leads, which are basically common extension cords. Umbilicals are designed for static as well as dynamic applications; demand for the latter has been rising due to the increase in depth of fields. The raw material or composition of the cable also changes as per project requirement. Cables are available in the form of hoses, steel tubes, power and optical umbilicals, and composite umbilicals. Demand for steel tubes is rising due to their enhanced response times and ability to handle higher pressures.
Flowlines are used to transport unprocessed fluids from the subsea well to the riser pipeline. They are sometimes considered part of a larger pipeline network consisting of flowlines, riser, extension cords, and other pipes. However, flowlines retain distinctive characteristics primarily owing to their function of being the import line or production line for unprocessed fluids. Risers are used to connect flowlines back to the surface facility. These set of pipelines are available in various diameters, ranging from under one inch to more than 10 inches. This partly depends upon the depth of the offshore fields and the consequent pressure the pipes are subjected to.
Another important categorization for the SURF market is the depth of the offshore field. This includes shallow water, deep water, and ultra-deep water, depending upon the location of the offshore field. Demand for deep water and ultra-deep water SURF has been increasing due to the depletion of mature fields. Development of complex oil & gas processing equipment such as Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units and Floating Production Units (FPU) has also enabled the development of deep water fields. This has been boosting the deep water and ultra-deep water segment.
Consistent increase in demand for oil & gas across the world is expected to continue driving the demand for SURF. However, demand for gas is likely to rise faster as compared to that for oil in the near future. On the other hand, demand for various other chemicals is anticipated to stay constant in the next few years. The SURF market is estimated to largely follow the trend of demand for oil & gas across the globe. Demand for oil & gas is largely dependent upon the economic growth of countries; thus, the market for SURF is also directly affected by this dynamic.
In terms of region, market share of several new areas such as South America, the Gulf of Mexico, and Africa is projected to rise in the near future. Prominent companies operating in the SURF market include TechnipFMC, Aker Solutions, Saipem SpA, Subsea 7, and ABB.
Global Anthrax Vaccines Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Anthrax Vaccines market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report.
Leading players in the Anthrax Vaccines market: Emergent BioSolutions, Merial, Merck, Zoetis , Bayer Sanidad Animal, Colorado Serum, PharmAthene, Tiankang, Biogénesis-Bago, CAVAC, Rosenbusch, Agrovet, Vecol, CVCRI, IVPM, Prondil, CDV, Indian Immunologicals, Botswana Vaccine Institute, Ceva Santé Animale, Intervac, JOVAC, and among others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Anthrax Vaccines for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Anthrax Vaccines market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included.
Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report.
Leading players in the Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market: Advanced Insulation, AFGlobal, Aspen Aerogels, BASF, Cabot Corporation, DowDuPont, Shawcor Ltd, TechnipFMC, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Tenaris, Aegion Corporation, Balmoral Group Holdings Ltd, Engineered Syntactic Systems and Materia Inc among others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included.
Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report.
Leading players in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market: Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin Inc., Becton Dickinson And Company, and others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included.
