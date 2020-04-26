Supercomputer Market 2019 Booming Worldwide With Top Players : Cray, Dell, HPE, Lenovo, Fujitsu

The Supercomputer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025. The Supercomputer Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Supercomputer Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The supercomputer market is expected to register a CAGR of about 9.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

A supercomputer is defined as a system that is designed to solve problems or issues that require an extraordinary number of computations across fields such as engineering, science, and business. It is a computing device that is designed for speed rather than for cost-efficiency. The TOP500 List is the benchmark that is attributed to the best and the most high-performing systems in the world and commonly defines market dynamics. A study carried out by industry experts indicate that a number of companies already using supercomputers and unwilling to give up the use of the systems was between the range of 95%-100%.

Top Companies in the Global Supercomputer Market

Cray, Dell, HPE, Lenovo, Fujitsu, …

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Higher Processing Power to Drive the Market Growth

– Development of highly sophisticated models that deal with complex physics, chemistry and environmental issues require higher computing resources to solve the problems associated with them.

– The development of such models is needed to solve problems and innovate products and solutions that make lives easier. Supercomputing is the fastest way to solve problems that would otherwise require years. The need for higher processing power increases as the problems get complicated.

– According to Cisco, till 2019, IoT devices will generate an estimated 500 zettabytes of data per year and that number is expected to grow exponentially, not linearly, for the years beyond. To handle this amount of data, the only supercomputer can process it and give the desired output in less time.

Asia-Pacific to Register a Significant Growth Rate

– Due to the rising trend of accessing and processing huge amount of data at faster rates and extending applications in various fields, such as weather forecasting, defense research, and medical applications, many countries across the region are investing in the development of supercomputers.

– The major contribution in investment and development in Asia-Pacific is from countries like China, Japan, and India that invest heavily in the technology landscape. Thus, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the major market for supercomputers.

This report segments the global Supercomputer Market on the basis of Types are

Linux

Unix

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Supercomputer Market is

Commercial Industries

Research Institutions

Government Entities

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2019-2025 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)

Through the measurable examination, the report delineates the universal Supercomputer Market including limit, generation, creation esteem, cost/benefit, supply/request and worldwide import/send out. The all out market is additionally isolated by organization, by nation, and by application/type for the aggressive scene examination. The report at that point gauges 2020-2025 market improvement patterns of industry. Examination of upstream crude materials, downstream interest, and current market elements is additionally completed. At last, the report makes some significant proposition for another undertaking of Supercomputer Market before assessing its attainability.

