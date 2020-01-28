MARKET REPORT
Surety Market Analysis Showcases Growth Trends and Opportunity until 2027| Crum & Forster; CNA Financial Corporation; American Financial Group
Commercial bonds gaining market traction resulting in escalating the growth of Surety Market
Latest market study on “Surety Market to 2027 by Bond Type (Contract Surety Bond, Commercial Surety Bond, Fidelity Surety Bond, and Court Surety Bond) -Global Analysis and Forecast”, the surety Market is estimated to reach US$ 28.77 Bn by 2027 from US$ US$ 15.33 Bn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.
Surety Bonds are obtained by principal parties to protect third parties from a failure to meet contractual obligations. There are four main types of bonds that serve the different purpose namely: contract surety bond, commercial surety bond, fidelity surety bond, and court surety bond. The most common surety bonds are the commercial and contract surety bond and serve the purpose of protecting the public and private interests. The court and fidelity surety bonds protect against the litigation and theft. Surety bonds of all types cost a premium based on the performance of the business and credit score of the business owner, which is between 1-15% of the bond value.
The global surety market for the bond type is fragmented into Contract Surety Bond, Commercial Surety Bond, Fidelity Surety Bond, and Court Surety Bond. Commercial Bonds are general surety bonds that are required by various government agencies state local or federal. Commercial bonds are primarily used by companies or working professionals as per state licensing and permit regulations. Commercial bonds are easy to qualify as they incur low-risk. Commercial bonds protect the general public from that interact with the principal being licensed. The claim is made by someone who faced losses due to the violation of rules and regulations by the bonded principal. The agency checks various parameters before fixing the bond amount such as the number of employees, number of physical locations, and the type of business. Usually, the commercial bonds are annual bonds that are to be renewed every year in some cases bonds are also required for multi-year increments like service tax bond.
Further, surety market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand of commercial bonds. The commercial bonds are gaining popularity in the markets of North America and Europe. Commercial bonds are replacing LOC as they provide a better method for risk management. Some of the big insurance like Crum & Forster, CAN Insurance Group, American Financial Group, Inc., and The Travelers Indemnity Company has a strong focus in providing commercial surety products.
Merger and acquisition is expected to be the key growth strategy to be adopted by players for next two-three years. However, this strategy could impact competition, it is also expected to generate new market as well as product opportunities as recently combined companies will thrive to maintain position and profitability. The major companies operating in the market include AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.; Crum & Forster; CNA Financial Corporation; American Financial Group, Inc.; The Travelers Indemnity Company; Liberty Mutual Insurance Company; Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.; HCC Insurance Holdings; IFIC Surety Group; and Chubb Limited among others.
The report segments the Global Surety Market as follows:
Global Surety Market – By Bond Type
Contract Surety Bond
Commercial Surety Bond
Fidelity Surety Bond
Court Surety Bond
Global Surety Market – By Geography
North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Spain , UK, Russia, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), South Africa, Middle East, Rest of MEA, South America (SAM), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SAM
Reason to Purchase
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global surety market
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global surety market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.
Identity Theft Protection Services Market New Era of Industry & Forecast 2020-2030
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Identity Theft Protection Services Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Identity Theft Protection Services and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Identity Theft Protection Services, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Identity Theft Protection Services
- What you should look for in a Identity Theft Protection Services solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Identity Theft Protection Services provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
Symantec Corporation (LifeLock Inc.), Experian Plc, Equifax Inc., TransUnion, Fair Isaac Corporation, Affinion Group Holdings Inc., LexisNexis, Intersections, CSID, and AllClear ID.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Type (Credit Card Fraud, Employment or Tax-Related Fraud, and Others)
- By Application (Consumer, and Enterprise)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
K-12 Education Technology Spend Market to See Massive Growth by 2024| Chungdahm Learning, Dell, Educomp Solutions, Next Education, Samsung, TAL Education Group, Tata Class Edge
Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Report 2020
This report studies the K-12 Education Technology Spend market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete K-12 Education Technology Spend market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
If you are looking for a thorough analysis of the competition in the global K-12 Education Technology Spend market, then this report will definitely help you by offering the right analysis. Under the competitive analysis section, the report sheds light on key strategies, future development plans, product portfolios, and other aspects of the business of prominent players. Main players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.
Market Summary:
The K-12 Education Technology Spend market is a comprehensive report which offers a meticulous overview of the market share, size, trends, demand, product analysis, application analysis, regional outlook, competitive strategies, forecasts, and strategies impacting the K-12 Education Technology Spend Industry. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market competitive landscape, with the help of detailed business profiles, SWOT analysis, project feasibility analysis, and several other details about the key companies operating in the market.
This report focuses on the global K-12 Education Technology Spend status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Education Technology Spend development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Section (2 3): 1200 USD——Manufacturer Detail: Chungdahm Learning, Dell, Educomp Solutions, Next Education, Samsung, TAL Education Group, Tata Class Edge, Adobe Systems, Blackboard, BenQ, Cengage Learning, D2L, Ellucian, IBM, Intel, Knewton, Mcmillan Learning, McGraw-Hill Education, Microsoft, Oracle, Pearson Education, Promethean World, Saba Software, Smart Technologies
Product Type Segmentation
- Hardware
- Software
- Solution
- Support
Industry Segmentation
- Pre-primary School
- Primary School
- Middle School
- High School
The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The K-12 Education Technology Spend Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
The manufacturers responsible for increasing the sales in the market have been presented. These manufacturers have been examined in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the technology and product type introduced by each of these manufacturers also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent developments that took place in the global K-12 Education Technology Spend market and their impact on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and forecast the market size of K-12 Education Technology Spend Market in global market.
- To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
- To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.
- To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Reasons for Buying this Report
- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
Table of Contents
Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Report 2020
Section 1 K-12 Education Technology Spend Product Definition
Section 2 Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer K-12 Education Technology Spend Business Introduction
Section 4 Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Section 6 Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Forecast 2019-2024
Section 9 K-12 Education Technology Spend Segmentation Product Type
Section 10 K-12 Education Technology Spend Segmentation Industry
Section 11 K-12 Education Technology Spend Cost of Production Analysis
Section 12 Conclusion
Global Adjustable Capacitors Market (2020-2026) | Know About Brand Players: AVX, Voltronics (Knowles), Murata Manufacturing, STMicroelectronics, WiSpry, etc.
“
Adjustable Capacitors Market Industry 2020 Market Research analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
This Adjustable Capacitors Market report is very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the Adjustable Capacitors Market report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts.
Market Segmentation:
Major players profiled in the report are AVX, Voltronics (Knowles), Murata Manufacturing, STMicroelectronics, WiSpry, Panasonic, Vishay Intertechnology, Sprague Goodman Electronics, Cavendish Kinetics, Tusonix (CTS Electronic Components), Qorvo, IXYS ISS.
Adjustable Capacitors Market is analyzed by types like Air Gap Adjustable Capacitors, Vacuum Adjustable Capacitors, Sf6 Gas Filled Adjustable Capacitors.
On the basis of the end users/applications, Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense, Others.
Points Covered of this Adjustable Capacitors Market report are:
To share detailed information about the key factors such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
The historical data from 2012 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2026.
Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:
- Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions
- Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance
- Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage
- Interrelated opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the Adjustable Capacitors market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of Adjustable Capacitors?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Adjustable Capacitors?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting Adjustable Capacitors for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Adjustable Capacitors market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for Adjustable Capacitors expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global Adjustable Capacitors market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
- Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the Adjustable Capacitors market?
