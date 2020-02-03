Surety Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2020-2027

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Pune City, January 2020 – In terms of revenue, the global surety market is expected to grow to US$ 28.77 billion by 2027 from US$ 15.33 billion in 2018. The demand for surety is highly propelled with the increasing demand for restoration of ageing infrastructure of developed economies worldwide. However, shortage of skilled professionals in the surety industry is restraining the surety market growth to certain extent.

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00009321

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

2. Crum & Forster

3. CNA Financial Corporation

4. American Financial Group, Inc.

5. The Travelers Indemnity Company

6. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

7. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

8. HCC Insurance Holdings

9. IFIC Surety Group

10. Chubb Limited

What is the Dynamics of Surety Market?

The global surety market is highly fragmented with local players, banks and global companies operating in the market. Also, major and small players are trying to come up with innovative solutions to attract a large base of customers. Currently, the surety market is experiencing a high growth in the developing economies of South America region. This is due to the growing number of construction activities and government regulations in the region.

What is the SCOPE of Surety Market?

On the basis of bond type, contract surety bond is the leading segment of the global surety market. In the construction industry, contract surety bond is highly used particularly for public construction projects. Contract Surety Bond is also known as contractor bond; contract bond is a type of surety bond that is used by the investors and developers in the construction business, as a guarantee that the terms and condition of the contract will be fulfilled.

What is the Surety Market Segmentation?

The contract bond protects against the losses incurred due to the contractor’s failure to complete the project or meet the contract specification. Surety providers evaluate the principal builder’s financial merits and charge a premium in accordance with the likeness of occurrence of an adverse event.

What is the Regional Framework of Surety Market?



The overall surety market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the surety market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global surety market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Surety industry.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report on auto Surety market analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides region wise exhaustive PEST analysis.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at –

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00009321

Industry Landscape –

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations and Join Ventures

New Product Launches

Expansions and Other Strategic Developments

Key Attributes –

The reports cover key developments in the Surety market as organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.

Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The market payers from Surety market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Surety in the global market.

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop-shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose the most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you with your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.