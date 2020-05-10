Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of revenue at CAGR of XX % in the forecasting Period. Updating smartphone and smart card industry incline to use flex circuit of Surface Mount Technology that became demand and innovation for the Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market. Recently, an increase in heavy usage of Surface Mount Technology Equipment by industrial end-user such as automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and healthcare will boost the market with high-speed installation equipment. Thus Asia-Pacific region contributes to the Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market operational system which owns to effective cost process.

Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Increasing Demand for Miniaturize Consumer Electronics Products are the major factors to drive Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market. While High Investment Cost for Machinery Setting up Production Units, High Frequency and Need for Thermal Management, however, restrain the Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market growth. Southeast Asian countries have led the manufacturing sector of the market by electronics contract. Also industries in Taiwan and South Korea emergence with semiconductor hubs for Surface Mount Technology Equipment production with strong innovation and excellence of electronic products and solutions. According to 2017, Asia Pacific dominated around 35% share and lead towards market growth.

Emerging New Assembly Techniques Such as 3d Printing and Embedded Components, also Challenges for Repair, Rework, and Reliability for SMT-Manufacturing Pcbs have become the major challenging factor for market growth. However, Increasing Demand for Led Lights and Rising Integration of Biometrics and Securities in Consumer Electronics Devices and Medical Devices have risen many Opportunities towards Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market growth.Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market is majorly segmented by the Equipment Type, Device Type, End Use Industry and region wise. On the basis of Placement equipment segment is expected to dominate the global Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market in forecasting period. And further followed by soldering equipment and cleaning equipment. Usually, placement equipment systems of Surface Mount Technology famously known by place and pick machines.

Robotic machineries which are used in place of surface mount devices are bifurcated into AOI, AXI, and SPI device type. Increasing need to inspect non-visible solder joints and double-sided solder joints with exact traceability by AXI device type will grow the global market to great extent.

End User Industries are majorly sub segmented into Automotive, Aerospace, and Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial and Others. Among these, consumer electronics is a leading segment with 4% CAGR in 2017 and expected to lead end users industries around US$ 2000 Mn in the near future. And therefore followed by the industrial and automotive sector. Healthcare is the foremost sector in triggering toward the growth in the forecasting period. Also, the increase in high investment cost of machinery is expected to negatively influence the growth of the Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market.

Asia-Pacific region is leading the global Surface Mount Technology Equipment market share. Usually Market demand for technological advancement i.e. application of printing circuit board in the consumer electronics sector. Thus countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading market for printed electronics circuit board viz. followed by Thailand, Indonesia and India across Asia-Pacific. Also, North America will primarily drive the market to a certain extent.

Surface Mount Technology Equipments key multinational players occupy the major industry shares by Mycronic AB, Viscom AG, Juki Corporation, KLA-Tencor Corporation, Test Research, Inc., Ltd., Omron Corporation, Nordson Corporation, PARMI Corp., ASML Holding, N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Koh Young Technology, JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd., Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Hitachi, Ltd., Orbotech Ltd, Mirtech, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. These key players mainly focus on factors such as performance, quality, price, support services and innovations of product. Usually, Production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the industry players of Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market.

The scope of Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market:

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market By Equipment Type

• Placement Equipment

• Soldering Equipment

• Cleaning Equipment

• Inspection Equipment

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market By Device Type (2D/3D)

• AOI

• SPI

• AXI

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market By End-Use Industry

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Others

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market:

• Mycronic AB, Nordson Corporation

• Viscom AG

• Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd.

• ASML Holding, N.V.

• KLA-Tencor Corporation

• Juki Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Orbotech Ltd

• JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd.

• Koh Young Technology

• Technavio

• Mirtech

• Omron Corporation

• PARMI Corp.

• Test Research, Inc.

• Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

• JUKI

• Nordson

