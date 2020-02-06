Connect with us

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2019-2025

2 hours ago

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Surface Mount Technology Equipment market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Surface Mount Technology Equipment is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Surface Mount Technology Equipment market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Surface Mount Technology Equipment market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Surface Mount Technology Equipment market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Surface Mount Technology Equipment industry. 

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Surface Mount Technology Equipment market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the surface mount technology equipment market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive surface mount technology equipment market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the surface mount technology equipment market’s growth.

In our report, North American region is divided into The U.S., Canada, and rest of North America. Similarly, Europe market is divided into Germany U.K., France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the G.C.C., South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the surface mount technology equipment and its components. Furthermore, Porters Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the surface mount technology equipment market. This report also provides the value chain analysis for the surface mount technology equipment which explains the participants of the value chain.

The global surface mount technology equipment market is characterized by the presence of numerous key players in the market. The key market players focusing on factors such as price, performance, quality, support services and innovations of product to compete in the market. Major players in surface mount technology equipment market are Mycronic AB, Nordson Corporation, Viscom AG, Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd., ASML Holding, N.V., KLA-Tencor Corporation, Juki Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Orbotech Ltd, JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd., Koh Young Technology, Mirtech, Omron Corporation, PARMI Corp., Test Research, Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. among others.

The surface mount technology equipment market is segmented as below.

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market

By Equipment Type

  • Placement Equipment
  • Soldering Equipment
  • Cleaning Equipment
  • Inspection Equipment
    • Device Type (2D/3D)
      • AOI
      • SPI
      • AXI
    • End Use Industry
      • Automotive
      • Aerospace and Defense
      • Consumer Electronics
      • Healthcare
      • Industrial
      • Others
  • Others

By End Use Industry

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Healthcare
  • Industrial
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Rest of North America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • The U.K.
    • France
    • Italy
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • GCC
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Rest of South America

Some important highlights from the report include: 

  • The report offers a precise analysis of the product range of the Surface Mount Technology Equipment market, meticulously segmented into applications
  • Key details concerning production volume and price trends have been provided.
  • The report also covers the market share accumulated by each product in the Surface Mount Technology Equipment market, along with production growth.
  • The report provides a brief summary of the Surface Mount Technology Equipment application spectrum that is mainly segmented into Industrial Applications
  • Extensive details pertaining to the market share garnered by each application, as well as the details of the estimated growth rate and product consumption to be accounted for by each application have been provided.
  • The report also covers the industry concentration rate with reference to raw materials.
  • The relevant price and sales in the Surface Mount Technology Equipment market together with the foreseeable growth trends for the Surface Mount Technology Equipment market is included in the report.
  • The study offers a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio, comprising several marketing channels which manufacturers deploy to endorse their products.
  • The report also suggests considerable data with reference to the marketing channel development trends and market position. Concerning market position, the report reflects on aspects such as branding, target clientele and pricing strategies.
  • The numerous distributors who belong to the major suppliers, supply chain and the ever-changing price patterns of raw material have been highlighted in the report.
  • An idea of the manufacturing cost along with a detailed mention of the labor costs is included in the report.

The Questions Answered by Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Report:

  • What are the Key Manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders And distributors in Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market ?
  • What are Growth factors influencing Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Growth?
  • What are production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk?
  • What is the Contribution from Regional Manufacturers?
  • What are the Key Market segment, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing?

Medical Flat Panel Detector Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth 2020

3 seconds ago

February 6, 2020

Study on the Medical Flat Panel Detector Market

The market study on the Medical Flat Panel Detector Market published by PMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Medical Flat Panel Detector Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Medical Flat Panel Detector Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2020.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Medical Flat Panel Detector Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Medical Flat Panel Detector Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

  • Country-wise assessment of the Medical Flat Panel Detector Market
  • Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Medical Flat Panel Detector Market
  • Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Medical Flat Panel Detector Market
  • SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Medical Flat Panel Detector Market
  • Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Medical Flat Panel Detector Market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Medical Flat Panel Detector Market:

  • Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?
  • What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Medical Flat Panel Detector Market?
  • What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Medical Flat Panel Detector Market?
  • Who are the leading companies operating in the Medical Flat Panel Detector Market?
  • What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Some of the major companies operating in the global medical flat panel detector market are GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Inc, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Canon, PerkinElmer, Trixell, iRay Technology, Varian Medical Systems, Inc, Agfa Gevaert NV and New Medical Imaging.

 

Key points covered in the report

  • Report segments the market on the basis of types, application, products, technology, etc (as applicable)

  • The report covers geographic segmentation

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • RoW
  • The report provides the market size and forecast for the different segments and geographies for the period of 2010 to 2020
  • The report provides company profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the market
  • The report also provides porters five forces analysis of the market.

     Why Choose PMR?

  • Nearly 70% of our current clientele are repeat customers
  • Analysis of the markets in over 150 countries
  • 24×7 customer support to address client queries at the earliest
  • Over 100,000 data points saved in our database
  • Custom reports available at affordable prices

PMR is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
United States
Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

Opioid Induced Constipation Treatment Market Explore Future Growth With Top Players

33 seconds ago

February 6, 2020

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) treatment is a common treatment given to patients for either cancer or non-cancer related pain and is a common problem in patients on chronic opioid therapy that occurs as a result of adverse effects due to the use of painkillers. Few of the prescribed medications that contain opioids include Methadone, Dilaudid and Fentanyl.

Demand Scenario

The global opioid induced constipation treatment was USD 1.15 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 6.81 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 28.93% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America leads the market followed by Europe due to the early adoption of modern medicine. Europe, on the other hand, also holds a significant share due to increased responsiveness towards the availability of a large number of opioid drugs in the market. However, in the Asia-Pacific region, increasing geriatric population and easy availability of improved as well as effective OIC drugs are driving the growth of the market.

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by the raising base of illegal medication users as well as delayed utilization of opioids in the treatment of chronic pain among individuals. However, the market is hindered by lack of awareness among patients in opioid-induced constipation, high costs of novel pharmaceuticals, as well as unfavorable reimbursement guidelines by medical cover organizations

Industry Trends and Updates

AstraZeneca, a Britain-based multinational and second-biggest drug making company will further invest in its Macclesfield site in Northern England with the main intention to boost its £60 billion life sciences industry. However, these funds will not be used in the expansion of its manufacturing sector rather the funds will be used for technical improvements in the region.

GlaxoSmithKline, a research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company planned to acquire USD 300 million take-ups in a company named 23andMe Inc., a genetic testing company to revamp its approach to research as the U.K. drugmaker races to catch up with its rival in developing its business.

Capillary Electrophoresis Market Forecast & Global Industry Analysis by 2025

47 seconds ago

February 6, 2020

Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) is a technique used in the laboratories that can separate ions based on their electrophoretic mobility with the use of an applied voltage without overheating. The advantages of the system include high accuracy, efficiency and higher reproducibility. This electrophoresis technique is widely used in biosciences and clinical research.

Growth by Region

North America accounted for the largest market share owing to the increasing focus by stakeholders on research projects that involves proteins, associated biomolecules and also genes. The growth in Europe, is due to the growing research activities in the fields related to genomics and proteomics coupled with stringent regulatory requirements in pharmaceutical manufacturing industries. Asia-Pacific region is also one of the lucrative markets showing noticeable growth due to rising focus on structure-based drug design developments.

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by advantages over other molecular separation and analysis technologies due to its improved efficiency, high accuracy as well as greater reproducibility. However, the growth of the market is hindered by the high cost of the equipment as well as the availability of other electrophoresis systems in the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Agilent Technologies, Inc., an American public research, development and manufacturing company had completed its acquisition of Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc., a provider of capillary electrophoresis solutions for fully automated analysis of a wide range of molecules for USD 250 million in cash.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, an American biotechnology product development company had launched its new capillary electrophoresis (CE) system which is designed to offer a low-throughput, cartridge-based system for Sanger sequencing as well as fragment analysis at European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) conference held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

