Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Projected To Register A Whopping US$ 8.01 Billion Revenue By The End Of 2026
As per the recent report by Transparency Market Research, the global surface mount technology equipment market is expected to grow a substantial growth in the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. According to the report the factors that are driving this growth for the market include, growing application of consumer electronics, trend of miniaturization, and evolving manufacturing industry. Due to these factors the global surface mount technology equipment market is expected to witness 4.5% CAGR during the projected time frame. With this projection, the market is projected to register a whopping US$ 8.01 bn revenue by the end of 2026, says the report.
Growing Use of Flex Circuit Drives the Growth
Consumers demand flexibility these days. They are looking for devices that can come in handy in multiple applications. Hence, the electronic device manufacturers are inclining towards flexible electronics or flex electronics. They are designing flex circuits that can allow the devices to be useful in variety of use-cases to cater to the demand for the flexible device. Based on this growth in the use of flex circuits, the growth of global surface mount technology equipment market.
For instance, the LCD manufacturers are now using thin metal foils as a substrate to make the circuit flexible instead of glass based substrate. This allows the manufacturers to effectively reduce the cost of production while improving the efficiency of the final product. This also makes the LCDs resistant to frequent voltage fluctuations making them last longer than before. Based on such applications by various electronic gadgets and device manufacturers, the global surface mount technology equipment market is witnessing the projected growth.
Emerging Players to Offer Quality Products at Lower Price
Currently the global surface mount technology equipment market is highly competitive and predominantly fragmented. This is because of the presence of several players that dominated the dynamics of global surface mount technology equipment market. These players also control the pricing of surface mount technology equipment, which makes them highly expensive for the end users.
For example, in 2016, Juki Corporation, launched an innovative Long Board SMT Placement Machine, known as JX-350. This machine speeds the production of LCDs by autonomously placing the components on their precise place. With this machine the company was able to hold a significant share in the global surface mount technology equipment market in 2016.
Asia Pacific to Grab the Top Spot
On geographical front, the surface mount technology equipment market has a global presence. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow substantially in the forecast period. This rapid growth of the region is attributed to rising demand for consumer electronics in India and China. Moreover, the availability of resources in these countries is easy and cost effective, this further attracts businesses to enter the region and boost the growth of Asia Pacific in the global surface mount technology equipment market during the estimated time frame.
Low-Code Development Platform Market 2020: Ready for Prosperous Growth by Revenue to 2026 by Key Companies Analysis- Appian, ServiceNow, AgilePoint, Bizagi, Caspio, MatsSoft, Mendix
The Low Code Development Platform market intelligence report from Orian Research is a valuable tool that enables vendors to identify growth avenues, and strategize for launch of products and services. These findings help businesses pave way in a crowded business landscape, and make way into the future with confidence. The Low Code Development Platform market report depicts the current & future growth trends of this business and outlines geographies that are a part of the regional landscape of the market.
The key players profiled in the market include:
• OutSystems
• Appian
• Salesforce
• ServiceNow
• AgilePoint
• Bizagi
• Caspio
• K2.
• MatsSoft
• Mendix
• …
The global low-code development platform market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global low-code development platform includes by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Type (General Purpose Platform, Database App Platform, Mobile – First App Platform, Others), By End user (Telecom and IT, BFSI, Government, Others.) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).
Low-code is a visual development method to application development. Low-code enables developers of various experience levels to create applications for web and mobile, using drag-and-drop components and model driven logic through a graphic user interface. Low-code platforms relieve non-technical developers from having to write code while still supporting professional developers by abstracting deadly plumbing and infrastructure tasks mandatory in application development.
The rising demand for software automation and innovative applications are anticipated to drive the low-code development platform market. However, limited awareness of low-code development platforms are hindering the growth of the market.
The low-code development platform market is primarily segmented based on different deployment, type, end user and regions.
Based on Deployment, the market is divided into:
• Cloud
• On-premise
Based on Type, the market is divided into:
• General Purpose Platform
• Database App Platform
• Mobile – First App Platform
• Others
Based on End user, the market is divided into:
• Telecom and IT
• BFSI
• Government
• Others
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Global, regional, Type, type, Application wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
• Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
• Detailed insights on emerging regions, type, Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Low-Code Development Platform Company.
Target Audience:
• Low-Code Development Platform Providers
• Research and Consulting Firms
• Government and Research Organizations
• Associations and Application Bodies
Aloe Vera Extract Market 2019-2025: Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights
The report provides an exhaustive calculation of the Aloe Vera Extract comprising of industry chain structure, market drivers, opportunities, future roadmap, industry news analysis, industry policy analysis, market player profiles and strategies. The report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Aloe Vera Extract market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Companies profiled and studied for this Aloe Vera Extract market report include Terry Laboratories , Aloecorp , Lily of the Desert , Aloe Farms , Evergreen , Yuensun , Changyue , Yongyuan Bio-Tech , HuaTai Bio-fine chemical and others.
The report is based upon arduous data analysis carried out by industry doyens. The all-inclusive analysis of these data provides an in-depth and detailed insight into the global Aloe Vera Extract market. The report further provides the new and existing players with information such as company profiles, facts and figures, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information.
Major Points covered in this report are as below
|Historical Years
|2015-2019
|Forcast Years
|2020-2025
|Market Size 2019
|xx Million
|Market Size 2025
|xx Million
|CAGR 2020-2025
|xx%
|Types
|Kuraso Aloe
Cape of Good Hope Aloe
Aloe Vera
|Applications
|Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals,
|Regions
|North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
|Key Players
|Terry Laboratories
Aloecorp
Lily of the Desert
Aloe Farms
More
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Rail Logistics Market 2019: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Companies (CN Railway , DB Schenker , SBB Cargo , Union Pacific , More) and Forecasts 2025
The Global Rail Logistics Market report provides information by Key Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast.
Initially, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Rail Logistics market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Global Rail Logistics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
The Top players are CN Railway , DB Schenker , SBB Cargo , Union Pacific .
The Report covers following things
|Historical Years
|2015-2019
|Forcast Years
|2020-2025
|Market Size 2019
|xx Million
|Market Size 2025
|xx Million
|CAGR 2020-2025
|xx%
|Types
|Intermodals
Tank wagons
Freight cars
|Applications
|Oil industry
Gas industry
Others,
|Regions
|North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
|Key Players
|CN Railway
DB Schenker
SBB Cargo
Union Pacific
More
The report introduces Rail Logistics basic information including definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview, policy analysis, and news analysis. Insightful predictions for the Rail Logistics market for the coming few years have also been included in the report.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
The report focuses on global major leading Rail Logistics Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Rail Logistics industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
