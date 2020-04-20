MARKET REPORT
Surface Mount Technology Market Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025
Global Surface Mount Technology Market: Overview
Development of surface mount technology (SMT) has been nothing short of revolution as far as electronic circuits are concerned, taking it past the limitations of traditional thru-hole soldering methods and significantly helping in the miniaturization of electronic devices. Via surface mount technology, electronic circuit components can be placed directly over the surface of the printed circuit boards (PCBs) and currently, nearly all electronic hardware that are produced utilize SMT. As per the requirement, surface mount technology works on advanced principles and employs different soldering equipment, which in turn offers more electrical conductivity and improves reliability of the electronic devices in comparison to thru-hole soldering technology.
With ubiquity of electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, television, and tablets, the demand in the global surface mount technology is expected to expand at a robust rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.
Global Surface Mount Technology Market: Key Trends
Incrementing demand for smart gadgets is the primary driver of this market as it is essential for printed circuit boards, besides the recent increase in the number of contract manufacturers for the production of large batches of various components of electronic devices. The trend of miniature and portable devices that are light weight as well as efficient is another important factor driving the demand in the global surface mount technology. The escalating demand for of LCD/LED televisions, LED and CFL lighting, and 3G telecom network are also expected to positively reflect on the market. Conversely, high cost of SMT system and their lack of ability to withstand high power of high voltage is hindering the growth rate of the market.
Global Surface Mount Technology Market: Market Potential
The demand for SMT is expected to gain new opportunities from the increasing use of X-ray inspection equipment for disease diagnostics and automatic optical inspection (AOI). In addition to that, application of electronics in the defense, healthcare, aerospace, and automotive industries is also opening new revenue avenues for the players in the surface mount technology market. Additionally, SMT vendors are aggressively investing on the research and development of new products to meet the end users’ demands, which also promises well for this market. For instance, ASMPT, a prominent company in the global SMT market, has decides to invest nearly 10% of its revenue for the development of customized SMT solutions.
Global Surface Mount Technology Market: Regional Outlook
With vast population base and increasing disposable income among the urban population, Asia Pacific is currently the most lucrative region for the players in this market and is expected to remain the leading region throughout the forecast period. India, China, South Korea, and Japan are some of the key country-wide markets for surface mount technology in Asia Pacific. On the other hand, North America and Europe are also expected to extend the demand in the near future, although at a significantly lower growth rate as compared to Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa as well as rest of the world are also expanding the demand in the global SMT market.
Global Surface Mount Technology Market: Competitive Landscape
Due to minimal difference between the products, the competition between various vendors in the global surface mount technology is intense, and escalating with reduced prices. Acquisition of smaller companies in order to add to enhance product portfolio and other modes of business consolidation are common strategies adopted by the key players to stay of the competition. Some of the leading companies in the global SMT market are CyberOptics Corporation, Mycronic AB, ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Electro Scientific Industries Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Juki Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Viscom AG, and Orbotech Ltd.
Which Regions Covers in the Report Study?
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
What Qualitative and Quantitative Insights in the Report?
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand chain of the market
- Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)
- Key trends/opportunities/challenges
- Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape
- Technological developments
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
Why to Buy this Research Study?
- A detailed analysis of key segments of the market
- Recent developments in the market’s competitive landscape
- Detailed analysis of market segments up to second or third level of segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected future valuation of the market in terms of revenue and/or volume
- Key business strategies adopted by influential market vendors
- Outline of the regulatory framework surrounding and governing numerous aspects of the market
- Growth opportunities in emerging and established markets
- Recommendations to market players to stay ahead of the competition
MARKET REPORT
Home Insurance Market 2020 by Technology, Component, Industry Vertical, Trends and Investment Opportunities to 2026
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Home Insurance Market for the past years, and the forecast period, 2020-2026. It comprises the market size, Home Insurance market share, industry dynamics, Porters study, key segments, latest trends, and company profiles. The information included in the report is a result of an comprehensive market research and important opinions from Home Insurance industry professionals. Research methodology is served in the Home Insurance analysis to focus on the methodologies used to gather and validate information. The report is very useful and valuable tool for Home Insurance market players, investors, and new entrants as it gives benefits to them by strengthening their place in the international Home Insurance market and conceive strategies to sustain.
Global Home Insurance Market Scope 2020 :
The report offers an executive synopsis of the worldwide Home Insurance industry to guide market players, new entrants, and investors get an understanding of the complete Home Insurance market situation and determine strategies for development and supporting their businesses. Key discoveries are highlighted in the analysis to guide Home Insurance market players to evaluate investment feasibility. Industry enticement and ongoing Home Insurance trends study are also silhouetted in the analysis. The competitive landscape is served to help leading Home Insurance industry players regulate the competitiveness persuading in the Home Insurance industry and can make decisions to gain a competitive extremity.
The Home Insurance market outlook of the global industry is provided based on the Home Insurance growth drivers, constraints and threats, SWOT analysis, and Home Insurance market share study. The drivers and constraints of Home Insurance industry recognize the rise and fall of the Home Insurance market. The study is served based on the Home Insurance haggling power of buyers, haggling power of suppliers, the risk of new entrants, the risk from replacement, and Home Insurance industrial competition.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
The report also studies key manufacturers performing in the global Home Insurance market includes:
PingAn
Country Insurance
Liberty Mutual
Allstate
USAA
Chubb
Cincinnati Insurance
Farmers Insurance Group
Kunlun
Nationwide
Geico
PICC
Auto Owner’s Insurance
AFLAC
Amica Mutual
The Hanover
Erie Insurance Group
State Farm
Shelter Insurance
Allianz
BUPA
Allstate
American Family
Influence of the Home Insurance market report:
* Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Home Insurance market.
* Home Insurance market recent innovations and major events.
* Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Home Insurance market-leading players.
* Conclusive study about the growth plot of Home Insurance market for forthcoming years.
* In-depth understanding of Home Insurance market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro Home Insurance markets.
* Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Home Insurance market.
Geographically, the Home Insurance market analysis includes the regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. In North America, the Home Insurance market study has been done for the countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Home Insurance market in Europe, the analysis covers the countries like Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe. In Asia-Pacific Home Insurance market, the study is included for regions like India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the other parts of Asia-Pacific. In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa Home Insurance market, the study includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the other parts of LAMEA. The Home Insurance market share study for every segment is served in the analysis for the past and the Home Insurance future period.
It also provides an in-depth study of Home Insurance market dynamics which will impact market during the forecast years 2020-2026. The explicit data about an comprehend events such as Home Insurance technological development, mergers, acquisition, innovative Home Insurance business approach, new launches are provided in the Home Insurance report.
Target Audience:
* Home Insurance and Related Manufacturing Industries
* Suppliers and Traders of Home Insurance
* Academic Centers
* Research institutes, organizations, and consulting companies
Finally, the complete analysis clarifies various queries for the Home Insurance target audiences, mainly on which market segments to target on in the upcoming years for prioritizing endeavor and investments.
ENERGY
Business Intelligence Software Market Astonishing Growth in Coming Years: Javelin Group, Tableau Software, ZAP BI, Jaspersoft, Salesforce, Phocas, Datapine, Square, IBM, Domo, Qlik
Business Intelligence Software Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Business Intelligence Software Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.
Leading Players In The Business Intelligence Software Market
Javelin Group
Tableau Software
ZAP BI
Jaspersoft
Salesforce
Phocas
Datapine
Square
IBM
Domo
Qlik
Yellowfin International
SAS
Teradata
SAP
Microsoft
MicroStrategy
Sysomos
Information Builders
Zoho
Oracle
Sisense
Most important types of Business Intelligence Software products covered in this report are:
Cloud
On-premises
Most widely used downstream fields of Business Intelligence Software market covered in this report are:
SMEs
Large Organization
Other
The Business Intelligence Software market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.
Business Intelligence Software Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.
Key Question Answered in Report.
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Business Intelligence Software Market?
- What are the different marketing and distribution channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Business Intelligence Software Market?
- What are the Business Intelligence Software market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Business Intelligence Software market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?
- What is the Business Intelligence Software market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
Table of Contents:
- Business Intelligence Software Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Industry
- Business Intelligence Software Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Business Intelligence Software Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Business Intelligence Software Market Analysis by Application
- Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Business Intelligence Software Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Business Intelligence Software Market Forecast
MARKET REPORT
Automotive Insurance Market 2020 by Equipment, Manufacturers, Cost, sales Channels, Demand and Investment Opportunities to 2026
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Automotive Insurance Market for the past years, and the forecast period, 2020-2026. It comprises the market size, Automotive Insurance market share, industry dynamics, Porters study, key segments, latest trends, and company profiles. The information included in the report is a result of an comprehensive market research and important opinions from Automotive Insurance industry professionals. Research methodology is served in the Automotive Insurance analysis to focus on the methodologies used to gather and validate information. The report is very useful and valuable tool for Automotive Insurance market players, investors, and new entrants as it gives benefits to them by strengthening their place in the international Automotive Insurance market and conceive strategies to sustain.
Global Automotive Insurance Market Scope 2020 :
The report offers an executive synopsis of the worldwide Automotive Insurance industry to guide market players, new entrants, and investors get an understanding of the complete Automotive Insurance market situation and determine strategies for development and supporting their businesses. Key discoveries are highlighted in the analysis to guide Automotive Insurance market players to evaluate investment feasibility. Industry enticement and ongoing Automotive Insurance trends study are also silhouetted in the analysis. The competitive landscape is served to help leading Automotive Insurance industry players regulate the competitiveness persuading in the Automotive Insurance industry and can make decisions to gain a competitive extremity.
The Automotive Insurance market outlook of the global industry is provided based on the Automotive Insurance growth drivers, constraints and threats, SWOT analysis, and Automotive Insurance market share study. The drivers and constraints of Automotive Insurance industry recognize the rise and fall of the Automotive Insurance market. The study is served based on the Automotive Insurance haggling power of buyers, haggling power of suppliers, the risk of new entrants, the risk from replacement, and Automotive Insurance industrial competition.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
The report also studies key manufacturers performing in the global Automotive Insurance market includes:
The Allstate Corporation (U.S.)
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
American International Group, Inc. (U.S.)
Allianz SE (Germany)
China Life Insurance Group (China)
Munich Re (Germany)
Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies (U.S.)
AXA (France)
Prudential plc (UK)
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy)
Influence of the Automotive Insurance market report:
* Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Automotive Insurance market.
* Automotive Insurance market recent innovations and major events.
* Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Automotive Insurance market-leading players.
* Conclusive study about the growth plot of Automotive Insurance market for forthcoming years.
* In-depth understanding of Automotive Insurance market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro Automotive Insurance markets.
* Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Automotive Insurance market.
Geographically, the Automotive Insurance market analysis includes the regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. In North America, the Automotive Insurance market study has been done for the countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Automotive Insurance market in Europe, the analysis covers the countries like Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe. In Asia-Pacific Automotive Insurance market, the study is included for regions like India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the other parts of Asia-Pacific. In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa Automotive Insurance market, the study includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the other parts of LAMEA. The Automotive Insurance market share study for every segment is served in the analysis for the past and the Automotive Insurance future period.
It also provides an in-depth study of Automotive Insurance market dynamics which will impact market during the forecast years 2020-2026. The explicit data about an comprehend events such as Automotive Insurance technological development, mergers, acquisition, innovative Automotive Insurance business approach, new launches are provided in the Automotive Insurance report.
Target Audience:
* Automotive Insurance and Related Manufacturing Industries
* Suppliers and Traders of Automotive Insurance
* Academic Centers
* Research institutes, organizations, and consulting companies
Finally, the complete analysis clarifies various queries for the Automotive Insurance target audiences, mainly on which market segments to target on in the upcoming years for prioritizing endeavor and investments.
