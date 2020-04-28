Connect with us

Surface Preparation Abrasives Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects by 2020

A distortion-free operation of the offshore equipment is crucial for the efficiency of the whole plant. Large portion of investments are being allocated towards the maintenance of offshore oil and gas platforms with the purpose of maximizing oil production operations. The requirements for maintenance of offshore oil and gas platforms are significantly higher than those of onshore oil and gas platforms owing to the restricted reach ability of plants along with a continual exposure to the bad weather conditions.
The failure of offshore equipments is not necessarily only associated with the cost of repairing the equipments and components, but also the loss of operating time. For instance, an offshore structure extracting 45,000 barrels of crude oil per day at USD 25 per barrel could return nearly USD 1.13 million a day. Thus, the opportunity costs during production shutdowns or equipment failure are very huge. Henceforth, the plant owners are laying an emphasis on utilizing maintenance solutions that minimizes the adverse effect on offshore production operations. In addition to the effective utilization of maintenance solutions, market players also require the performance within time, space, and budget constraints for the offshore structure environments.
Surface preparation is one of the key techniques applied to protect offshore equipments by applying a film-forming material. Coating maintenance when 2% to 8% of the coating is failing is one of the general trends observed in the industry. This reduces the scale of operations required to restore the coating’s effectiveness and reduce corrosion. The above operation ultimately lowers the potential for future interruption of the offshore operations and total life-cycle cost. The basic purpose of surface preparation is to improve the service lives/performance of the offshore equipments.
The overall market for surface preparation abrasives can be broadly classified into three categories: product types, technology, and geography. On the basis of product types, the global surface preparation abrasives market can be segmented as expendable blast cleaning abrasives and recyclable abrasives. The proper choice of right abrasives can provide any surface profile (roughness) and surface cleanliness. On the basis of technology, the global surface preparation abrasives market can be segmented as plaint media blasting, abrasive air blasting, vibratory and mass finishing, wheel blasting, shot peening, wet blasting, micro blasting, and painting/coatings among others. Plaint media blasting, abrasive air blasting, vibratory and mass finishing, and painting/coatings are some of the widely used surface preparation techniques. With the technological advancements in the surface preparation techniques, a variety of new, meaningful, value-oriented choices are gaining popularity in the market. Considerations like disposal costs, consumption rates, containment costs, personnel safety, process cleanliness, freight costs, and media handling are the parameters increasingly driving decision to the use of one technology over another.
The global surface preparation abrasives market for the oil and gas industry is expected to register moderate to high growth in the future. Gradually rising need for effective and continual operation of the offshore operations and productions is anticipated to drive growth in the market. The huge opportunity cost associated with the failure of offshore equipments and platforms augments growth in the global surface preparation abrasives market for the oil and gas industry. Ample of growth opportunity exists due to the surge in the offshore deepwater and ultra-deepwater activities. Regionally, the market segmentation may be done by identifying high growth areas in the offshore oil and gas industry.
Some of the key players in the global surface preparation abrasives market for the oil and gas sector includes Blastmaster Pty Ltd.; Dynamic Co.; Polyseal Coating Solutions; Sibelco Europe; Surface Preparation; and Sponge-Jet, Inc.
3D Metrology Market in 2020-2025 including top key players Zeiss, Hexagon, FARO, Renishaw Plc, Nikon Metrology, etc.

April 28, 2020

Press Release

3D Metrology Market
“3D Metrology Research Report” analysts offer a detailed analysis of the global 3D Metrology market. The research analyzes several aspects of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides a Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the 3D Metrology market. The different areas covered in the report are 3D Metrology market size, drivers and restraints, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major key players in the market, and 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape.

Leading Players of 3D Metrology Market:

Zeiss
Hexagon
FARO
Renishaw Plc
Nikon Metrology
GOM
Mitutoyo
Keyence
Perceptron
3D Digital Corp
Wenzel
Zygo

Key Market Segmentation of 3D Metrology:

Product Type Coverage

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)
Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)
Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

Application Coverage

Automotive
Aerospace
Construction
Power
Medical

The 3D Metrology Market study incorporate an in-depth analysis of the regional presence of the industry. This includes investigation of the market elements present in areas such as North America, Europe, emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific including nations like China, India, Japan, Korea, and others, Middle East, Africa and the rest of the world as well. This includes an overview of these markets on different fronts such as market size, market share, market penetration of the product and services, market downstream fields, key vendors operating within the territory, market price analysis and more.

Reasons to Purchase 3D Metrology Market Report
1) The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with 3D Metrology market estimation and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2020 and 2025.
2) Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
3) Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities of the global 3D Metrology Market will be provided in the report.
4) Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
5) Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

What is the objective of the report?
-To deliver a comprehensive analysis of the industry through the study of important aspects such as market size, current situations, and companies impacting growth.
-To make readers aware of the recent development.
-To offer historical data figures for strategists and key decision-makers.

Which are the key components covered in the 3D Metrology Market report?
-Market Size Study, Market Expansion Projections
-Market Diversity Analysis
-Key Dynamics of the Industry
-Growth Hacking aspects of the market
-Geographical Spread of the industry

Why shall one buy this report?
-To attain every piece of information through the extracts, tables, figures and infographics.
-To find out recent updates, news feed regarding key companies of the 3D Metrology Market.

Track Dumper Market 2020 : Top Key Players – Morooka, Takeuchi, Canycom, Yanmar, Prinoth, etc.

April 28, 2020

Press Release

Track Dumper Market
“Track Dumper Market 2020” report share informative data figures as well as important insights regarding some of the market component which is considered to be future course architects for the market. This includes factors such as market size, market share, market segmentation, significant growth drivers, market competition, different aspects impacting economic cycles in the market, demand, expected business up-downs, changing customer sentiments, key companies operating in the Track Dumper Market, etc. In order to deliver a complete understanding of the global market, the report also shares some of the useful details regarding regional as well as significant domestic markets. The report presents a 360-degree overview and SWOT analysis of the competitive landscape of the industries.

Leading Players of Track Dumper Market:

Morooka
Takeuchi
Canycom
Yanmar
Prinoth
Kubota
Menzi Muck
Terramac
IHIMER
Winbull Yamaguchi

Key Market Segmentation of Track Dumper:

Product Type Coverage

Under 1 Ton
1 Ton to 3 Ton
3 Ton to 5 Ton
5 Ton to 7 Ton
7 Ton to 10 Ton
Above 10 Ton

Application Coverage

Construction
Mining
Agriculture
Others

The Track Dumper Market study incorporate anin-depth analysis of the regional presence of the industry. This includes investigation of the market elements present in areas such as North America, Europe, emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific including nations like China, India, Japan, Korea, and others, Middle East, Africa and Rest of the world as well. This includes an overview of these markets on different fronts such as market size, market share, market penetration of the product and services, market downstream fields, key vendors operating within the territory, market price analysis and more.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Track Dumper market.

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Track Dumper market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products.

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales.

Chapter 4: Presenting global Track Dumper market by regions, market share, revenue and sales for the projected period.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

What is the objective of the report?
-To deliver a comprehensive analysis of the industry through the study of important aspects such as market size, current situations, and companies impacting growth.
-To make readers aware of the recent development.
-To offer historical data figures for strategists and key decision-makers.

Which are the key components covered in the Track Dumper Market report?
-Market Size Study, Market Expansion Projections
-Market Diversity Analysis
-Key Dynamics of the Industry
-Growth Hacking aspects of the market
-Geographical Spread of the industry

Why shall one buy this report?
-To attain every piece of information through the extracts, tables, figures and infographics.
-To find out recent updates, news feed regarding key companies of the Track Dumper Market.

3d Image Sensors Market Growth and Sales forecast 2018 – 2026

April 28, 2020

Press Release

The 3D image sensors market is one of the outstandingly increasing markets due to growing investment in next-generation manufacturing infrastructure and technologies, integration of 3D image sensors in next-generation automobiles, growing adoption of 3D image sensors in the aerospace industry, and the continuous innovations and improvements in the medical industry. Also, the growing demand for image sensing devices across the globe is the major factor which is driving the growth of the 3D image sensors market. Parallelly, the increasing demand for 3D image sensors for face recognition is also gaining momentum in various developed and developing nations. It has been observed that, various global players are expanding their product portfolio with advanced and next-generation face recognition 3D image sensors.

3D image sensors have been widely used to investigate and to quickly determine real objects or hidden objects. 3D image sensing is changing the way object inspections are taking place in various manufacturing applications. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of 3D image sensors for Time-of-Flight cameras, and ongoing smartphone unlock functionality by face recognition are supporting the growth of the 3D image sensors market.

3D Image Sensors Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

The worldwide growth of the 3D image sensors market is propelled by the rising adoption of 3D image sensors in the aviation industry and the increasing demand from the discrete manufacturing industry. 3D image sensors are used in a number of areas in process and discrete manufacturing industries including object tracking, component designing, component inspection, etc.

The current trends towards industrial automation and increased demand for face recognition technologies are generating high demand for 3D image sensors. These sensors ensure the real objects, and thus rise in the use of face recognition technologies for security purposes is anticipated to fuel the growth of 3D image sensors market.

Challenges

On the other hand, factors such as capital investment and utilization in the development of new advanced technologies, may pose a challenge to the 3D image sensor market. Other challenges in the 3D image sensors market such as macroeconomic situations, currency exchange rates and economic difficulties, and worldwide financial uncertainty are some of the major challenging factors in the 3D image sensors market. Furthermore, the competition from local players in developing nations is disrupting the growth of the 3D image sensors market.

3D Image Sensors Market: Segmentation

The 3D image sensors market has been classified based on the basis of technology and application.

Segmentation of the 3D image sensors market on the basis of technology:

  • CMOS
    • FSI
    • BSI
  • CCD

Segmentation of the 3D image sensors market on the basis of application:

  • Consumer Electronics
    • Smartphones & Tablets
    • Photography & Videography Products
    • Desktops & Laptops
    • Drones
  • Medical Care
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Industrial Robot
  • Entertainment
  • Automobile
  • Manufacturing
  • Security
  • Others

3D Image Sensors Market: Key Players

The prominent players in the global 3D image sensors market are:

  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Texas Instruments
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • PMD Technologies AG
  • Softkinetic
  • Cognex Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • LMI Technologies Inc.
  • Occipital Inc.
  • Omnivision Technologies Inc. and others.

3D Image Sensors Market: Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share in the 3D image sensors market due to the increasing demand from healthcare, automotive industries, consumer electronics, and manufacturing. It has been observed that various countries in the Asia Pacific are witnessing growth in the consumer electronics and automotive industries, owing to this factor the Asia Pacific region will create potential revenue opportunities for the 3D image sensors manufacturers. Furthermore, Europe and Latin America are potential markets for the manufacturing, automotive, and consumer electronics sectors. Due to the high demand for 3D image sensors from these industries, the 3D image sensors market is expected to grow with a high CAGR over the forecast timespan.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Global 3D Image Sensors Market Segments
  • Global 3D Image Sensors Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017
  • Global 3D Image Sensors Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
  • Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market
  • Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
  • 3D Image Sensors Market Solutions Technology
  • 3D Image Sensors Value Chain of the Market
  • Global 3D Image Sensors Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the global 3D image sensors market includes:

  • North America Market
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America Market
    • Argentina
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Western Europe Market
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Nordic
    • Benelux
    • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe Market
    • Poland
    • Russia
  • SEA & Others of APAC Market
    • Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of SEA & Others of APAC
  • Japan Market
  • China Market
  • Middle East and Africa Market
    • GCC Countries
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

