MARKET REPORT
Surfactants for EOR Market Research Report 2019 – Progress Study By Type, Application And Manufacturers Upcoming Projections 2025
Global Surfactants for EOR Market Overview:
The Research has evaluated the global Surfactants for EOR market in its latest research report. The research report, titled [Global Surfactants for EOR Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market.
Our research analysts are experienced enough to provide you the right information about the global Surfactants for EOR market to help your business propel forward in the coming years. What makes us different from other market researchers is our high level of analysis that helps you to identify key opportunities available in the global Surfactants for EOR market. The report provides every bit of information about the global Surfactants for EOR market related to major market segments, vendor landscape, geographical growth, and other significant factors.
Get detailed segmentation of the global Surfactants for EOR market according to type of product and application. The report also covers important technologies used and services provided by leading companies of the global Surfactants for EOR market. It provides details about latest industry trends observed in different market segments. By providing market forecasts of each segment in terms of volume and revenue, the report enables market players to focus on high-growth areas of the global Surfactants for EOR market.
Global Surfactants for EOR Market: Regional Segmentation
To understand the changing political scenario, analysts have regionally segmented the market. This gives an overview of the political and socio-economic status of the regions that is expected to impact the market dynamic.
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Global Surfactants for EOR Market: Research Methodology
Research uses a unique investigative approach to make an accurate assessment of the global Surfactants for EOR market. To begin with, the analysis has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies. The information has been authenticated by market expert through valuable commentary. Research analysts have also conducted exhaustive interviews with market-relevant questions to collate this research report.
Global Surfactants for EOR Market: Competitive Rivalry
The research report also studied the key players operating in the global Surfactants for EOR market. It has evaluated and elucidated the research and development statuses of these companies, their financial outlooks, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. In addition, the research report also includes the list of strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements of the companies in the recent past.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Surfactants for EOR Market Research Report:
Key Points Covered in the Surfactants for EOR Market Reports TOC
Market Overview: It begins with scope of products offered in the global Surfactants for EOR market and ends with a chapter on global market size by production and revenue.
Market Competition: Here, the report explains various competitive situations and trends and gives estimations of market share by manufacturer vis-à-vis revenue and production.
Market Share by Region: In this section is included a study on the production of Surfactants for EOR in different regions and countries. Each geographical market studied in the report is analyzed on the basis of gross margin, price, revenue, and production.
Company Profiles: This section is entirely dedicated for company profiling where leading market players are evaluated on the basis of different factors.
Global Surfactants for EOR Market Forecast
Research Findings and Conclusion
Methodology and Data Source
Research Methodology
Advanced Technologies and Growth Opportunities in Global Aluminum-Free Food Pouch Market
A lot of changes are occurring in the food packaging system from the way the food is produced to how it is distributed, stored, processed and retailed. Food pouches are common flexible packaging formats for everyday food products. They combine the advantages of traditional, rigid food packaging with modern flexible material. The aluminum-free pouches are designed for packaging of food and has numerous technical advantages. Packages are also required to be recyclable and easily disposable therefore most companies have switched to using the European and USA-patented Ensobarr barrier coating, which replaces the aluminum laminating in packaging boards.
The aluminum free food pouches with value added features continue to stimulate the growth for pouches overall, with spouted pouches and retort pouches posting fast gains. The aluminum free food pouch market can be segmented on the basis of material type, pouch type, by its application and by region. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into flexible plastic which includes films and sheet, rigid plastic and others.
On the basis of pouch type, the market can be segmented into flat pouches, stand up pouches and others. On the basis of application, it can be segmented into vacuum, re-sealable, retort, spouted and stick market.
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe and emerging countries of Asia Pacific. Many of the fresh food packaging companies are shifting to aluminum free food pouches as it offers customization and provides immense scope to create new designs and also these pouches are eco-friendly as they are non-toxic and biodegradable.
With the general use of packaging and development of modern techniques for food safety and commercialization, efficient packaging has become necessary for all food types from fresh produce to ready to eat meals. The aluminum free food pouch also known as the alu-free pouch are designed to have numerous advantages which include superior barrier property, perfect air-tightness, optimal puncture resistance to preserve the organoleptic qualities of the food, diverse options for easy opening, rotoprinting to optimize product communication, customization of the pouch according to desired visual effects like glossy, matte, transparent etc. Also packing food in plastic is much more convenient as users can view the contents in the pouch which is not possible in aluminum pouches. Also, aluminum reacts with the acids in acidic food, therefore most of the companies are opting for making aluminum free food pouches.
The use of aluminum free food pouches are widely accepted by the consumers as they are lightweight and easy to handle, in addition to being eco-friendly. In addition, these pouches are more cost effective as compared to aluminum pouches as they offer flexibility and ensure better shelf visibility, thereby driving the growth of this market.
By region, Asia Pacific is leading the market due to increasing number of middle class customers with greater spending power, who are more appealed toward cost-effective aluminum free pouches, especially in India and China. But this can only be credited due to high population in these countries and according to the per capita consumption of these pouches. The market in Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and North American markets respectively.
Product innovation and expansion are the key strategies adopted by major players in the aluminum-free food pouch market. Some of the key players in this market are Astrapak Limited, Berry Plastic Corporation, Coveris, Mondi Group, and Sonoco. These companies provide aluminum free food pouches as they have good expertise and more experience gained over the years which has improved their practices and processes to become more efficient.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)
An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Cling Film Alternative Market
The plastic food packaging coating, also known as cling films, have globally transformed the food and beverages market. Plastic food packaging coating is preferred as it majorly contributes to the health and hygiene of the food article, also preventing it from contaminants and preserving it. Further, the cling films are considered as a cost effective way for food presentation. Cling films are soft plastic wraps of polyvinylidene chloride (PVC).
Polyvinylidene chloride is permeable to water vapor and oxygen, which in turn, extends the shelf life of the product or increases the peak freshness of the wrapped food articles. Cling films are now an indispensable non-food item for the food and beverages industry. Cling film being smooth surfaced will cling on to some of those surfaces which are smooth and thus can remain tightly fixed over the opening of the container without any use of adhesives. The cling films can keep the food articles moist in the fridge without any flavor and odor loss. It can be ideally used to wrap sandwiches, cover leftover food, cover plated meals or fruits in a basket while travelling and to preserve food on a general note.
The cling films are available in 8 micron, 9 micron and 10 micron thickness. The cling film’s application is based on thickness of the film. Also, it is available in 60,70,80,90,100,115 and 150 Gauge. They are used based on the strength and capacity of the film to carry the product. Cling films are segmented into two forms namely Cast cling film and Blown cling film. The cast cling film is made from a continuous melting procedure of a thermoplastic and extracted from a flat die on a chill roll. This has a good clarity and a good tear resistance. It is comparatively less expensive. The blown cling film is manufactured using blow extrusion process. It is tougher and more resilient than cast cling film. It can take higher loads as compared to cast cling film. But blown cling film has poor clarity and is more expensive than cast cling film.
Apart from all the advantages it also has disadvantages that can hamper the product wrapped. It can tear off due to extreme weather or rough transport. Or it can even melt due to extreme temperature. This calls for an alternative to cling films, of which there are very few. The alternatives include cohesive/adhesive sprays, stretch hooding, shrink hooding and strapping. The stretch hooding seals the product from the top through a film and then stretches it to the whole product body, seals the top and releases the stretch. In shrink hooding, a continuous roll of PVC film is cut according to the size and height of the product and then with the help of high volume of hot air, the film is shrunk on to the body of the product.
The cohesive/adhesive sprays are water based sprays which are sprayed on to the product to keep it in place without being wrapped or any corner protectors. This spray has a very high shear strength. However when it is pulled, it comes off in pieces. Strapping can be done from thin aluminum or plastic films. These alternatives can be used to pack the industrial bags of beverages, chemicals, food and edible animal feed. These are required even less as compared to cling film.
The restraining factors of cling films is likely to drive the market for its alternatives. The major end users for this market will be food and beverages, chemical, animal feeds and pharmaceutical companies. This market is prominent in North America followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. It is slowly growing in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The key players in this alternatives market are Graco Adhesives, Anchor Packaging, Berry Plastics, AEP Industries Inc., Bemis Company Inc., Dow Chemical Company, FUJI Seal International Inc, Intertape Polymer Group Inc. and E I du Pont de Nemours and Co.
Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities for Companies in Tetra Pack Carton Market
Tetra Pack cartons offers a complete range of packaging solution which is lightweight, environmental-friendly and convenient for consumers to open and handle. It has optimal shelf life and high brand visibility. This packaging is known for its low environment impact. During recycling, the paperboard (which consists of 75% of the carton) gets separated from the other two materials (polyethylene and aluminum). The cartons are easy to transport and protect the material from heat and moisture. The packaged portfolio includes aseptic packages, chilled and food packages. The aseptic technology keeps the product fresh and healthy without the need of preservatives.
Tetra Pack Carton Market – Market Dynamics:
The global tetra pack carton market is expected to witness strong growth due to its lightweight, environment-friendly and low-cost packaging. The ability to recycle the paper based cartons with sustainable collection is a major driver for the rise in the use of tetra pack cartons for wide range of goods from food and beverages to dairy products. The extended shelf life of the products under difficult environment conditions and healthy and safe packing of the products ensures high growth of tetra pack cartons market. Moreover, government regulations are influencing the packaging industry with the high focus on environment friendliness of the material used. The highly competitive market and quality assurance of the products packed are some of the limitations of the tetra pack carton market.
Tetra Pack carton Market – Regional Outlook:
Geographically, the tetra pack carton market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of tetra pack carton market is expected to witness a double-digit growth over the forecast period between 2016 and 2024. Europe is expected to hold significantly larger share of the tetra pack container market in terms of volume during the forecast period followed by North America.
Currently, North America and Europe together holds more than half of the market share in the global bio container market in terms of value. In Europe, countries such as U.K and EU4 creates significant demand for tetra pack cartons in the market. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to growing environmental regulation and increasing use of packaged food products in China and India. Moreover, it will help in improving the food value chain in India and China which is affected due to inadequate packaging, storing and distribution of the food products by giving extended shelf life to the products under extreme conditions.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, packaging type, material and end-use.
The Report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends /Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
Regional analysis includes:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
