Surge in the Adoption of GDPR Assessment Tools to Fuel the Growth of the GDPR Assessment Tools Market Through the Assessment Period 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of GDPR Assessment Tools Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for GDPR Assessment Tools .

This report studies the global market size of GDPR Assessment Tools , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3753&source=atm

This study presents the GDPR Assessment Tools Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. GDPR Assessment Tools history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global GDPR Assessment Tools market, the following companies are covered:

Trends and Opportunities

An aggressive rise in the growth of the Europe GDPR assessment tools market could be testified in the coming years with increasing regulation of data processing apropos of an organization, a company, or an individual. The expansion of the market could further gain support from mandates on GDPR compliance for both EU and non-EU organizations managing clients or operating in Europe. One of the important growth factors of the market could be rising personal data privacy concerns and incidence of cybercrimes, which have increased the need for GDPR implementation. Organizations usually face high penalties for not complying with GDPR.

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Market Potential

Players are envisaged to take advantage of the growing demand for GDPR assessment tools in digital and social media marketing, where marketers are required to manage data while adhering to GDPR. Rising automation in digital and social media marketing could fuel this demand in the foreseeable future.

If only slightly, Facebook has recently suffered a tangible impact of the Europe GDPR as it is said to have lost almost one million monthly active users. However, this may not be a trend, and even be a modest dip considering the protracted effects of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Nevertheless, the social media company may have to walk a fine line because Europeans are usually more sensitive about internet privacy issues.

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Regional Outlook

German companies have been focusing on obtaining intelligence on customer data location, which could prove to be crucial when a customer asks for the deletion of their data. As a significant GDPR prerequisite and top priority of most organizations, understanding data controllers and processors could be a leading factor augmenting the demand for GDPR assessment tools. The Europe market for GDPR assessment tools is prophesied to gain impetus with demand growing on the back of increasing concerns related to data uploaded on social media sites such as Facebook.

Close to 50% of all organizations in Europe are not yet GDPR-compliant. This could intensify the demand for GDPR assessment tools because of the extensive steps and complexity involved in the compliance process. Non-GDPR-compliant organizations are under some pressure to avoid penalties and maintain their market reputation while achieving absolute data control. In this regard, it could be said that the growth of the Europe GDPR assessment tools market may receive a strong push in the near future.

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Companies Mentioned

The Europe GDPR assessment tools market marks the presence of leading players such as Commvault Systems Inc., Softcat Plc, Mimecast Services limited, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market by Service

Consulting

Training

Implementation and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market by Enterprise Size

Large

Small and Medium

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market by End-use Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Consumer and Retail

Discrete and Process Manufacturing

IT and BPO

Telecom, Media, and Entertainment

Government

Aerospace and Defense

Travel, Transport, and Logistics

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market by Tool

Privacy Impact Assessment Tool

Data Inventory and Mapping Automation Tool

Readiness and Accountability Tool

Incident and Breach Management Tool

Subject Access Rights Portal Tool

Website Scanning and Cookie Compliance Tool

Vendor Risk Assessment Tool

Consent Management Tool

Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market by Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Nordic

BENELUX

Italy

Rest of Europe

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=3753&source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe GDPR Assessment Tools product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of GDPR Assessment Tools , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of GDPR Assessment Tools in 2017 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the GDPR Assessment Tools competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the GDPR Assessment Tools breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=3753&source=atm

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, GDPR Assessment Tools market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe GDPR Assessment Tools sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.