Surge in the Adoption of Intellectual Property to Fuel the Growth of the Intellectual Property Market Through the Assessment Period 2017 – 2025

Global Intellectual Property Market: Trends and Opportunities

Owing to the various disputes and competitive rivalries that can arise during business transactions, allocation of contracts, M&A, and collaborations, businesses deem protection of their intellectual properties a key area of focus. It is common knowledge that intellectual property can comprise a key tool of distinction for business and companies operating in the same domain. Intellectual properties are also often the basis for the establishment of a distinctive image for an organization for potential clients. This is owing to the fact that intellectual property rights enable potential consumers to view companies in the light of certain qualities that can ascertain their capability of achieving something remarkable in the concerned domain.

Renting out intellectual properties is one of the key trend that has emerged in the global intellectual property market in the recent past. This highly lucrative trend has allowed several technology firms to earn a large share of their revenues and continues to be a key part of the revenue mix of several companies that are constantly involved in the development of technologically advanced or creative entities that find applications across a vast variety of applications and products. Thus a number of companies are constantly investing in the area and continue to contribute towards the development of the global intellectual property market.

While these factors could help the global intellectual property market thrive on the global level in the past few years, factors such as high cost of most technologically advanced licenses and copyrights could hinder the growth opportunities of the market to a certain extent. Nevertheless, the rising popularity of online intellectual property could benefit the market in the next few years.

Global Intellectual Property Market: Market Potential

Intellectual property rights in the form of patents, copyrights, and trademarks not only help enable creators to gain financial rewards but also promote the recognition of their work. Such laws commonly help and protect writers, artists, and scientific creators works from misuse, infringement, or unauthorized use with the help of a copyright. On the other hand, patents are often issued in the form of individualized rights for inventions or innovations, encouraging private investments by restricting the development and distribution of massively similar new varieties of products that use technological information used by an invention or innovative product.

Global Intellectual Property Market: Leading Vendors

Some of the leading companies operating in the global intellectual property market are Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, Irell & Manella LLP, WilmerHale, and Morrison & Foerter LLP.

