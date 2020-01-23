Surge in the Adoption of Savory Snacks to Fuel the Growth of the Savory Snacks Market Through the Assessment Period 2017 – 2025

The ‘Savory Snacks Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Savory Snacks market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Savory Snacks market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

Drivers and Trends

The swift pace of urbanization and hectic life on account of work pressure have majorly contributed to the global savory snacks market. Owing to the lack of time, individuals are gradually opting for light flexible meals that are easily available. Not just that, they are increasingly opting for healthier snack options minus fat, calories, and gluten that are rich in vitamins and other important nutrients to complement their weight loss plans. Another crucial growth driver in the market is the increasing thrust on research and development to come up with better, innovative products and astute marketing strategies of top-tier players resulting in better brand recall.

Going forward, savvy companies will continue to focus on product innovation factoring in consumers’ ever changing tastes, spending capacity and patterns, changing demographic trends, and different macro and micro factors. This would likely result in a raft of new products having different unique flavors, spoiling people for a choice. In the upcoming years, sale through supermarkets and hypermarkets are slated to gain further traction.

Global Savory Snacks Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, North America dominates the global savory snacks market on account of the snacking habits of a sizeable proportion of the people in the region. Obesity concerns among the people has also led to healthy savory snacks being available in the market in the region. Buoyed by the U.K., Europe is another crucial market. In fact, the U.K. is one of the leading consumers of potato chips, nuts, and other savory snacks. In terms of growth, however, the Asia Pacific market is slated to outshine all other regions in the years ahead to become a market leader revenue-wise. China and Japan in Asia Pacific are predicted to be key markets in the near future in not just the region but in the overall global market. India is also expected to be a lucrative market. The widespread availability of a variety of snacks at reasonable rates will bolster the market in the region substantially.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present a detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global savory snacks market, the report profiles prominent companies such as ConAgra Foods, Inc, PepsiCo, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Kraft Foods Group, Inc, Diamond Foods, Inc, General Mills, Inc, Kellogg Company, and Orkla ASA.

