Surgical Blades Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020–2028
Global Surgical Blades Market presents an in-depth review and technical research, with useful facts and figures, of the current and future state of the Surgical Blades market worldwide. Surgical Blades Market provides information on emerging market opportunities and business factors, developments and evolving technologies that will fuel these growth trends. The report provides a comprehensive overview including Comparison of Definitions, Range, Use, Production and CAGR (percent), Form Segmentation, Share, Revenue Status and Outlook, Capacity, Demand, Market Drivers, Production Status, and Outlook and Opportunities, Export, Import, Growth Rate for Emerging Markets / Countries. The study provides a 360-degree overview of the industry’s competitive landscape. The industry study on Surgical Blades assesses the main regions (countries) promising a huge market share for the 2020-2028 forecast period.
The key manufacturers covered in this report are Swann-Morton Limited; PL Medical Co.; Hill-Rom, LLC; Beaver-Visitec International; VOGT Medical; Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC; B. Braun Melsungen AG.
The market research study on Surgical Blades was collected through comprehensive primary research through interviews, surveys, and findings of experienced analysts and secondary research. The study also provides a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data obtained from industry analysts and market participants from Surgical Blades around key points in the value chain of the industry.
Useful findings of this research are-
-Study of historical data.
-Analysis of existing scenarios in every domestic and national sector.
-Study of patterns, accessible knowledge, and data figures.
-Use of validated project methods for the next five years.
Statistical analysis, figures and prime data included in the report contains-
-Market size (current and projected for the last few years)
-Market share analysis as per different companies)
-Market forecast)
-Demand)
-Price analysis)
-Market contributions (Size, Share according to geographical boundaries)
The report benefits Market Investigators, companies, Vendors, Buyers, Suppliers, Individual professionals, and Competitive organizations
-
To gain market-specific analyzes and a full understanding of the Surgical Blades product and its business environment.
-
Detailed analysis of current trends and vision for the future.
-
Surgical Blades Report presents a competitive scenario of this market, along with trends in growth, structure, prospects, driving factors, and challenges.
-
The ability of buyers and suppliers to develop effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making, as well as providing insights into the competitive market structure.
-
Stakeholder analysis at different stages uses value chain analysis for a better and more effective business outlook.
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
- Sterile
- Non-Sterile
By Material Type:
- Stainless Steel
- High Carbon Steel
- Others
- Tempered steel
By End-User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Laboratories
- Nursing Centers
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Product Type
- North America, by Material Type
- North America, by End-User
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Product Type
- Western Europe, by Material Type
- Western Europe, by End-User
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Product Type
- Asia Pacific, by Material Type
- Asia Pacific, by End-User
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Product Type
- Eastern Europe, by Material Type
- Eastern Europe, by End-User
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Product Type
- Middle East, by Material Type
- Middle East, by End-User
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Product Type
- Rest of the World, by Material Type
- Rest of the World, by End-User
- Rest of the World, by Country
The Global Applicant Tracking System Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3%
Applicant Tracking System Market Summary:
The Global Applicant Tracking System Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3%, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR).
Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is a software application which used for recruitment and hiring process management. ATS is built to assist the management with resumes and applicant information in an efficient way. ATS is used in all types of large and small organizations. It helps these organizations to track information of job applicants, and hiring of appropriate candidate, easing the overall hiring process. Additionally, it helps in scheduling interviews, emails, etc., which reduces the workload of recruiters and hiring managers. It avoids human error by computerized the process and to save time. The resume boards and online portals like LinkedIn, Monster, and Indeed are partnering with ATS software providers for secure data support and management from one system to another. . Some Key Players in Applicant Tracking System Market are: IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Cornerstone OnDemaand Inc, Jobvite Inc, iCIMS, Inc, SilkRoad Technology Inc, Greenhouse Software Inc, Other Key Companies.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies
The market demand for the applicant tracking system is growing owing to the adoption of cloud-based technology. Cloud based technolpogies help secure the data automation and to solve recruiting problems to deliver result-oriented output. However, these systems increase software speeds and reduce the response time by updating information in real-time. This helps to speed up the recruiting processes and to make better decisions in less time.
Hence, adoption for cloud-based technologies is expected to surge the applicant tracking system market during the forecast period.
Increasing Demand for Digitalization
Increasing demand for digital services improves the overall quality and automatically organize the data. Companies do not have to pay extra for the additional time required to sort and file the paper applications, thus accelerating the hire time. According to the SAP SE, digital transformation helps in increasing speedy and effient operations to send and retain talent.
Therefore, the increasing demand for digitalization is expected to drive the applicant tracking system market during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
Lack of Awareness Regarding Applicant Tracking Systems
Processing information manually is time-consuming. According to the IBM Corporation, 80 percent of hiring managers spent their time in searching for candidates and scanning resumes. In 2017, the report found that 52 percent of candidates didn’t receive any communication from the recruiter in the two to three months after applying for the job openings. Applicant tracking systems help to source the appropriate candidate while helping it to properly communicate with all the candidates. Hence, lack of awareness about the product may hinder the growth of applicant tracking systems market.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud and On-premises
- Based on Component: Services and Solution
- Based on Organization size: Small Business, Midsize Business, and Enterprise Business
- On Based of End-User: Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Report Scope
The report on the applicant tracking system market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Component
- Services
- Solution
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Organization size
- Small business
- Midsize business
- Enterprise business
Applicant Tracking System Market, by End-User
- Healthcare
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government
- IT and Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Others
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global AI in Military Market is estimated to reach USD 18.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 14.9 %
AI in Military Market: Summary
The Global AI in Military Market is estimated to reach USD 18.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 14.9 %, says forencis research (FSR). Artificial Intelligence (AI) is termed as a simulation of the human intelligence into the computer system to perform particular tast or role. Now-a-days, AI is emerged as the crucial component of the modern warfare as it possess higher ability to handle the data in more efficient manner. In military sector, AI is used for autonomous targeting, survillence and monitoring, security, cyber defense, cyber warfare and to carry out other important military functions. Due to its high efficiency, it is widely adopted in fighter aircrafts, helicopters and Military Fighting Vehicles (MFVs). Some of the emerging economies across the globe are incorporating AI in military applications to promote safety and security. Some key players in AI Military Market are: Thales Group Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, IBM Corporation, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation and NVIDIA Corporation
AI In Military Market: Key Segments
- Based on Application: Logistics, Cyberspace Operation, Information Operation, Semiautonomous and Autonomous Vehicles, and Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS)
- Based on Platform: AIrborne, Land, Sea, and Naval
- Based on Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Virtual Reality, Natural Language Processing, Data Mining, and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
AI In Military Market: Report Scope
The report on the AI in Military market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chAIn dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
AI In Military Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
AI in Military Market, by Platform
AIrborne
- Fighter AIrcraft & Helicopter
- Transport AIrcraft
- Skyborg Program
- Land
- Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)
- Military Fighting Vehicles (MFVs)
- Others
- Space
- Naval
AI in Military Market, by Element
- Deep Learning
- Machine Learning
- Virtual Reality
- Natural Language Processing
- Data Mining
- Others
AI in Military Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spainn
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Hybrid Vehicles Market is estimated to reach 6,272 (Thousand) Units in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.3 %
Hybrid Vehicles Market: Summary
The Global Hybrid Vehicles Market is estimated to reach 6,272 (Thousand) Units in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.3 %, predicts forencis research (FSR). Hybrid vehicles use two or more engines who work simultaneously to provide maximum power for reducing fuel consumption and volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions. Few variants of hybrid vehicles can run completely on electric motor whereas some variants can utilize both gas engines and an electric motor which results in low fuel consumption. These vehicles are mainly powered by Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) but are assisted by an electric motor. Regenerative braking system is one of the advanced technology used in these vehicles which helps is recapturing the lost energy and generate electricity to charge the battery that helps to boost the electric motor while applying breaks. Some key players in Hybrid Vehicles Market are TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Delphi Technologies, Ford Motor Company, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Hyundai Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd, BorgWarner Inc and Other Key Companies
Hybrid Vehicles Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Demand for Emission Free Vehicles
The market is growing on the grounds of the growing need for emission free vehicles globally. The prime contributor to air pollution is the transportation sector. As per U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on an average, a medium-size vehicle per mile emits 411 grams of CO2 and fuel engine vehicles emits carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxide (NOx) and unburned hydrocarbons (CxHy). The impact of these gases is high on global warming than CO2, which is boosting the demand for emission free vehicles. Hybrid Vehicles are environment-friendly because it emits less CO2 comparatively diesel or petrol-powered vehicles, is fueling the market demand. For instance, India’s objective by 2030 is to have all-electric car vehicles which will help in lowering the import of fuel.
Demand for Low Fuel Consuming Vehicles
Hybrid vehicles need less fuel which results in low emission. These vehicles run on diesel or petrol engine with an electric motor. The purpose of using them together results in low fuel consumption and conserves energy. Hybrid vehicles provide a high fuel economy which results in reducing the overall running cost. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), hybrid systems reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption by 35% which is equal to a 50% increase in fuel economy. Hence the demand for low fuel consuming vehicles is expected to drive the hybrid vehicles market during the forecast period.
Market Restraint:
High Production Cost
Hybrids are more expensive than petrol or diesel engine vehicles due to designing, developing, validating and building reasons. These vehicles include systems like electronic control units, electric inverters & converters, high-voltage batteries, sensors and semiconductors which are not used in conventional vehicles which results in high purchasing costs. Additional complex components add extra cost to hybrid cars. Thus high production cost impacts the market growth of the hybrid vehicles market.
Hybrid Vehicles Market: Key Segments
- Based on Type: Parallel Hybrids, Series Hybrids, and Plug-in Hybrids.
- Based on Component: Prime Mover, Electric Motor, Energy Storage System and Transmission System.
- Based on Propulsion: Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV).
- Based on Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV).
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa, South America with individual country-level analysis.
Hybrid Vehicles Market: Report Scope
The report on the hybrid vehicles market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Hybrid Vehicles Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Type
- Parallel Hybrids
- Series Hybrids
- Plug-In Hybrids
Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Component
- Battery system
- Prime Mover
- Electric Motor
- DC/DC Converter
- DC/AC Inverter
- Controller
- Energy Storage System
- Transmission System
Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Propulsion
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV)
Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles
Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
