Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

The detailed study on the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2029. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market introspects the scenario of the Refuse-Derived Fuel market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2029

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market:

What are the prospects of the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

What are Key Growth Influencers of the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market?

Governments, in collaboration with local companies, are offering advanced technologies for production of the refuse-derived fuel, even as carrying out robust waste management programs. Incentive-based programs that consider household waste separation, and construction of modern anaerobic digestion facilities, in line with growing number of waste collection & treatment programs will significantly influence the production and supply of refuse-derived fuel.

New waste management solutions are coming to the fore, alongside rising MSW production in several economies. This has further spurred the number of EFW facilities as a potential solution to abate and manage MSW production. Governments across the globe are promoting reinforcement of source-segregation infrastructure for continuous supply of refuse-derived fuel with suitable moisture and energy content.

The price volatility of crude oil has been sending ripples of concerns to governments globally, which in turn has led adoption of effective alternative to overcome the dependency on crude oil to as much extent as possible. Refuse-derived fuel has emerged as a feasible solution, as governments can efficiently manage solid waste within the nation and produce sufficient fuel, creating pathways to sustainability as a consequence.

There has been a marked rise in the emphasis on improving output of refuse-derived fuel plants, with efforts toward accurate separation of wastes. Governments are also providing incentives under contracts for refuse-derived fuel plant setup to regional players.

Untapped opportunities exist for companies in the refuse-derived fuel market, in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Bangladesh, where focus on refuse-derive fuel plant establishments continues to grow robust. Favorable environment in these countries, with solid waste management programs and steady adoption of production technologies, will bode well for stakeholders in the refuse-derived fuel market.

What are Key Challenges Faced by Refuse-Derived Fuel Manufacturers?

Restrictions and duties imposed on refused-derived fuel imports, and standards and regulations based on grade continue to remain key barriers for the market stakeholders to address.

Bottlenecks remain in the financing and funding of the refuse-derived fuel projects, abreast the consolidation on the demand side. This, coupled with effective alternatives ensued from technological developments in the EFW landscape, will continue to challenge growth of companies in the refuse-derived fuel market.

Lack of awareness and facilities related to the production of the refuse-derived fuel, and growing pressure from the European countries for quality refuse-derived fuel also remain key concerns for the market players.

Additional Insights

Greater Opportune Potential of Cement Kilns is Here to Stay

Cement kilns remain the most lucrative application of refuse-derived fuel, as these fuel are capable of powering various drying technologies being incorporated in the cement industries. Refuse-derived fuel complements the aspects that influence sustainability of the co-processing of waste, even as resolving the radical issues and challenges. This further enables effective utilization of energy and material value of wastes, in turn conserving natural resources via reducing the use of virgin materials. The study finds that, sales of refuse-derived fuel for use in cement kiln account for ~60% market shares. Gains from sales of refuse-derived fuel for use in co-combustion process will also remain significant, accounting for one-fourth market shares.

