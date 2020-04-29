Connect with us

Surgical Dressing Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019 – 2027

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Surgical Dressing market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Surgical Dressing market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Surgical Dressing are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Surgical Dressing market.

Competitive landscape

  • Technological breakthroughs
  • Value chain and stakeholder analysis

    • The regional analysis covers:

    • North America (U.S. and Canada)
    • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
    • Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
    • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
    • Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

    The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

    A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

    Highlights of the report:

    • A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
    • Important changes in market dynamics
    • Market segmentation up to the second or third level
    • Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
    • Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
    • Market shares and strategies of key players
    • Emerging niche segments and regional markets
    • An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
    • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market   

    Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

    The Surgical Dressing market research answers important questions, including the following:

    1. What was the number of units of the Surgical Dressing sold in 2018?
    2. Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Surgical Dressing ?
    3. How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Surgical Dressing ?
    4. What R&D projects are the Surgical Dressing players implementing?
    5. Which segment will lead the global Surgical Dressing market by 2029 by product type?

    The Surgical Dressing market research serves a platter of the following information:

    • In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Surgical Dressing market.
    • Critical breakdown of the Surgical Dressing market as per product type, and end use industry.
    • Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Surgical Dressing market players.
    • Precise year-on-year growth of the global Surgical Dressing market in terms of value and volume.
    • Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

    Sleep Aid Devices Market Expected To Be Valued US$ 29,200 Mn By 2026

    April 29, 2020

    According to the American Sleep Association, around 50-70 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from sleep disorders, 48.0% of the U.S. adults report snoring, and approximately 5.9 million U.S. adults were diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). In Latin America, the prevalence of OSA was 23.5% in 2013.

    Sleep aid devices are considered as useful tools for the treatment of sleep disorders. According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global sleep aid devices market is anticipated to account for over US$ 29,200 Mn, in terms of value, by 2026 end. The report on the sleep aid devices market further projects significant growth potential with CAGR at 4.9% through 2026.

    Rising stress levels and the rapid increase in sleep disorders such as, insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy, and sleep deprivation have created a need for more advanced sleep aid devices.

    Various government and non-government organizations such as Circadian Sleep Disorders Network and American Sleep Apnea Association (ASAA) are conducting various awareness programs to increase awareness regarding the importance of ample sleep and usage of sleep aid devices.

    The initiatives taken by sleep associations and government authorities are promoting the demand for sleep disorder treatment. This would result in an increasing wave of demand for sleep aid devices.

    The rise in geriatric population is expected to contribute to the growth of sleep aid devices market. As per the NIH-funded Census Bureau report in 2016, around 8.5% of the world population was aged 65 or above and by 2050 this percentage is expected to grow to around 17%.

    The prevalence of several lifestyle diseases such as atherosclerosis, heart disease, stroke, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and diseases associated with smoking, alcohol and drug abuse is rising globally. The rise in geriatric population and other lifestyle-related diseases is consequently expected to impact the growth of the sleep aid devices market in a positive way.

    Disposable income in developing economies is increasing, as a result, people are opting for safe and advanced sleep aid devices. Moreover, due to the rise in disposable income, people now can afford the high-cost devices. Such favorable conditions have provided an excellent growth opportunity for the manufacturers of sleep aid devices to connect with potential customers.

    Persistence Market Research (PMR) has segmented the sleep aid devices market based on product type, indication, end user, and region.

    The product type segment of the sleep aid devices market is segmented into Positive Air Pressure Devices, Adaptive Servo-Ventilation (ASV) Devices, Mattresses and Pillows, Smart Sleeping Equipment, and Other Sleep Solutions. Smart sleeping equipment are technologically-advanced sleep aid devices, which track sleep and give information about the quality of sleep a person had with the help of a mobile application.

    Along with sleep data, they also have some additional features such as onboard temperature control, smart home integration, and can analyze heart and breathing rate to help a person sleep properly. The smart sleeping equipment segment in the sleep aid devices market is expected to witness noteworthy growth in terms of revenue owing to the rapid increase in demand for safe sleep aid devices.

    By indication, sleep aid devices can be segmented as sleep aid devices for insomnia, sleep aid devices for sleep apnea, sleep aid devices for restless leg syndrome, sleep aid devices for narcolepsy, and sleep aid devices for sleep deprivation.

    Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder among these, with short-term issues reported by about 30% of adults and chronic insomnia by 10% in the U.S.

    North America and Europe sleep aid devices markets will continue to dominate owing to favorable reimbursement coverage and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure.

    The Asia Pacific and Latin America sleep aid devices market is expected to grow at a high growth rate due to active healthcare landscape and favorable government policies for startup companies.

    Company Profile

    • ResMed Inc.
    • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
    • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC
    • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
    • Sleep Number Corporation
    • Responsive Surface Technology LLC
    • Eight Sleep Inc.
    • Simmons Bedding Company LLC
    • Electromedical Products International, Inc.
    • Kingsdown, Inc.
    • Ebb Therapeutics
    • Sleepace Inc.
    • Others.
    Citrus Peel Fiber Market Insights on Trends, Application, Types and Users Analysis 2019-2025

    April 29, 2020

    This report presents the worldwide Citrus Peel Fiber market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

    This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

    The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

    Top Companies in the Global Citrus Peel Fiber Market:

    Ceamsa
    Fiberstar
    Cargil
    Florida Food Products
    Herbafood
    Lemont Food

    Citrus Peel Fiber Breakdown Data by Type
    Food Grade
    Pharmaceutical Grade

    Citrus Peel Fiber Breakdown Data by Application
    Beverage
    Condiments, Marinades & Dressings
    Dairy & Dairy Alternatives
    Fruit Applications
    Meat & Seafood

    Citrus Peel Fiber Production Breakdown Data by Region
    North America
    Europe
    China
    Japan

    Citrus Peel Fiber Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
    North America
    United States
    Canada
    Mexico
    Europe
    Germany
    France
    UK
    Italy
    Russia
    Asia-Pacific
    China
    Japan
    South Korea
    India
    Australia
    Indonesia
    Thailand
    Malaysia
    Philippines
    Vietnam
    Central & South America
    Brazil
    Middle East & Africa
    Turkey
    GCC Countries
    Egypt
    South Africa

    The study objectives

    The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Citrus Peel Fiber Market. It provides the Citrus Peel Fiber industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Citrus Peel Fiber study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

    Influence of the Citrus Peel Fiber market report:

    -Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Citrus Peel Fiber market.

    – Citrus Peel Fiber market recent innovations and major events.

    -Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Citrus Peel Fiber market-leading players.

    -Conclusive study about the growth plot of Citrus Peel Fiber market for forthcoming years.

    -In-depth understanding of Citrus Peel Fiber market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

    -Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Citrus Peel Fiber market.

    The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

    Table of Contents

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Citrus Peel Fiber Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.4.1 Global Citrus Peel Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type

    1.4.2 Hydraulic Dredges

    1.4.3 Hopper Dredges

    1.4.4 Mechanical Dredges

    1.5 Market by Application

    1.5.1 Global Citrus Peel Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Citrus Peel Fiber Market Size

    2.1.1 Global Citrus Peel Fiber Revenue 2014-2025

    2.1.2 Global Citrus Peel Fiber Production 2014-2025

    2.2 Citrus Peel Fiber Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

    2.3.2 Key Citrus Peel Fiber Manufacturers

    2.3.2.1 Citrus Peel Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

    2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Citrus Peel Fiber Product Offered

    2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Citrus Peel Fiber Market

    2.4 Key Trends for Citrus Peel Fiber Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Citrus Peel Fiber Production by Manufacturers

    3.1.1 Citrus Peel Fiber Production by Manufacturers

    3.1.2 Citrus Peel Fiber Production Market Share by Manufacturers

    3.2 Citrus Peel Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.2.1 Citrus Peel Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

    3.2.2 Citrus Peel Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

    3.3 Citrus Peel Fiber Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    More Information…….

    Traction Winches Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2029

    April 29, 2020

    Traction Winches Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

    The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Traction Winches market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Traction Winches market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Traction Winches market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

    The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Traction Winches market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

    The competitive analysis included in the global Traction Winches market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Traction Winches market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

    The readers of the Traction Winches Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

    Global Traction Winches Market by Companies:

    The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Traction Winches market. Key companies listed in the report are:

    pSivida
    Allergan
    Icon Bioscience
    Ocular Therapeutix
    Neurotech Pharmaceuticals
    Santen Pharmaceutical
    Aciont Inc.
    Envisia Therapeutics
    GrayBug
    Innocore Pharmaceuticals
    OHR Pharmaceuticals
    PolyActiva
    TheraKine

    Segment by Regions
    North America
    Europe
    China
    Japan
    Southeast Asia
    India

    Segment by Type
    Liposome
    Microcapsules/Nanocapsules
    Microspheres/Nanosptheres
    Implants

    Segment by Application
    Cataract
    Glaucoma
    Corneal Transplantation
    Others

    Global Traction Winches Market by Geography:

    • Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
    • Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
    • North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
    • South America (Brazil etc.)
    • The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

    Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Traction Winches Market Report: 

    Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Traction Winches Market 

    • Definition and forecast parameters
    • Methodology and forecast parameters
    • Data Sources 

    Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Traction Winches Market 

    • Business trends
    • Regional trends
    • Product trends
    • End-use trends 

    Chapter 3: Traction Winches Industry Insights 

    • Industry segmentation
    • Industry landscape
    • Vendor matrix
    • Technological and innovation landscape 

    Chapter 4: Traction Winches Market, By Region 

    Chapter 5: Company Profile 

    • Business Overview
    • Financial Data
    • Product Landscape
    • Strategic Outlook
    • SWOT Analysis

    And Continue…

