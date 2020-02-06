Global Market
Surgical Microscope Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2020
Surgical microscope is a device that enables optimal surgical outcomes through high quality optical images. It also offers freedom of movement to the surgeon, while performing critical medical surgeries. It is an optical medical device that is specifically designed for used for 3D visualization of an undergoing surgery. It is a part of surgical setting and enables patients, staff and students to have the same view as the surgeon. Surgical microscopes have applications in various areas such as ENT surgery, dentistry, neurosurgery, ophthalmic surgery and others. Surgical microscopes market is growing at a significant rate due to growing awareness about this technology and technological advancement in the field. There are various varieties of surgical microscopes depending upon their medical applications such as surgical microscopes are ophthalmology/optometry microscopes, neurosurgery microscopes, ENT microscopes, spine microscopes and plastic reconstructive surgery microscopes. Surgical microscope devices market is growing at a fast rate due to increase in the number of surgeries and advancement in the healthcare facilities.
North America, followed by Europe, dominates the global market for surgical microscopes due to broad technical applications of surgical microscopes and improved healthcare facilities in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rate in next few years in global surgical microscopes market. This is due to presence of immense potential associated with healthcare services in the region. India and China are expected to be the fastest growing markets in the Asian region due to large population base and rising government initiatives towards healthcare improvement. In other developing regions of the world, such as Latin America and Africa, both public and private initiatives are also increasing in healthcare sector. This increased investment would result in expanded healthcare and surgical services in the region, thereby driving demand for surgical microscopes. Some of the key driving forces for surgical microscopes market in emerging countries are increasing R&D investment, large pool of patients and rising government funding.
In recent times, there is increased use of surgical microscopes due to increasing minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures. Rise in drug discovery and life science research, need for high speed diagnostics and increased government funding are some of the key factors driving the growth for global surgical microscopes market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of global surgical microscopes market. However, limited technical knowledge related to surgical microscopes and low acceptance due to high cost are some of the major factors restraining the growth for global surgical microscopes market. In addition, lacked of skilled professionals also restrains the surgical microscopes market.
Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries hold a great potential for growth of surgical microscopes market. In addition, broadened applications of surgical microscopes are expected to develop opportunity for global surgical microscopes market. However, high cost involved is one of the major challenges faced by global surgical microscopes market. Some of the major companies operating in the global surgical microscopes market are
- Alcon Laboratories
- Haag-Streit Surgical
- Takagi
- Zeiss
- Leica
- Alltion (Wuzhou) Co.
Detailed examination of the Mammography Equipment Market to hold a high potential for growth by 2021
Breast cancer is formed in the tissues of breast. Some of the common symptoms for breast cancer are change in breast shape, lump in breast and dimpling of skin. Obesity, lack of physical exercise, hormone replacement therapy during menopause and drinking alcohol are some of the risk factors associated with breast cancer. Ductal carcinoma is the most common type of breast cancer which occurs in the lining of the milk ducts. Another type of breast cancer is lobular carcinoma. It occurs in the lobules. Mammography is a technique used for screening and diagnosis of breast with the help of device known as mammogram. Mammography includes minimal radiation exposure which helps in protecting patients from harmful radiation side effects. The main purpose of mammography is to detect breast cancer and tumor in women. Mammogram also helps in visualization of normal and abnormal structures within the breast. Screening test is used when symptoms of breast cancer or tumor are not available whereas, diagnostics test is done to detect the causes of specific symptoms. These tests help in early treatment of disease and also help in curing diseases. Mammography helps in reduction of death rate and disability occurred due to cancer and provides better options for treatment. Mammogram helps in providing accurate results for cancer diagnosis. It also helps healthcare professionals to identity whether a lump in the breast is a gland or harmless cyst. Digital radiography mammography equipment and film-screen mammography equipment are two types of mammography equipments.
North America followed by Europe are dominating the global mammography equipment market due to early adoption of new technology and rising incidence of breast cancer in these regions. The U.S. is dominating the North American mammography equipment market due to technological advancements and increasing reimbursements for full-field digital mammography. Asia is expected to show high growth rate due to rising incidence of cancer. Some of the key driving forces for the growth of mammography equipments market in emerging countries are rising government initiatives for promotion of breast health screening and improved healthcare infrastructure.
In recent time there is increased use of mammography equipment due to rising prevalence of breast cancer in women. Technological advancements in digital radiography such as breast tomosynthesis and contrast-enhanced mammography, and increasing uses of 3D mammography are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global mammography equipment market. In addition, rising awareness for breast cancer and growing aging population are also fuelling the growth of the global mammography equipment market. However, limited reimbursement for mammography equipment is restraining the growth of the global mammography equipment market.
Innovation in Low cost mammography equipment would develop an opportunity for the global mammography equipment market. Increasing demand for full-field digital mammography and hybrid imaging are some of the trends for the global mammography equipment market.
In addition, increasing magnetic resonance imaging with mammography is also a trend in the global mammography equipment market. Some of the major companies operating in the global mammography equipment market are
- Hologic
- GE Healthcare
- Analogic Corporation
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Siemens Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare.
Riveting Tools Market Analysis by Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2027
This market intelligence report on Riveting Tools market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2020 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Riveting Tools market have also been mentioned in the study.
A rivet tool is a type of tool used to drive rivets. Growing infrastructure projects and development in the construction industry are anticipated to drive the demand for the riveting tools market. The riveting tool offers various benefits such as it is easy to use, and it helps users to place rivet without any efforts, henceforth growing demand for these riveting tools that propel the growth of the market.
Companies Profiled in this report includes
– Ace Rivet and Fastener Inc.
– ADVANCED AIR TOOL COMPANY, INC.
– Arconic Fastening Systems
– Astro Pneumatic Tool Company
– AVK Industrial Products
– GESIPA Blindniettechnik GmbH
– HONSEL Umformtechnik GmbH
– Lobtex Co. Ltd.
– Rivtec
– Sioux Tools, Inc.
A comprehensive view of the Riveting Tools market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Riveting Tools market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance. The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.
Leading Riveting Tools market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Riveting Tools market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.
Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, applications, types etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics.
The global riveting tools market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user. On the basis of product the market is segmented as pneumatic rivet tools, hydro-pneumatic rivet tools, battery powered rivet tools, lazy tong rivet tools, hand held lever rivet tools. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as automotive and aerospace, building and construction, woodworking and decorative, others.
Some of the key questions are:
- Do you need actual market size estimates for the Riveting Tools market?
- Do you want to know the most attractive market segments in the Riveting Tools market?
- Do you need technological insights into the Riveting Tools market?
- Do you wish to benchmark your position in the global Riveting Tools market?
- Do you need concrete data for making actionable business strategies?
- Do you need competitor analysis with regards to their organic and inorganic growth strategies?
- Do you need pricing analysis on Riveting Tools market?
- Do you need regional or country analysis on Riveting Tools market?
- Do you need patent analysis on Riveting Tools market?
Recent research: Wound Debridement Products Market highly favorable to the growth rate by 2021
Wound debridement is a procedure to remove contaminated, dead tissue and foreign substance from a wound. Wound debridement product helps to reduce various types of microbes, toxins and other foreign material that inhibit healing of the wound. On the basis of method of debridement, wound debridement products market can be segmented into selective methods and non-selective methods. Selective methods include larvae debridement therapy or bio-surgical debridement, enzymatic or chemical debridement and autolytic debridement. Non-selective methods include mechanical debridement, ultrasound and sharp and surgical debridement. On the basis of type of wound, wound debridement products market can be segmented into acute wounds, burn wounds and chronic wounds. Acute wounds include surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, abrasions, necrotizing fasciitis, lacerations, contusions and toxic epidermal necrolysis. Burn wounds include chemical burns, electrical burns, flash burns, radiation burns and thermal burns. Chronic wounds include diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers and pressure ulcers. Process of wound care includes preparation, controlling bleeding, irrigation and cleaning, closure and infection control. Process of wound healing includes stages such as inflammatory response, coagulation cascade, vasodilation, cellular activity, debridement or cell growth and healing, scarring and fetal wound healing.
North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for wound debridement products due to product innovation, rise in incidence of diabetes cases, increasing healthcare spending and growing aging population in this region. Asia is expected to show high growth rate in the wound debridement products market in next few years due increasing demand for better healthcare facilities, adoption of advanced wound debridement products, developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing patient’s population in the region.
Increasing incidence of hard and heal wounds, growing aging population, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of debridement products and techniques and rise in patients population are driving the market for wound debridement products. In addition, rise in demand for better healthcare, reimbursement policy, increasing healthcare expenditure and cost effectiveness of debridement products are driving the global market for wound debridement products. However, economic downturn is restraining for the growth of global wound debridement products market.
Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to lead growth in wound debridement products market in Asia. In addition, increasing demand for wound bed preparation method, rise in popularity of wound care at home, advancement in debridement products and growing awareness about benefits of timely wound management are expected to offer new opportunities for global wound debridement products market.
Demand for reducing hospital stay, rise in incidence of hard and heal wounds, increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, growing number of collaborations and partnerships and new products launches are some of the latest trends that have been observed in global wound debridement products market.
Some of the major companies operating in the global wound debridement products market are Advanced
- Medical Solutions Group plc
- Coloplast A/S
- ArthroCare Corporation
- Misonix
