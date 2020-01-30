Surgical Suture Market Competitive Benchmarking And Regions Analysis|B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Ethicon USA

Surgical sutures are medical devices that are utilized during the surgical procedures for closing a wound with stitches. Many researchers and market players have developed innovative type of sutures which include absorbable and non-absorbable suture. Sutures are used for stitching the incisions during the surgical procedures or the cuts and wounds occurred during the accidents or injuries. The absorbable sutures are used as they get dissolved in the body with tissue enzymes easily. The advancements in the field of surgical sutures have resulted in increased developments of surgical sutures.

In our study, we have segmented the surgical sutures market by product, and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures. The absorbable sutures is further classified as natural sutures and synthetic sutures. The application segment is classified as cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, general surgeries, gynecology surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries and others. Geographically, the Europe market for surgical scalpels is segmented into UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Poland and Rest of Europe.

Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001295/

European surgical suture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for surgical sutures is estimated to reach US$ 1,328.5 Mn in 2025. The market has been witnessing a gradual growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing towards product innovation in the material used for manufacturing the sutures by means of research and development activities.

The market for surgical sutures is well established in European market due to rise in the demand for surgical sutures in the region. The market is anticipated to increase during the forecast years owing to factors such as increase in the number of surgical procedures in the region. In the European market United Kingdom holds the largest market for the surgical sutures owing to the factors such as rise in the number of surgeries for the cardiovascular diseases. In addition, British Heart Foundation (BHF) piloted innovative health programs for improvising services for people living with CVD or at risk of CVD. Furthermore, the National Health Service (NHS) in England provided a scheme that helped patients to get benefited with the innovative products. Therrefore, an innovation of plus surgical suture was done that aim to reduce the risk of infection such as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) which can cause serious skin infections or infect surgical wounds.

The major players operating in the of surgical sutures in Europe include, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Ethicon USA, LLC, Smith & Nephew, Atramat, Demetech Corporation, Sutures India, Péters Surgical, Teleflex Medical OEM, Serag-Wiessner GmbH & CO. KG among others.

Buy [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001295/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]