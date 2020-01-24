Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Population Health Management Market 2017 – 2025

Analysis of the Global Population Health Management Market

According to the report, the value of the Population Health Management market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global microbial fermentation technology market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global microbial fermentation technology market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in the women’s health market are – Biocon, Danone Ltd., Lonza, United Breweries Ltd., Amyris, Novozymes, TerraVia Holdings, Inc., BioVectra, DSM, and F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

The global microbial fermentation technology market is segmented as given below:

Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market, by Product

Medical Antibiotics Probiotics Monoclonal Antibodies Recombinant Proteins Other Biosimilars

Industrial Acetone, Ethanol & Butanol Enzymes & Amino Acids

Alcohol Beverages Beer Spirits Wine Others

Food and Feed Products

Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market, by End User

Bio-Pharmaceutical Industries

Food and Feed Industry

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of MEA



