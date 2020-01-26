Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Rugged Electronics Market 2017 – 2025

The global Rugged Electronics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Rugged Electronics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Rugged Electronics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Rugged Electronics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Rugged Electronics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Segmentation

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global converged infrastructure market based on components, architecture types, end-use sectors, and geography. Based on components, the converged infrastructure market is segmented into server, storage, network, software and services. Based on architecture type, global converged infrastructure market has been segmented into pre- configured and customized. In addition, the manufacturers of converged infrastructure have developed customized solutions that combine networking, storage as well as virtualization technology for resolving the various data center problems. Based on end use industry, the converged infrastructure market has been segmented into BFSI, telecommunication and IT, manufacturing, healthcare and others.Geographically, the global converged infrastructure market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America. The converged infrastructure market has been provided in (USD billion) in terms of revenue as well as the CAGR for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Global Converged Infrastructure Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report also provides assessment of different drivers that is impacting the global converged infrastructure market, along with the restraints and opportunities that has also been covered under the scope of this report. For each segment (such as components, architecture type and end use industry), market dynamics analysis has been provided. All these factors helps in determining different trends that has been impacting the overall converged infrastructure market growth. Moreover, after taking into consideration all this factors, an extensive analysis of the region wise growth parameters of converged infrastructure market along with the overall assessment for the forecast period of 2017-2025 has been also been provided within this report. Moreover, competitive landscape of major companies has been covered in the scope our report.

The key players in the converged infrastructure market have been competitively profiled across the five broad geographic regions. This competitive landscape is inclusive of the various business strategies adopted by these major players and their recent developments in the field of converged infrastructure market. Further, the report includes the market attractiveness analysis of different types of components of global converged infrastructure market and insight into the major end use industry area of the converged infrastructure solutions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

The global converged infrastructure market is characterized by the presence of numerous key players in the market The key market players compete their competition on the basis of factors such as price, performance, quality, support services and innovations of product. Major players in converged infrastructure market are Nutanix, Inc. (The U.S), Hitachi Data Systems (The U.S), Oracle Corporation (The U.S), IBM Corporation (The U.S), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (The U.S), Cisco System, Inc. (The U.S), VMware Inc.(The U.S), Dell EMC (The U.S), Scale Computing (The U.S) and NetApp, Inc. (The U.S) among others.

The Converged Infrastructure market has been segmented as follows:

Global Converged Infrastructure Market by Components

Server

Storage

Network

Software

Services

Global Converged Infrastructure Market by Architecture Type

Pre- Configured

Customized

Global Converged Infrastructure Market by End Use Industry

BFSI

Telecommunication and IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Global Converged Infrastructure Market by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Each market player encompassed in the Rugged Electronics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Rugged Electronics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

