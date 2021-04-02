Sustained Release Excipients Market Scope, Consumption and Opportunities Analysis 2017 – 2025

Global Sustained Release Excipients Market: Overview

The demand within the global sustained release excipients market has been rising on account of key improvements in the pharmaceutical industry. Sustained dosing of drugs holds immense significance for a range of industries, and hence, the use of sustained release excipients has become more pronounced in recent times. Excipients for modified release help in releasing drugs at a slow pace over an extended time period, and this helps in avoiding dose-dumping. These excipients help in forming inert or non-reactive matrices that successively help in diffusing drugs at a slow pace. The large number of advantages served by controlled drug release has created tremendous growth opportunities within the global sustained release excipients market. Patients suffering from critical diseases need to be administered drugs in controlled amounts, and this can only be achieved via sustained drug release. Hence, the demand for sustained release excipients in the healthcare sector is expected to keep escalating in the years to come. Moreover, the emergence of several stakeholders, angel investors, and venture capitalists who are willing to invest in the global sustained release excipients market has also given an impetus to the growth of this market.

The global sustained release excipients market may be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: product, route of administration, technology, and region. The dynamics of the market for sustained release excipients can be explained more deftly through an analysis of the aforementioned segments.

A report on the global sustained release excipients market explains a multitude of factors that have contributed towards market growth in recent times. The report is an inside account of the dynamics and forces that have played a defining role in the growth of the global sustained release excipients market. Besides this, the regional dynamics of the global sustained release excipients market have also been included in the report.

Global Sustained Release Excipients Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global sustained release excipients market is projected to keep expanding over the forthcoming years. This projection is based on the expansive developments that have offset in the pharmaceutical industry over the past decade. The ability of sustained drug release to relieve patients of pain has created tremendous demand within the global market for sustained release excipients in recent times. Furthermore, the advantages served by sustained drug release over conventional drugs are also expected to give an impetus to the growth of the global sustained release excipients market.

The rise in the incidence of infectious and chronic diseases across the world has played a major role in the growth of the global sustained release excipients market. Moreover, realisation of the advantages of sustained or controlled drug release amongst patients has also taken the market demand to skyrocketing heights.

Global Sustained Release Excipients Market: Regional Outlook

The sustained release excipients market in North America has been expanding due to the adoption of sustained drug release techniques across the medical industry in the US and Canada. The market for sustained release excipients in Asia Pacific has been expanding on account of the growing population across China and India.

Global Sustained Release Excipients Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global sustained release excipients market are Depomed, Inc.; Capsugel; Aradigm Corporation; Corium International, Inc.; and Orbis Biosciences, Inc.

