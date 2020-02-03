Suture Anchor Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2018 – 2028

According to a report published by TMR market, the Suture Anchor economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Suture Anchor market are discussed within the accounts.

Key Drivers

Growing Technological Developments to Propel the Growth of the Market

As a result of technological developments in healthcare sector and incorporation of emerging technologies such as IoT and Artificial intelligence in various surgical equipment are expected to boost the growth of global suture anchor market during the projected timer frame of 2018 to 2028. The market is expected to ride on developments such as STRATAFIX Spiral Knotless Tissue Control Device developed by DePuy Synthes. The suture anchor uses a unique technology that helps the sutures to maintain its line of approximation during the surgery by providing multiple fixation point.

Growing Demand for Bio-Composites Suture Anchors to Accelerate the Growth

Owing to benefits such as enhanced visibility of sutures during the surgery, swift insertion and removal of the sutures, and excellent strength of the anchors, the bio-composites sutures anchors are in high demand. Owing to this rising demand for the bio-composites sutures anchors, the market is expected to witness a robust growth in the projected time frame of 2018 to 2028.

Global Suture Anchor Market: Regional Analysis

Owing to the factors such as rising participation in sports by youth, and rising number of sports related injuries in U.S. and Canada, North America is expected to dominate rest of the regions of global suture anchor market. The growth is also attributed to the various technological developments by players across the regions.

The global suture anchor market is segmented on the basis of:

Material Biocomposite suture anchors PEEK suture anchors Metallic suture anchors Bioabsorbable suture anchors Others



