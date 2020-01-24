Sweet Potato Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2019 to 2027

The global sweet potato market accounted for US$ 48,628.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 58,470.0 Mn by 2027.



The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the global sweet potato market. The production and consumption rate of sweet potato is expanding rapidly with China and Rest of APAC being the major markets for the sweet potato industry. The Asia Pacific has evolved as the largest consumers and exporter of sweet potato. Sweet potato production has significantly contributed to national economies across the Asia-Pacific region over the past few years. The Asia Pacific market is characterized by the presence of players such as Dole Food Company INC. , H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC. , Lamb Weston Holdings, INC., Nash Produce, The J. R. Simplot Company, among others.

The key companies functioning in the market include Lamb Weston Holdings,McCain Foods Limited,Nash Produce,Simplot Food Group,The Kraft Heinz Company,Yantai China Pet Foods

The consumption of sweet potato is increasing as it offers various health advantages. The food and beverage companies located in North America and Europe have developed innovative sweet potato products having a great combination of taste and nutrition. The food and beverage producers are continuously trying to bring in more innovative products with familiar ingredients to gain traction among health-conscious consumers. The primary concern for North America and Europe is the shortage in the production of sweet potato. The low pricing is one of the main reason for the small production of sweet potato in North America. Uncertain climatic conditions is another reason that has attributed to the low production of sweet potatoes in North America and Egypt. The recent hurricanes and heavy rainfalls in 2018 in the US had been a significant factor that destroyed the total sweet potatoes cultivated in that season. There has been an increasing demand for sweet potatoes in North America that has created a vast opportunity for the farmers in the Middle East and Africa to export their crop to this region.

On the basis of form, the global sweet potato market has been segmented into whole product, paste and flour. Under the form segment, the whole product market led the global sweet potato market. Moreover, the flour segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. As a whole product, sweet potato has been cultivated for more than 8000 years. The sweet potatoes serve to be a rich source for starch, fibers and nutrients such as vitamin A. The low fructose content of sweet potato has been implemented its application in the beverages industries and is also used as an alternative for brown sugar in various juice concentrates. The sweet potato is available in multiple colors such as brown, orange and purple. The distinct color of the sweet potato makes it a suitable option to be used in various dairy formulations such as cheese and butter. This further boost the overall sweet potato market globally.

Few of the recent developments in the global sweet potato market are listed below:

2019: Jackson Farming Company has acquired and retained the Wayne Bailey Produce sales team which is expected to help the company to expand its presence in the sweet potato industry.

2019: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Ready Meals Pty Ltd. The latter used to sell frozen potato products under the Harvest Choice brand.

2018: Ham Farms decided to launch its prime organics brand which would be available in bulk and in 3-pound, 5-pound and 10-pound bags.

Global Sweet Potato Market – By Form

Whole Product

Paste

Flour

Global Sweet Potato Market – By Type

Fresh

Frozen

Dried

Global Sweet potato Market – By Application

Food

Beverage

Animal Feed

