Swimwear Market Pegged for Robust Expansion during 2026

Market Scenario

Global Swimwear Market is expected to reach US$ 34.97 Billion by 2026 from US$ 18.4 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 7.4%.

Global Swimwear Market

Swimwear Market is segmented by fabric, distribution channel, end user, and region.

On the basis of fabric, Swimwear Market is classified by fabric, neoprene, cotton, polyester, and others. Polyester segment is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to its features as easily wash, high flexible, and quick drying.

In terms of distribution channel, Swimwear Market is fragmented by online and offline. Online segment is expected to hold largest share of market during for cast period due rise use of internet and increased trend of online shopping.

Based on end user, Swimwear Market is divided by women, man, and child. Women segment is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to women’s wants to look stylish at pool or beach and rise in trend of fashion.

Major driving factors for the market of Swimwear Market are rise in number of family and friends vacations along beach side, increasing demand from women for luxury swimwear, rise in number of swimming pools, increasing influence from social media, rising tourism, increase number of summer swimming trainings, rising expenditure on lifestyle, increasing influence of swimming, rise in fashion, increasing demand of relax dress codes for swimming, rising demand of swimming wear by women’s as those desire to look stylish at pool or beach, and rising awareness regarding health and at same time high cost raw materials and fluctuation in demand of design & heavy investment in R&D will hamper the market.

In terms of region, Swimwear Market is divided by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold largest share of market during forecast period due to rise in population, increased health & fitness consciousness, changing lifestyles & following western culture, and rise in GDP in this region.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Swimwear Market are American Apparel, Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A, Diana Sport, Eveden Group, Jantzen, Inc., La Perla Group, Haddow Group Plc, Nike Inc., Boardriders, Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A., Swimwear Anywhere, Inc., Adidas AG, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gap Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (PVH Corp.), Perry Ellis International Inc., NOZONE Clothing Limited, O’Neill, Inc., PARAH S.p.A., Pentland Group plc., Speedo International Ltd., Quiksilver, Inc., Seafolly, Seaspray Swimwear, Tefron, TYR Sport, and PVH Corp.

Scope of the Global Swimwear Market

